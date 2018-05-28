Sewickley Porsche
Customer Reviews of Sewickley Porsche
2018 911 GTS
by 05/28/2018on
Have previously purchased 6 cars from the Sewickley Car Store, but the dealership has seemingly turned up their game significantly. Sales associate Ron Kean was superb consistently went above and beyond expectations throughout the build process. Would highly recommend Ron, especially if love king for a hard to find car or a special order vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase / service in the past
by 02/19/2018on
We've used Sewickley for Service numerous times but this is the first new car purchase there and I couldn't be more happy. They facilitated a complicated trade process with two cars and were patient while we waited for the right car to come through. Highly recommend all the staff's professionalism and they also helped me consider other brands under their umbrella.
2018 Macan S
by 11/02/2017on
We have purchased numerous cars from SCS over the last 31 years. Their approach to business has remained constant -- straight and honest. That is why we continue to go back to the SCS for both sales and service, even though we live over 70 miles from Sewickley. We have dealt with Ron Kean for the last 24 years. Not only is he very knowledgeable and professional, I appreciate his patience and trust his advice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
tnnsrqt
by 09/06/2017on
I always wanted to own a 911 Carrera and last weekend it happened. Ron and Dwight were instrumental in making it happen. No pressure from them. They know their cars. I really appreciated their honesty and sincerity. Salesmen like them are unique. Thank you. Looking forward to a continual relationship.
Great Experience
by 04/26/2016on
Ron Kean and Dwight Woodside were a real pleasure to deal with. Lots of experience and it shows. They worked hard to get me a hard-to-find model, and really cared about making me happy. Top notch dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Porsche Boxster
by 02/27/2016on
I received an email from Sewickley Car Store, saw a car in it I liked and bought it the next day. Had a great purchasing experience. This is my 3rd car purchased from them and hopefully not my last. Thank you for sending that email!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience ever!
by 02/22/2016on
I just bought a new Macan at Sewickley Porsche and it was, by far, the best car buying experience I've ever had. Ronny Kean is amazing, patient and so very knowledgeable. We had great fun and I feel like I'm part of their family now. And aside from that, the cars are pretty incredible to drive - and own!!!
Very bad personnel attitude
by 05/02/2012on
I felt treaded with disdain and as if I was not worth their time. I felt like they would not sell me a car even if I made them a cash offer over sticker price. It puzzles me that they sell anything at all of that's how they treat their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable