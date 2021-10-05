Ciocca Ford of Souderton
Customer Reviews of Ciocca Ford of Souderton
This is how you buy a used car
by 05/10/2021on
I’ve been looking for a new car for 3 long years and I’ve been taken to the cleaners by dealerships in the past. So, I’m one of those people who can easily walk away because I’ve been burnt and I know how it feels to get home and realize that I really can’t afford the car. I found this potential good deal in Ciocca Williamsport, like 3 hours away and I asked about it and discovered that they can bring it to my Ciocca Souderton. They needed to know that I was serious. Eric the manager was able to make it happen. Kayla met me outside. Charlie took my information and allowed me to drive is to my mechanic to throughly look it over. I was then confident in the cars value to make an offer to Charlie and soon we agreed on a final price. I signed the paperwork while Charlie detailed and filled up my new car. I’m so grateful for Ciocca bringing the car to Souderton. Today 2 days later I have no regret and I’m proud of my beautiful new car.
This is how you buy a used car
by 05/10/2021on
I’ve been looking for a new car for 3 long years and I’ve been taken to the cleaners by dealerships in the past. So, I’m one of those people who can easily walk away because I’ve been burnt and I know how it feels to get home and realize that I really can’t afford the car. I found this potential good deal in Ciocca Williamsport, like 3 hours away and I asked about it and discovered that they can bring it to my Ciocca Souderton. They needed to know that I was serious. Eric the manager was able to make it happen. Kayla met me outside. Charlie took my information and allowed me to drive is to my mechanic to throughly look it over. I was then confident in the cars value to make an offer to Charlie and soon we agreed on a final price. I signed the paperwork while Charlie detailed and filled up my new car. I’m so grateful for Ciocca bringing the car to Souderton. Today 2 days later I have no regret and I’m proud of my beautiful new car.
Good guys
by 05/04/2021on
We liked our salesman. Answered our questions.
Great people and service
by 04/06/2021on
I took my Ford F150 for a recall. The service was fantastic, the staff very friendly and attentive. I was very pleased with the way the staff treats the customers. Thank you for your professionalism and excellent work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used car purchase
by 03/11/2021on
Our purchase of a used vehicle was a pleasant experience due to Ciocca's personable, attentive staff. Clear communication, no pressure. We feel like we not only purchased a vehicle but made friends.
Used car purchase
by 12/23/2020on
I would highly recommend Ciocca Ford. Everyone was extremely helpful. Pleasant atmosphere with no pressure. Was able to do the deal through email which was extremely helpful. Great group of people to deal with. Will definitely be back for my next vehicle
I’d highly recommend Ciocca Ford!
by 11/14/2020on
I just bought a car today. The whole staff was very efficient and were great! They made the experience a very quick and painless one. They were even able to do a good chunk of everything while I remained home so I didn’t have to worry about my son running amok. Go see Chris...he was great!
Excellent Customer Service
by 07/17/2020on
I purchased an Explorer from Ciocca Ford-Souderton yesterday. Mike and the Ciocca team provided exceptional service and were able to find the perfect used SUV to meet my needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So pleased.
by 07/01/2020on
Super transparent and reputable. So pleased with my car and the whole process. Even picked me up from the train station coming out of Philly. Thanks!
Routine Great Service
by 06/27/2020on
Just their usual great service and customer first attitudes!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience ever
by 06/10/2020on
I wish there is more than FIVE STARS to give to Ciocca Ford. We recently bought a Ford truck from Ciocca Ford and it was the best car buying experience I've ever had in my adulthood life. I came originally from the Middle East and we are a family that likes cars so we had a long experience with buying cars, here in the States and abroad, and this is by far the best. Due to Covid-19, the whole procedure was done virtually, and the truck was delivered for me to my house in upstate NY. Starting from the sales people who were super nice, available, and reliable. The finance department people who were as professional as they can get, to finally, the people who drove the truck all the way from PA to my house. The truck is even nicer and cleaner than it was described to me and than it looked in the pictures and videos they sent to me. I would definitely go back to Ciocca Ford for any future vehicle and recommend them for all those who read my review. Thanks Ciocca Ford team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Serive
by 01/21/2020on
We were greeted by Chris Miller waiting outside for our pending arrival. They were expecting us- and we were not disappointed. We found a car we like at one of their other locations and they brought it to Souderton for us to try; and it was the one. They gave us an excellent price and Corey Janda made the financial part of the car buying process a breeze. Thank you to both of them for their hard work.
Great truck buying experience
by 01/16/2020on
I found the F150 I wanted online. I went into Ciocca and was greeted by Chris Miller. Had an outstanding car buying experience from start to finish. They are an absolute no B.S. dealership. I was out the door with a new truck in no time. I would recommend anyone go here regardless if it’s a new or used vehicle you are looking for.
No Pressure Purchase
by 08/26/2019on
This was my 20+ Ford purchase. Mike took plenty of time with us to offer options. We test drove several vehicles. He was patient and helpful. This was truly a no pressure sale.Mike was easy going, knowledgeable, and helpful. Unlike many other Ford purchases I have made, this was a pleasure.
My First New Car Experience
by 05/24/2019on
This was my first experience buying a new vehicle and I was impressed. I splurged and bought an F150 Lariat SuperCab. I was anxious about the notion of working with a new car salesman, knowing how sales were managed in the 1980s. My anxiety was gone when I discovered there was no pressure and no back/forth negotiating with numbers on a slip of paper. I had done extensive homework on what I wanted prior to visiting the showroom, so the process was simpler for both me and the salesman. I hope to not need to buy another new vehicle, but would consider Ciocca Ford if the need arose.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ciocca Ford Review
by 03/25/2019on
I leased a 2019 Ford Expedition XLT. The salesman, Mike Baker, was very helpful, courteous and knowledgeable. He went above and beyond to make sure I was satisfied with the vehicle and the options I wanted. The rest of the staff was very courteous and respectful. The dealership was clean and well organized. The General Manager (I forget his name) also went above and beyond to make sure everything went smoothly. The only complaint that I have is that it took several times to get the numbers right. The sales tax was mis-calculated and the lease amount was way off in the beginning. I was told that the regular finance person who handles this was on vacation in Poland and that there was a new person doing the numbers. While I am empathetic to this situation,I feel that the dealership should always have an experienced person working the numbers. People work hard for their money and someone who wasn't observant may have wound up paying an unnecessary amount of money out of pocket if these mistakes in the numbers weren't noticed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leave Philly and come here
by 12/31/2018on
Lizzy is great. I don't know why more people don't come here from Philly and the Western Suburbs. Drive here where The deals are better, the people are great, and they know what they're doing. Yes I bought a car here. My first time here after going to many dealers in Philly and the burbs. I'm from Bryn Mawr.
Ruby Red
by 12/19/2018on
We wanted a new 2019 Ford ESCAPE,Ruby Red. A Escape like we wanted was in transit and Mark Phillips, Ford Sales Specialist was keeping us updated as to it status. He got us JUST what we wanted and worked with us on the best way to go Buy/Lease. At purchase time, he explained all the hi tech items that were in the new SYNC-3 system. Great job was done by all.
Outstanding!!
by 12/15/2018on
Best car buying experience. I have had in 50 Years. Mark Phillips is an outstanding sales rep. Knows his products. Found us what we wanted, 2019 Escape Ruby Red
Exceptional sales
by 09/09/2018on
Our salesperson Mark, did everything to make a purchase very easy. He was very patient, listened to what we wanted in a truck, made a few recommendations, and in the end, put us in the perfect vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EXCEPTIONAL AND AMAZING
by 05/20/2018on
Paul Conrad was exceptional to work with! He is just one of the many who assisted me through the process of buying a used truck. The used car sales manager was very transparent on the sale and condition of a used truck which truly enabled me to make an informed decision about the purchase. This started from a quick message into internet sales, which was amazing as well. All in all I would recommend that everyone give this business a chance. Shopping for a vehicle is a click of a button these days, but if you ask me, this business makes that click of a button disappear quickly as the personal attention is above all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall experience
by 04/20/2018on
Mike Figlia helped me find the car i wanted at a reasonable price. Everything was smooth from start to finish couldnt ask for a better experience, thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes