sales Rating

Salesperson that took care of me was extremely pleasant and helpful. I spent over two months trying to get something done at the dealership where I leased the vehicle (Cochran) and couldn’t get a single response. I didn’t realize that I could go to any Nissan dealer to turn my lease into a purchase. When I walked in to your showroom it was only a matter of an hour or two and I was handled efficiently. I wasn’t crazy about the interest percentage but that’s not on you. Read more