Originally in the small SUV market, I decided to get back into the Sedan market after deciding I didn't need, or want to pay for 4WD. Following months and months of research I decided on the 08' AltimaS and began to obtain quotes via the internet but ultimately decided the best way to get pricing on the vehicle I wanted was the old fasioned way of going to the dealership. I was in contact with several local (S.E. Delaware County, PA) Nissan dealerships, most of whom weren't flexible enough and only wanted to sell me something out of my price range. Oddly enough with the internet dominating the car shopping market, I stumbled upon a circluar in my newspaper from the Loughead dealership in Swathmore, PA and decided to pay them a visit. The man who assisted me was David Fallon. I showed him the circular with the sale I was interested in (08'AltimaS for $15,861 after $3k down/trade value). He quickly found a car for me and did something I wasn't expecting. He offered to let my wife and I test drive it without him. In my opinion, that was very important. While test driving at other dealerships, not only was I not given the option of test driving without the salesmen, but they talked so much, I didn't absorb the driving experience well enough because of the distraction. It caught me off gaurd so much so, that I invited him to ride along anyway. After deciding on the color, David found me the car I wanted. It ended up being a dealership "demo" with roughly 2,200 miles on it which was fine with me. I couldn't afford any bells and whistles anyway and it was already "broken in" with some depriciation already knocked off. Most dealerships will only sell a "demo" out of desperation, because the profit margin is very minimal to that of a new car but I told him my price range and he did what he had to do to stay in that range($22K). Negotiating with David was simple, without all the back and forth nonsense I encountered at other dealerships. He was straight and to the point. The circular was honored to the tee and I recieved a very fair price on my trade-in(98' Mazda Millenia w/110K miles and minor body damage). The F&I officer was a kind, professional man and didn't attempt to add any useless add-ons to the back end of the deal. I'm in sales myself, and well aware of how the game is played. Not once did I feel pressured throughout the entire process. When all was said and done, I put down $4k, got $1700 for my trade, and received a $750 rebate and only had to finance $14,861 on a car with a $25k MSRP. If you're fed up with the haggling and pressure, give this dealership a chance. You should be pleasantly surprised. Read more