Manderbach Ford

4450 5th St Hwy, Temple, PA 19560
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Manderbach Ford

4.2
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (1)
sales Rating

2020 Ford Explorer

by Kendra M on 01/21/2020

Experience was great with John Patton. He made the car buying experience very easy and pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by RJPEscape on 01/22/2020

Manderbach has excellent service and the facility is extremely clean and welcoming.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Manderbach Ford

by J.Shirk on 11/15/2019

Good experience. No pressure from the salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Bad service

by Akram sammak on 03/29/2019

It’s took me 2 Hrs for service and checking wiper, after that he told me the motor for the right wiper not working , but I checked online and I found my car had only one motor for both wipers .!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Ford F150 and escape

by jon stoner on 12/24/2018

Everyone in the buying process was very helpful & cautious. Also the salesman went over the whole vehicle and made sure we understood on how to operate everything on the vehicle and made sure phone was hooked up to sync

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Ford Escape

by GoodFord on 10/22/2018

Great car for a great price. An upgrade from my previous vehicle. Customer service was good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

No pressure, No hype!

by cjnemchik on 03/21/2018

The most pleasant and simplest car buying experience I've ever had. Loved the staff and worth the trip

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Manderbach Ford

by kdreis44 on 02/18/2018

Excellent Service Department. I feel that I got a fair price for the work that was done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

WCKline

by wckline on 07/04/2017

First class service. Easy scheduling. Always ready with promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Very pleased new Ford Escape owner

by Jtobin1572 on 06/23/2017

I was quite pleased with my experience for my first oil change with my new Ford Escape they took my car in shortly after I arrived for my appointment and it was done in no time and there was no charge which made the experience even better

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Ford Escape and Honda Van

by araccmom on 06/12/2017

A great staff, very professional, respectful, helpful. Thank yo for taking care of my Ford Escape and my Honda Van.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

levan manderbach

by kenneth58 on 12/09/2016

As always, the experience was quick with no bogus charges. The people I dealt with were very nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

INSPECTION

by SUERENN on 10/21/2016

Everyone is very nice and pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Top Service as Usual

by markfriegel on 10/08/2016

Wife lost keys to Taurus. Had to have new ones made.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great

by Debvelez on 09/10/2016

Quick & easy . Very friendly staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

mustang review

by queenie49 on 07/30/2016

had great service done on time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change and road test

by MyEscape35 on 04/18/2016

Fast and professional. In and out within a hour and I waited for the car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

great group of profesionals

by springer0380 on 03/27/2016

great group of people, always a pleasure stopping in. 2014 f150

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Yia Yia

by YiaYia19555 on 03/18/2016

I took my 2009 Ford Fusion in for a routine inspection. Service was prompt, efficient and personnel were professional and courteous! Great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Accolades to Manderbach

by elenoreihm on 02/25/2016

I purchased a Fusion Titanium. Mr. John Patton negotiated the sale and his attention to every detail, his professional manner, and the unlimited time and attention he offered made my experience at Manderbah a very positive one. I have dealt with Manderbach in the past and feel that the service and the personal attention is above reproach. Every member of the staff that I met and spoke with merit the same applause as does Mr. John Patton.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service and state inspection

by F150owner8525 on 02/01/2016

Excellent service. The service staff was courteous and helpful. I would recommend this service department to everyone I know.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
