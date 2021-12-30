Tri Star Nissan
Customer Reviews of Tri Star Nissan
Janet
by 12/30/2021on
Michael, our sales person was totally awesome. He led us through all the process so professionally. He made the process very pleasurable. He was polite and knowledgeable about the vehicle that we were interested in purchasing. The sales manager and the paperwork manager were as well very professional and friendly. This was by far one of the best experiences we ever have had purchasing a vehicle.
Janet
by 12/30/2021on
Michael, our sales person was totally awesome. He led us through all the process so professionally. He made the process very pleasurable. He was polite and knowledgeable about the vehicle that we were interested in purchasing. The sales manager and the paperwork manager were as well very professional and friendly. This was by far one of the best experiences we ever have had purchasing a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding customer service
by 12/13/2021on
Outstanding customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 11/28/2021on
They are always courteous and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Zachary
by 11/13/2021on
Prompt and courteous service, friendly staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service department is excellent!
by 11/02/2021on
The service department was very professional, courteous and followed up as they said they would. The car was checked and services performed. I also feel they are very honest. We drive to Uniontown from Morgantown, because we trust them and feel they provide superior service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great job
by 10/28/2021on
Able to take care of my needs swiftly & properly…
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
21 Nissan Sentra purchase
by 10/25/2021on
Tri Star worked hard to get me what I wanted and treated us with respect and compassion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Tri-Star Nissan is a nice place to visit
by 10/09/2021on
The facility was clean. The service personnel were nice and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Car Purchase
by 09/12/2021on
All staff involved were very Knowledgeable about their products
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Template for a successful transaction
by 09/12/2021on
No steering or pressure. No repeat trips to "my manager". Asked for my purpose and wishes. Offered alternatives for my consideration. Respected my input and concerns. Answered my questions. Added value to the transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Nissan Rogue
by 09/09/2021on
Everything was taken care off
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 08/16/2021on
Honesty, efficiency, customer care
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Can't Ask For Better Customer Service!
by 08/12/2021on
Everyone I encountered, especially Don Phillips and RJ, were amazing. They were patient, kind, went over every question I had to my satisfaction, ensured I was doing what was in my best interests, and made sure that, by the time I purchased the vehicle that I was entirely comfortable with it. I got excellent value both in my new vehicle and my trade-in, and I have never had a smoother large purchase in my life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thanks for your help!!!
by 08/11/2021on
Exceeded the timing and expectations. Very reasonable recommendations and pricing!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Customer service
by 08/03/2021on
Everyone is always very helpful and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful experience
by 07/31/2021on
Friendly, helpful, and thorough staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change
by 07/30/2021on
There accommodating with scheduling services. The service area and waiting room is always clean. I appreciate the multi inspection and Information regarding my tires and brakes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you
by 07/25/2021on
Staffs really nice helpful. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great group of guys!
by 07/11/2021on
The staff at TriStar Nissan were wonderful. They made it feel like I was hanging out with friends instead of buying a car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service visit
by 07/08/2021on
Knowledgeable and friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Vehicle purchase
by 07/08/2021on
Ross, the internet sales manager helped my with my purchase and was great for the entire experience. By far one of the best interactions I've had at any dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments