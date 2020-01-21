Customer Reviews of Manderbach Ford all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.2 Overall Rating (6)
Recommend: Yes (
5) No ( 1)
Kendra M 01/21/2020
Experience was great with John Patton. He made the car buying experience very easy and pleasant.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
RJPEscape 01/22/2020
Manderbach has excellent service and the facility is extremely clean and welcoming.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
on Kendra M 01/21/2020
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience. No pressure from the salesman.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Akram sammak 03/29/2019
It’s took me 2 Hrs for service and checking wiper, after that he told me the motor for the right wiper not working , but I checked online and I found my car had only one motor for both wipers .!!!!
Recommend this dealer? No Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
jon stoner 12/24/2018
Everyone in the buying process was very helpful & cautious. Also the salesman went over the whole vehicle and made sure we understood on how to operate everything on the vehicle and made sure phone was hooked up to sync
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GoodFord 10/22/2018
Great car for a great price. An upgrade from my previous vehicle. Customer service was good.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
cjnemchik 03/21/2018
The most pleasant and simplest car buying experience I've ever had. Loved the staff and worth the trip
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
kdreis44 02/18/2018
Excellent Service Department. I feel that I got a fair price for the work that was done.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First class service. Easy scheduling. Always ready with promised.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very pleased new Ford Escape owner
Jtobin1572 06/23/2017
I was quite pleased with my experience for my first oil change with my new Ford Escape they took my car in shortly after I arrived for my appointment and it was done in no time and there was no charge which made the experience even better
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Escape and Honda Van
araccmom 06/12/2017
A great staff, very professional, respectful, helpful. Thank yo for taking care of my Ford Escape and my Honda Van.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
kenneth58 12/09/2016
As always, the experience was quick with no bogus charges. The people I dealt with were very nice
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Everyone is very nice and pleasant.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
markfriegel 10/08/2016
Wife lost keys to Taurus. Had to have new ones made.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Debvelez 09/10/2016
Quick & easy . Very friendly staff
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
queenie49 07/30/2016
had great service done on time
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MyEscape35 04/18/2016
Fast and professional.
In and out within a hour and I waited for the car
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great group of profesionals
springer0380 03/27/2016
great group of people, always a pleasure stopping in. 2014 f150
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
YiaYia19555 03/18/2016
I took my 2009 Ford Fusion in for a routine inspection. Service was prompt, efficient and personnel were professional and courteous! Great job!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
elenoreihm 02/25/2016
I purchased a Fusion Titanium. Mr. John Patton negotiated the sale and his attention to every detail, his professional manner, and the unlimited time and attention he offered made my experience at Manderbah a very positive one. I have dealt with Manderbach in the past and feel that the service and the personal attention is above reproach. Every member of the staff that I met and spoke with merit the same applause as does Mr. John Patton.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service and state inspection
F150owner8525 02/01/2016
Excellent service. The service staff was courteous and helpful. I would recommend this service department to everyone I know.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
