1 out of 5 stars service Rating

BEWARE of dealing with Thomas chevrolet/Reedman toll on baltimore pike. My experience with them has been the worst experience of my life, and Chevy corp is no different. After dropping off my work van for “traction control” lights coming on at Reedman Toll, it costs me $190 for this diagnosis and a day of work missed. I told James Esquilin (a service person) to order the part. He said “I got you brother. I ordered it”, when my receipt said customer denied work. This vehicle is just over three years old, and still under the mileage warranty but they say its over three years so tough luck. The repair was going to cost over $900. After two weeks of Reedman toll saying they ordered the part but never did, I was contacted by Chevy and spoke to Mellissa. She assured me she would contact Reedman toll and they could work something out. She had also been notified that I filed a claim with the BBB. The next day when I contacted Mellisa to see what happened, (case number 9-6458825975), she sent me an email saying she was no longer handling the case and Amanda was. (The new case number was 9-6465194687). Amanda said she too would call Reedman and get whats called a cost assistance for me and that Chevy would help me out more. After seven calls to Reedman toll, and even speaking to the service manager Mark, they finally said On 1/23/21 that the part came in and bring my van up. For three weeks they kept saying the part was on order. Lavar even told Amanda from Chevy this on 1/15/21 On 1/27/21 I arrived at 7:30 am and dropped my van off (another missed day of work). I called Amanda and let her know I dropped it off so she could contact the dealer like she had asked. She was going to call them and call me back. Guess what, no call back. Finally at 3:30 I called for a status of my van since I had heard zero from them all day and was put on hold for 28 minutes. I went to Reedman toll (while still on hold) and was told they ordered the wrong part. Three weeks wait and they ordered the wrong part. No one called all day and let me know this, and then when I did call they put me on hold for nearly a half hour Reedman Toll/Thomas Chevrolet is the worst place to take your car for service and I would never buy another Chevy product. I plan on posting this in any news outlet I can find, and anywhere complaints can be filed. After three years and under mileage warranty, I should not need a nearly $1000 repair. Sincerely Robert Hearn [contact info removed] Read more