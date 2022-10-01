Sewickley BMW
Customer Reviews of Sewickley BMW
BMW X1
by 01/10/2022on
I am very pleased with my purchase from Sewickley BMW, especially the service from the sales team, including manager Chuck France and salesperson, Ken Lynch. This is not the best time to purchase a new vehicle, but Ken kept me well apprised of inventory changes, what was available on which model and when it would become available. When the time came to purchase my new car, he, and the entire team, made the process as painless as possible by being very clear about what they could and could not do in terms of pricing and expectations, and even how much time would be needed to prepare and close the paperwork when the sale was complete.
Awesome experience
by 11/30/2021on
After 50 years of haggle every time I bought a new car this was actually an awesome experience. Our sales rep. Gregg, was amazing. The deal was close enough to where we wanted to be and he spent almost 2 hours making sure we understood everything about the new x4 and has followed up several times. Thanks Gregg and thanks Sewickley BMW.
New Lease
by 08/16/2021on
My wife and I leased a new 330Xi at Sewickly BMW and found the experience top shelf. Client Advisor Gregg Lewis was one of the most professional and accomodating salesman I've delt with in many years. He and Sales Manager Chuck France were able to put us in the car with ease and made the experience quite pleasurable.
BMW X1Car
by 08/03/2021on
Excellent dealership Great people, and very helpfull. Love tha car I bought there.
Purchase of my first BMW
by 06/21/2021on
We found our first BMW car at Sewickley. Drove about 100 miles to make a deal. The experience was extremely smooth. The sales manager Ken Lynch, answered all our questions and concerns. His honest response impressed us. It was nice and smooth experience over all. I would definitely recommend this dealership and the car dealer.
Easy transaction!
by 05/10/2021on
I had an easy transaction with Sewickley BMW for my new vehicle. Everyone was super accommodating, quick, and overall friendly. Ken is a fantastic sales associate and I'd highly recommend him to anyone looking to purchase! He's extremely knowledgeable and professional. Great place!
Great service
by 04/29/2021on
I purchased a BMW 330 from Ken Lynch on 4/26/2021. This was the best car buying experience I've ever had. Ken was a fantastic salesman who was patient, extremely knowledgeable and able to get me exactly what I was looking for. The whole buying experience was flawless and when I was ready to purchase I was in and out in less than 30 minutes. If you're in the market for a BMW, go see Ken at Sewickley BMW. Ken and Sewickley BMW deserve more than 5/5 stars. My wife and I will definitely be back for our next car purchase.
An Excellent Transaction
by 01/04/2021on
I purchased my new car completely online other than signing the final papers due to my work schedule and their reduced hours due to COVID. My salesperson, Bob McLaughlin, was prompt to respond to every inquiry and question I had. I had done months of research on what I wanted and the price was right the first time. This is my first BMW and if this is any indication on what I can expect from Sewickley BMW, it won't be my last. I may even move into one if their Porsches someday. I cannot recommend the entire staff enough; Andres, Chuck, and Ken. There was never any pressure. Thank you all.
Worst dealership in Pittsburgh
by 07/07/2011on
Terrible experience, the Service dept is horrible. I bought a new top of the line BMW vehicle a year ago and get the worst service from any luxury car dealer I have ever experienced in Pittsburgh so far. The service calls go to voice mail, the calls are not returned back on time, they don't wash your car during visits, the loaner cars are never available and we are discouraged to get a loaner and they recommend we wait for the vehicle while it's being serviced, the waiting area has room for 4 people. I love the car but hate the dealership, I regret buying from them. I own 2 other luxury vehicles and the dealership sends their reps over to pickup and drop off my car. I will never buy another vehicle from these guys. I wish I would have read these comments before buying.
Audi Service Dept - We'll get it right the second day/time!
by 05/27/2009on
The service department (techs and advisors?) are horrible. Bought a used, low mile 2004 A6 in 2007 and anything but an oil change always takes a minimum of two days, and not always consecutive days. Service advisors have an attitude that they don't care how much you are inconvenienced because they have to be there every day. Called once to have new brakes, oil change, recall fix on gas tank and tail light component replaced as one of the metal clip that contacts and holds the bulb was broke. Went to pick up car and the light fixture was not replaced. Tech said it was fine. Opened the trunk and showed the advisor the problem and his response was, "You will have to come back anyway as the recall part did not arrive." They only had 10 days to get it. The tail light issue was explained on the phone when the appt was scheduled and again at dropoff. Advisor knew exactly what it was. Apparently the techs and advisors don't speak to each other. Just went for inspection, oil change and interior detail. They had the car 9 hours and never got to the detail. Wanted the car a second day and I refused. Besides paying their premium hourly rates they think an extra $45 a day for an Enterprise Rental with tires that could not pass inspection is nothing. I thought that if I bought a premium vehicle and paid the dealer premium rates for service and maintenance I would get premium service. Instead I always feel like I am dropping off a Hugo. No respect. Yet at the return of your credit paying for this incompetence they ask you to rate them exceptional when you get a call from Audi. One advisor said it depends on the work in the shop and if they did not overbook the shop then they would go out of business. Thanks for doing your customers such a great service. Think of it this way, if customers stop coming you're out of business. I for one will take my business elsewhere. I will be getting a new vehicle in next 3 months as we are passing one down to our kid. I'll get the respect at the next place. It will be Lexus, Acura or Mercedes.. It will not be Audi. Someone tell [violative content deleted] losing customers and not having any business is how you go out of business.
Experiment
by 10/10/2007on
Having gone there about 5 time in the past 4 years and bought two vehicles, I would say that the there are a few sales individuals that are very unprofessional and a maybe 2 that are professional, understanding, helpful and will give you a good deal. I recommend calling first and asking the receptionist for a friendly salesperson or salesperson who really needs to close a deal.
