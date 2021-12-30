Skip to main content
Tri Star Nissan

4 Superior Way, Uniontown, PA 15401
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Tri Star Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
4.99 out of 5 stars(186)
Recommend: Yes (73) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Janet

by Janet on 12/30/2021

Michael, our sales person was totally awesome. He led us through all the process so professionally. He made the process very pleasurable. He was polite and knowledgeable about the vehicle that we were interested in purchasing. The sales manager and the paperwork manager were as well very professional and friendly. This was by far one of the best experiences we ever have had purchasing a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

186 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding customer service

by Tim on 12/13/2021

Outstanding customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Tomas on 11/28/2021

They are always courteous and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Zachary

by Zachary on 11/13/2021

Prompt and courteous service, friendly staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service department is excellent!

by Paul on 11/02/2021

The service department was very professional, courteous and followed up as they said they would. The car was checked and services performed. I also feel they are very honest. We drive to Uniontown from Morgantown, because we trust them and feel they provide superior service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job

by Brad on 10/28/2021

Able to take care of my needs swiftly & properly…

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

21 Nissan Sentra purchase

by Mysti on 10/25/2021

Tri Star worked hard to get me what I wanted and treated us with respect and compassion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tri-Star Nissan is a nice place to visit

by Lee on 10/09/2021

The facility was clean. The service personnel were nice and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car Purchase

by William on 09/12/2021

All staff involved were very Knowledgeable about their products

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Template for a successful transaction

by Harold on 09/12/2021

No steering or pressure. No repeat trips to "my manager". Asked for my purpose and wishes. Offered alternatives for my consideration. Respected my input and concerns. Answered my questions. Added value to the transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nissan Rogue

by Isaac on 09/09/2021

Everything was taken care off

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Beth on 08/16/2021

Honesty, efficiency, customer care

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Can't Ask For Better Customer Service!

by Nicholas on 08/12/2021

Everyone I encountered, especially Don Phillips and RJ, were amazing. They were patient, kind, went over every question I had to my satisfaction, ensured I was doing what was in my best interests, and made sure that, by the time I purchased the vehicle that I was entirely comfortable with it. I got excellent value both in my new vehicle and my trade-in, and I have never had a smoother large purchase in my life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thanks for your help!!!

by Shayne on 08/11/2021

Exceeded the timing and expectations. Very reasonable recommendations and pricing!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Customer service

by Frank on 08/03/2021

Everyone is always very helpful and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful experience

by Danielle on 07/31/2021

Friendly, helpful, and thorough staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Kimberly on 07/30/2021

There accommodating with scheduling services. The service area and waiting room is always clean. I appreciate the multi inspection and Information regarding my tires and brakes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thank you

by Netty on 07/25/2021

Staffs really nice helpful. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great group of guys!

by Lauren on 07/11/2021

The staff at TriStar Nissan were wonderful. They made it feel like I was hanging out with friends instead of buying a car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service visit

by Robert on 07/08/2021

Knowledgeable and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vehicle purchase

by Jonathan on 07/08/2021

Ross, the internet sales manager helped my with my purchase and was great for the entire experience. By far one of the best interactions I've had at any dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

