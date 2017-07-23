1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is the worst and most dishonest dealership I have ever dealt with! I called in on a Monday wanting to look at a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer that had been listed at $4900 over the weekend and was now listed at $7700. I asked why, and the secretary put me on hold to talk to the manager and the mechanic. She got back to me and said that they were planning on doing repairs on it but had not done them yet. That was why the price had been raised, which makes sense. I asked if I could look at it before the repairs were done and she put me on hold again. She got back and told me that they could hold off for a few days. So we agreed to meet on Wednesday night. I called in Wednesday evening and it turns out that they had the car in the shop when I called. I asked if they were already doing the repairs and guess what? They had already done them. So they lied to my face. I will never consider doing business with a company that treats customers like this! If they had just told me up front that they couldn't that's one thing but they lied. I can handle a lot of stuff but lying is where I draw the line. Not to mention, they tried to say it cost several thousand dollars to replace the muffler and fix the ac unit. Totally laughable but at the same time really sad, that people think this kind of thing is acceptable. I work in customer service and, in the line of work I'm in, we would be out of business in no time but I guess with a company this size they don't have to care about the individual. They didn't even apologize! Save yourself and shop anywhere else. Feel free to contact me if you would like to know more about my experience. Texts and calls are welcome! I just want to save people from dealing with a company that practices business like this. If I could leave a negative star rating I would! I am absolutely disappointed with this business and their whole team! Thanks! [contact information removed] P.S. make sure you check them out on the BBB website. This should tell you something lol I wouldn't wish theses scam artists on my worst enemy! How can you have 11 unattended complaints filed with the BBB and not be shut down?! Read more