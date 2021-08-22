1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Upon arriving at the dealership i thought I had all the numbers figures out. They then tell me that the price on the internet isn't the actual price. And That they only do that to get the customer in the sales office . (I'd say that's a bit Shady). They then show me, in what I call fine print, that it only applies to a small percentage of people. So after I drove 40 miles for what I thought was a good deal . I then had to drive home in disappointment because the dealer likes to play games. Also on cars .com they said the vehicle I was going to purchase has a Special Deal ..$2000 off the purchase price or 0 Apr for 60 months.. Needless to say that was not true as well, and they had the nerve to say "well that's cars.coms fault".. Definitely do not recommend this dealer to anyone.. Still not sure how they stayed in business doing shenanigans like this ... Matthew coyle Read more