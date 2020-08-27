Tri Star Uniontown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Customer Reviews of Tri Star Uniontown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (176)
Recommend: Yes (
175) No ( 1)
Everyone was up front and worked hard to have great open communication with my wants and needs.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Quick and easy, good service
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly. Answers all questions.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Staff were friendly and attentive, buying process was very straightforward.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
I have purchased 4 vehicles from uniontown dealership since 2017.. dealt with JamesGolden everytime, honest, and does everything to help buyers.. not just with me, i've sent 6 friends to buy off him... all favorable.. isaac mobley.. great sales manager to deal with... matt turchetta, great manager.. makes you feel like family
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fast, friendly, service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I've always felt like a friend not just a customer.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership for sales and service!
How easy it was for us to purchase our new van
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
very friendly and helpful
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Tristar 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Very respectful and welcomed. Great dealership especially the saleman.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Service Department at TriStar Jeep of Uniontown
Very friendly, professional, great customer service in the service department ! I've always been taken care of quickly and they take good care of my Jeep :)
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1) Salesman Derek Murray was extremely knowledgable. He exhibited none of the pressure tactics used by some dealerships. 2) Large selection of vehicles at the Uniontown dealership 3) Facilities are clean and up-to-date
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Elizabeth 06/26/2020
Candy is awesome! She checked that I had warranty on the part so I only had to pay $100 deductible which was most appreciated!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr. Golden was very patient and understanding with my Husband and I. Buying a new or used car can be stressful and he went above and beyond to help us figure it out!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
20,000 mile check up on a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT
Easy to get an appointment, vehicle was checked over and I was advised of upcoming issues. Fast Friendly Quality service. Tri-Star Uniontown has always performed outstanding service and maintenance on my 2 vans.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not a "high pressure" sales environment.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service was quick and Derick was a good salesman a lot knowledge on the truck I wanted I called he had it ready look at when I showed up paper was quick in and out within to hours
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2020 Jeep Compass Altitude
They got me the vehicle I wanted-model, trim, options, color. I spoke with 8 dealerships over the past few weeks and they worked with me to get payments I can afford. Now I have a brand new Jeep sitting in my driveway
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Everyone I encountered with was very nice and helpful.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Truck, Awesome Service
Awesome staff, went above and beyond to meet our needs. Nick was awesome.
