Tri Star Uniontown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Visit dealer’s website 
2 Superior Way, Uniontown, PA 15401
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Tri Star Uniontown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

4.9
Overall Rating
(176)
Recommend: Yes (175) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Five star for tri star

by BJ on 08/27/2020

Everyone was up front and worked hard to have great open communication with my wants and needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
194 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Five star for tri star

by BJ on 08/27/2020

Everyone was up front and worked hard to have great open communication with my wants and needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

by James on 08/21/2020

friendly staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good service

by Brian on 08/21/2020

Quick and easy, good service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great dealership

by Lonnie on 08/16/2020

Friendly. Answers all questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tri-Star Uniontown

by Charles on 08/14/2020

Staff were friendly and attentive, buying process was very straightforward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

JsBush1967

by Joel on 08/05/2020

I have purchased 4 vehicles from uniontown dealership since 2017.. dealt with JamesGolden everytime, honest, and does everything to help buyers.. not just with me, i've sent 6 friends to buy off him... all favorable.. isaac mobley.. great sales manager to deal with... matt turchetta, great manager.. makes you feel like family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always helpful!

by Bruce on 08/04/2020

Fast, friendly, service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change visit

by Carol on 08/04/2020

I've always felt like a friend not just a customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great dealership for sales and service!

by Joel on 07/29/2020

How easy it was for us to purchase our new van

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

very happy

by Brandon on 07/19/2020

very friendly and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tristar 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

by Emma on 07/16/2020

Very respectful and welcomed. Great dealership especially the saleman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service Department at TriStar Jeep of Uniontown

by Lori on 07/08/2020

Very friendly, professional, great customer service in the service department ! I've always been taken care of quickly and they take good care of my Jeep :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tri Star Uniontown

by Kevin on 06/29/2020

1) Salesman Derek Murray was extremely knowledgable. He exhibited none of the pressure tactics used by some dealerships. 2) Large selection of vehicles at the Uniontown dealership 3) Facilities are clean and up-to-date

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Repair Needed

by Elizabeth on 06/26/2020

Candy is awesome! She checked that I had warranty on the part so I only had to pay $100 deductible which was most appreciated!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Sales Team!

by Angela on 06/16/2020

Mr. Golden was very patient and understanding with my Husband and I. Buying a new or used car can be stressful and he went above and beyond to help us figure it out!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

20,000 mile check up on a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT

by Ivan on 06/13/2020

Easy to get an appointment, vehicle was checked over and I was advised of upcoming issues. Fast Friendly Quality service. Tri-Star Uniontown has always performed outstanding service and maintenance on my 2 vans.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

MEH

by Debra on 06/09/2020

Not a "high pressure" sales environment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great

by Tommy on 05/30/2020

Service was quick and Derick was a good salesman a lot knowledge on the truck I wanted I called he had it ready look at when I showed up paper was quick in and out within to hours

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2020 Jeep Compass Altitude

by Andrew on 05/26/2020

They got me the vehicle I wanted-model, trim, options, color. I spoke with 8 dealerships over the past few weeks and they worked with me to get payments I can afford. Now I have a brand new Jeep sitting in my driveway

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by Kayla on 05/26/2020

Everyone I encountered with was very nice and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome Truck, Awesome Service

by Robert on 05/26/2020

Awesome staff, went above and beyond to meet our needs. Nick was awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
118 cars in stock
0 new60 used58 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|0 used|
10 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes