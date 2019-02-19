Worst customer experience over
by 02/19/2019on
I do not recall ever having a worse experience at a place which buys and sells items and interacts with consumers and this is why. I was interested in a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder and spoke to them on Monday morning during the President's day weekend about the availability of a certain vehicle. When I headed out of my home, the vehicle was still there. However, before reaching the dealership, a person from the dealership called and informed me that they had sold the vehicle. Because I was driving I couldn't talk at length and therefore when I reached my place of work about 30 minutes later, I called to confirm that it was the vehicle I was interested in and they indicated as much. Later in the day around 6 p.m. as I was headed back, I was checking the inventory at nearby dealerships one last time and saw that this vehicle was still available on all sites, including their own website (see picture). I dropped an email trying to confirm if the vehicle had indeed been sold or not because things often do fall through (e.g. financing couldn't be arranged or something else). A few minutes later, a person called me identifying himself as calling from Loughead Nissan and sternly demanded that I stop enquiring about the vehicle and added that the vehicle was being sold today for $30,000. Apart from the fact that it's impossible for a vehicle to sell at more than the list price ($29,130), I am truly shocked at how rude the person were. I am not the kind of person who takes offense easily but being rude with a customer for enquiring and then lying about selling a vehicle for more than the list price is SHOCKING. I had inquired about the availability of the vehicle only twice in the day - once via email and once via phone - and in both of those instances, the vehicle was still available on their webpage. If they really don't want to be "bothered" by their customers inquiring about their vehicles, they should do a better job of keeping their inventory more up-to-date. I am not sure who the person making the call was but behavior like this should not be tolerated and at a minimum, the person ought to be taught some customer-service skills. Again, if one thinks I am being unduly harsh one can see the many positive reviews that I have written for other dealerships such as Murray Kia of Conshohocken and John Kennedy Subaru.
Best experience
by 07/22/2018on
This was the best experience I have ever had buying car. Matt our salesman was extraordinary! Got there at 2:30and was out by 5 with a brand new car! Everything went smoothly! I would definitely recommend them!
THE BEST
by 09/10/2015on
I wrote a scathing review of Loughead Nissan on August 13th, 2015 about my experience. At the time I hadn't known all of the details involved in my particular case. However, I took to several review boards. The President himself called me in to discuss my matter, and he really took his time and went step by step. Through no fault of theirs, things went awry. The deal fell through, really based on steps that I took following receipt of the Swap Program offer. For example: The Swap Program is for individuals that have been paying on a loan for a certain period of time. During that period between them mailing it to me and actually going in; I refinanced my car. This made the opportunity null and void. Furthermore, it is for individuals with one car loan...I co-signed on my girlfriends car loan. Again, nullifying the process. However, the computer nor I could know that this would happen. Ted Loughead was a stand up guy and called me in as a man and we talked...for a couple of hours. There were a few other unforeseen issues, but I just want to recant my earlier review. I learned a lot from this, and Ted Loughead. My apologies sir!
THE WORST
by 08/14/2015on
I was sent some paperwork in the mail about the 'Swap Program' through Nissan. I was preapproved for up to $39,000. The mail stated that my car payment per month was about $600, and I could swap my car for a lower payment at Loughead Nissan. On 08/11/15 I went because I was interested in seeing the new Maxima and Murano. Eileen was nice enough and talked me into letting them run my credit because they could switch me into a lease. After running my credit, she stated that my credit was strong enough, but my cash flow wasn't. This puzzled me as they stated that I was paying $600, and they were cutting my payment by a couple of hundred dollars. So she asked if my girlfriend would co-sign, because that would be enough. After 'she' spoke to my girlfriend and assuring her that it would happen...she agreed. The next day we arrived at 10:00am with her pay stubs. They ran her credit and said that it would take a few seconds. After a half an hour they said that it would take longer, so I said that they could call me when everything is completed. They never called me back. I received an email from Eileen that was just a general email. The next day I received a call from Nissans customer service to ask how was my experience. I told the woman that I didn't know, as I haven't been called. She said that she was going to inform them immediately. I still haven't received a call and today is 08/13/15. I just have a real issue with running both of our credit for nothing. Its as if they are purposely trying to hurt people.These salespeople will lie for no reason whatsoever. I have a 2010 Infiniti I didn't need a 'Swap', but I deserved a call back.
Awesome family owned Business!
by 06/13/2014on
Six months ago, I purchased a 2014 Maxima with Loughead Nissan. The experience was excellent, fast, and surprisingly easy! Luke M was outstanding! He was straight to the point and explained everything in detail! I was very picky about what I wanted and he made sure all my needs were met! I will definitely leasing with this dealership again! All THE staff was friendly and made me feel excited about my new purchase! Keep up the good work guys!
Lousy Service
by 11/30/2009on
I purchased a used car for $17000.00. The sales people couldn't have been nicer until i drove out of the showroom with it. They furnished me with 1 key for the car, without offering a spare to me. I requested a second key, and was told that i had to pay for it. They also told me to call the salesman, which i did, and he said in quote why the hell would i order a key. Right then and there i knew that the dealership was the kind that was not interested in you after the sale. I wrote a letter to Ted Loughead, but no response. I will not go back to them whem i'm ready for another car, or reommend anyone to them, although George in the service dept. was helpful.
Easy, Fast with great value
by 03/10/2008on
I have been driving Nissans for over 20 years, and I have finally found the easiest Nissan dealership to service my two Nissan (one mine, the other my wife). The service men that Loughead has employed are very courteous and helpful. I had a minor rattle in my older Nissan, and even the mechanic rode with me to help understand my complaint. I have been to the other Nissan dealers in the area (automall and drexel hill) and every time I went there, i got different people, different prices and they always were interested in 'upselling' me before they even tagged my keys. I strongly recommend Loughead Nissan and their friendly knowledgable staff. Plus, I researched that they are the only AAA Approved Auto repair Nissan dealer. Coffee is good too. Charles
Great Experience Throughout
by 12/30/2007on
Originally in the small SUV market, I decided to get back into the Sedan market after deciding I didn't need, or want to pay for 4WD. Following months and months of research I decided on the 08' AltimaS and began to obtain quotes via the internet but ultimately decided the best way to get pricing on the vehicle I wanted was the old fasioned way of going to the dealership. I was in contact with several local (S.E. Delaware County, PA) Nissan dealerships, most of whom weren't flexible enough and only wanted to sell me something out of my price range. Oddly enough with the internet dominating the car shopping market, I stumbled upon a circluar in my newspaper from the Loughead dealership in Swathmore, PA and decided to pay them a visit. The man who assisted me was David Fallon. I showed him the circular with the sale I was interested in (08'AltimaS for $15,861 after $3k down/trade value). He quickly found a car for me and did something I wasn't expecting. He offered to let my wife and I test drive it without him. In my opinion, that was very important. While test driving at other dealerships, not only was I not given the option of test driving without the salesmen, but they talked so much, I didn't absorb the driving experience well enough because of the distraction. It caught me off gaurd so much so, that I invited him to ride along anyway. After deciding on the color, David found me the car I wanted. It ended up being a dealership "demo" with roughly 2,200 miles on it which was fine with me. I couldn't afford any bells and whistles anyway and it was already "broken in" with some depriciation already knocked off. Most dealerships will only sell a "demo" out of desperation, because the profit margin is very minimal to that of a new car but I told him my price range and he did what he had to do to stay in that range($22K). Negotiating with David was simple, without all the back and forth nonsense I encountered at other dealerships. He was straight and to the point. The circular was honored to the tee and I recieved a very fair price on my trade-in(98' Mazda Millenia w/110K miles and minor body damage). The F&I officer was a kind, professional man and didn't attempt to add any useless add-ons to the back end of the deal. I'm in sales myself, and well aware of how the game is played. Not once did I feel pressured throughout the entire process. When all was said and done, I put down $4k, got $1700 for my trade, and received a $750 rebate and only had to finance $14,861 on a car with a $25k MSRP. If you're fed up with the haggling and pressure, give this dealership a chance. You should be pleasantly surprised.