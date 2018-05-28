5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We have purchased numerous cars from SCS over the last 31 years. Their approach to business has remained constant -- straight and honest. That is why we continue to go back to the SCS for both sales and service, even though we live over 70 miles from Sewickley. We have dealt with Ron Kean for the last 24 years. Not only is he very knowledgeable and professional, I appreciate his patience and trust his advice. Read more