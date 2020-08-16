Customer Reviews of Tri Star Nissan all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (114)
Recommend: Yes (
114) No ( 0)
Staff was kind and helpful
sales Rating
Everyone was courteous and polite
service Rating
Quick and friendly
service Rating
Staff was kind and helpful
sales Rating
Helpful and knowledgeable
service Rating
I bought the car it had some scratches on driver side back door. I was uneasy about buying it that way but they took care of the scratches to make the car look new...
sales Rating Don seidler 2018 Nissan frontier
Nice dealership. Friendly. Had everything ready to sign and drive away
sales Rating Buying new car experience!!
Everyone was very Proffessional
service Rating
Always greeted by friendly staff and they provide fast, yet efficient services rather I call in and want an appointment for that very same day or a week later.
service Rating
The employees was friendly and was quick with my service.
service Rating
Staff were professional and courteous.
service Rating
Quick return on fix
service Rating
by
on Mikhaila 06/16/2020
How nice everyone was. How easy everyone made it. Was definitely a great experience and would most highly recommend anyone who is looking for a new car to head to tri star in Uniontown!
sales Rating
by
on Thomas12789 06/09/2020
No pressure sale with a Very smooth transaction..If you’re looking for a new Nissan please stop by and see Barry it was a pleasure to deal with him.
sales Rating
Salesperson that took care of me was extremely pleasant and helpful. I spent over two months trying to get something done at the dealership where I leased the vehicle (Cochran) and couldn’t get a single response. I didn’t realize that I could go to any Nissan dealer to turn my lease into a purchase. When I walked in to your showroom it was only a matter of an hour or two and I was handled efficiently. I wasn’t crazy about the interest percentage but that’s not on you.
sales Rating
How quick the services were and the way that they treated me during the process.
sales Rating
Quick service, knowledgeable service people, pleasant and courteous as well
service Rating
Everyone was very polite and knowledgeable.
service Rating
Friendly people. Good detail department.
sales Rating New 2019 Nissan Titan SV Midnight Edition
No pressure, extremely helpful. Got the deal I could live with.
service Rating
The service was quick and accommodating to my schedule.
service Rating
Good Friendly Fast
