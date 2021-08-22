Sands Ford of Red Hill
Customer Reviews of Sands Ford of Red Hill
Ford garage
by 08/22/2021on
Friendly service and good work for a good price
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2020 Ford Fusion dead battery
by 03/10/2021on
Having our 2020 fusion for 10 months, the battery was dead after using it 2 days prior. Sands got the car in the next day to evaluate it. The battery and charging system checked okay. There was no parasitic draw and no technical bulletins about a known problem. I do not think that I should have been charged for the service, since the problem was not fixed and is sure to happen again. I was told to talk to someone at Ford about the problem. Not my responsibility.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Poor Service
by 01/16/2017on
Very poor service after the deal was made. They waited until the very end to advise there was only one key (2016 vehicle with under 10,000 miles) and that we were on our own for a spare. They also made a mistake on the title for the trade in. We had to do the leg work to correct and incur expense for a duplicate title for which they promised to reimburse us. 4.5 months later and still no check despite numerous follow up requests. We have really gotten the run around.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Shady sales gimmicks
by 10/10/2015on
Upon arriving at the dealership i thought I had all the numbers figures out. They then tell me that the price on the internet isn't the actual price. And That they only do that to get the customer in the sales office . (I'd say that's a bit Shady). They then show me, in what I call fine print, that it only applies to a small percentage of people. So after I drove 40 miles for what I thought was a good deal . I then had to drive home in disappointment because the dealer likes to play games. Also on cars .com they said the vehicle I was going to purchase has a Special Deal ..$2000 off the purchase price or 0 Apr for 60 months.. Needless to say that was not true as well, and they had the nerve to say "well that's cars.coms fault".. Definitely do not recommend this dealer to anyone.. Still not sure how they stayed in business doing shenanigans like this ... Matthew coyle
JT
by 08/13/2013on
The sales guys always try to help out a customer unlike other dealerships. They are real personal and friendly by treating everyone like family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic DealerShip
by 08/13/2013on
My family has been dealing with this dealership for some time now and am very happy with them. They do try to go out on a limb and get you the best deal for each person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
nice salesmen, took a long time
by 01/26/2013on
Sands had the exact vehicle I was looking for, the deal was fair, not exceptional (said they couldn't compete with the "big' dealers). The salesmen were quite personable but it took a few hours to get it done, they couldn't give me a bedliner for my $30,000 truck but my first oil change is free. Just thought there would be more perks with the experience. Nice truck though.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes