5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Everyone I encountered, especially Don Phillips and RJ, were amazing. They were patient, kind, went over every question I had to my satisfaction, ensured I was doing what was in my best interests, and made sure that, by the time I purchased the vehicle that I was entirely comfortable with it. I got excellent value both in my new vehicle and my trade-in, and I have never had a smoother large purchase in my life. Read more