Tri Star Nissan

4 Superior Way, Uniontown, PA 15401
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Tri Star Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
(114)
Recommend: Yes (114) No (0)
sales Rating

Nice dealership

by Mukesh on 08/16/2020

Staff was kind and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service experience

by Frank on 08/27/2020

Everyone was courteous and polite

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Experience

by Lora on 08/19/2020

Quick and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Nice dealership

by Mukesh on 08/16/2020

Staff was kind and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Rodent damage

by Robert on 08/03/2020

Helpful and knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great service

by Frank on 07/29/2020

I bought the car it had some scratches on driver side back door. I was uneasy about buying it that way but they took care of the scratches to make the car look new...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Don seidler 2018 Nissan frontier

by Donald on 07/13/2020

Nice dealership. Friendly. Had everything ready to sign and drive away

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Buying new car experience!!

by Vincent on 07/07/2020

Everyone was very Proffessional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

98 out of 100

by Ryan on 07/03/2020

Always greeted by friendly staff and they provide fast, yet efficient services rather I call in and want an appointment for that very same day or a week later.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil Change

by Levie on 07/03/2020

The employees was friendly and was quick with my service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Titan oil change.

by David on 06/29/2020

Staff were professional and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Warranty work

by Zachery on 06/26/2020

Quick return on fix

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great dealership!

by Mikhaila on 06/16/2020

How nice everyone was. How easy everyone made it. Was definitely a great experience and would most highly recommend anyone who is looking for a new car to head to tri star in Uniontown!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Quick and easy!!

by Thomas12789 on 06/09/2020

No pressure sale with a Very smooth transaction..If you’re looking for a new Nissan please stop by and see Barry it was a pleasure to deal with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Tri Star Nissan

by Gary on 06/03/2020

Salesperson that took care of me was extremely pleasant and helpful. I spent over two months trying to get something done at the dealership where I leased the vehicle (Cochran) and couldn’t get a single response. I didn’t realize that I could go to any Nissan dealer to turn my lease into a purchase. When I walked in to your showroom it was only a matter of an hour or two and I was handled efficiently. I wasn’t crazy about the interest percentage but that’s not on you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

The good ones.

by Nathan on 05/26/2020

How quick the services were and the way that they treated me during the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Customer

by Lois on 04/01/2020

Quick service, knowledgeable service people, pleasant and courteous as well

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Nissan service

by Frank on 03/21/2020

Everyone was very polite and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New car purchase

by Louis on 03/16/2020

Friendly people. Good detail department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New 2019 Nissan Titan SV Midnight Edition

by Scott on 03/05/2020

No pressure, extremely helpful. Got the deal I could live with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Jill on 03/04/2020

The service was quick and accommodating to my schedule.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Titan trucks

by Timothy on 02/29/2020

Good Friendly Fast

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

