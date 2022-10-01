1.6 out of 5 stars service Rating

The service department (techs and advisors?) are horrible. Bought a used, low mile 2004 A6 in 2007 and anything but an oil change always takes a minimum of two days, and not always consecutive days. Service advisors have an attitude that they don't care how much you are inconvenienced because they have to be there every day. Called once to have new brakes, oil change, recall fix on gas tank and tail light component replaced as one of the metal clip that contacts and holds the bulb was broke. Went to pick up car and the light fixture was not replaced. Tech said it was fine. Opened the trunk and showed the advisor the problem and his response was, "You will have to come back anyway as the recall part did not arrive." They only had 10 days to get it. The tail light issue was explained on the phone when the appt was scheduled and again at dropoff. Advisor knew exactly what it was. Apparently the techs and advisors don't speak to each other. Just went for inspection, oil change and interior detail. They had the car 9 hours and never got to the detail. Wanted the car a second day and I refused. Besides paying their premium hourly rates they think an extra $45 a day for an Enterprise Rental with tires that could not pass inspection is nothing. I thought that if I bought a premium vehicle and paid the dealer premium rates for service and maintenance I would get premium service. Instead I always feel like I am dropping off a Hugo. No respect. Yet at the return of your credit paying for this incompetence they ask you to rate them exceptional when you get a call from Audi. One advisor said it depends on the work in the shop and if they did not overbook the shop then they would go out of business. Thanks for doing your customers such a great service. Think of it this way, if customers stop coming you're out of business. I for one will take my business elsewhere. I will be getting a new vehicle in next 3 months as we are passing one down to our kid. I'll get the respect at the next place. It will be Lexus, Acura or Mercedes.. It will not be Audi. Someone tell [violative content deleted] losing customers and not having any business is how you go out of business. Read more