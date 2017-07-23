Tom Masano Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Tom Masano Ford Lincoln
Bad service
by 07/23/2017on
I purchased an SUV through Tom Masono and unfortunately it has been a horrible experience. I was told that they had just got this vehicle in stock and that I would have to wait a week to pick it up so they could ensure all was good. That was fine by me so I waited the week then picked it up and exactly 1 week later had to take it back because all of the wiring was bad, not just some but all. They gave me such a hard time in fixing it, blamed me for it and tried to charge me for it. I explained that there is no way in 1 week of me driving it off the lot that I had anything to make all of the wiring bad. They finally fixed that. 1 month later the tirerod went, once again they blamed me and refused to fix it. I ended paying $1400 to get it fixed. Then 2 weeks after that my tires starting goinh flat, again I was blamed and had to pay to get it fixed. It is obvious that they never fully checked the vehicle because there is no way all of that would have gone bad in the little over month that I purchased it. They were only concerned about making a sale and didn't care about the safety of the person driving the vehicle nor anyone else in the road. I can't imagine how awful it would have been had I gotten into accident because of their pure negligence. The vehicle was not sold as is. Be very weary of the dealings that dealership claims to offer because in my experience they are horrible and unsafe.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible people and people make the company...
by 06/07/2017on
This is the worst and most dishonest dealership I have ever dealt with! I called in on a Monday wanting to look at a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer that had been listed at $4900 over the weekend and was now listed at $7700. I asked why, and the secretary put me on hold to talk to the manager and the mechanic. She got back to me and said that they were planning on doing repairs on it but had not done them yet. That was why the price had been raised, which makes sense. I asked if I could look at it before the repairs were done and she put me on hold again. She got back and told me that they could hold off for a few days. So we agreed to meet on Wednesday night. I called in Wednesday evening and it turns out that they had the car in the shop when I called. I asked if they were already doing the repairs and guess what? They had already done them. So they lied to my face. I will never consider doing business with a company that treats customers like this! If they had just told me up front that they couldn't that's one thing but they lied. I can handle a lot of stuff but lying is where I draw the line. Not to mention, they tried to say it cost several thousand dollars to replace the muffler and fix the ac unit. Totally laughable but at the same time really sad, that people think this kind of thing is acceptable. I work in customer service and, in the line of work I'm in, we would be out of business in no time but I guess with a company this size they don't have to care about the individual. They didn't even apologize! Save yourself and shop anywhere else. Feel free to contact me if you would like to know more about my experience. Texts and calls are welcome! I just want to save people from dealing with a company that practices business like this. If I could leave a negative star rating I would! I am absolutely disappointed with this business and their whole team! Thanks! [contact information removed] P.S. make sure you check them out on the BBB website. This should tell you something lol I wouldn't wish theses scam artists on my worst enemy! How can you have 11 unattended complaints filed with the BBB and not be shut down?!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Troublefree purchase
by 01/06/2016on
Salesman was informative, polite, and helpful in processing the deal. The 2009 Honda cr-v ex l was just what I was looking for and met my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!!
by 01/03/2016on
I'm super happy with the service I received when I buy my new Dodge Dart 2013. Since the moment I cross the door and talked with the sales associate I knew it was going to be a great day, and it was!! I got my new car and a great price to. I completely recommend Tom Masano to anyone thinking on buying a new or used car. They are simply the best!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience buying used Ford Certified car
by 12/29/2015on
I located the exact used car I wanted online. When I came to look at it Brian Schiavo was assigned to me. He was very pleasant and straightforward both during the test drive and during the sale. I never felt pressured and felt comfortable dealing with Brian. The price had been drastically reduced from its original and the final sale price was slightly below the average expected range given it was Ford Certified. The car was for my wife so the Certification gives me peace of mind knowing she will be driving it. She loves it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and friendly atmosphere!
by 12/19/2015on
Andrea pulled out everything she could to get me a vehicle. She contacted me when she said she would. The atmosphere was very friendly and would recommend anyone to purchase a vehicle from Masano. This was the first time I purchased a vehicle on my own and Masano made it very easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great to do business with!!
by 12/04/2015on
Andrea was completely professional and very nice to deal with. AAA+++. Great buying experience and we will keep you in mind for our next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great shopping experience
by 11/16/2015on
We had been searching for an Expedition for about 6 months and came across this vehicle on autotrader.com. Dottie and Emily were both very helpful and knowledgeable. From test drive to completing the transaction the whole staff was courteous and professional. I will come back again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealer
by 10/20/2015on
This dealership helped me purchase my first car. They sat down and helped me figure out my income and got me approved for a loan. Always there to help just give them a call or stop in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Guest Service
by 10/15/2015on
I purchased a 2016 Escape. The process was quick and easy. I came in with financing secured but Mike was able to get me a much better rate through Ford Credit. My husband will be coming to Mike to get his next car soon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
upstate
by 09/24/2015on
The whole experience was easy and enjoyable. They never put pressure on me and were always willing to answer questions either through phone or email. I have already recommended to friends and that is from out of state and 4 hours away!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car for our son.
by 09/23/2015on
They were able to get us our car and be on time to make our son's football game... Great Job Renee Lecatsas!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great personal attention,and followup
by 09/15/2015on
The buying ecperience was smooth,but i didn't geta great price. It was my fault for not shopping more and getting internet or competitive pricing. Great persinnel attention while not being overwhelmed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my Ford Escape
by 09/08/2015on
I worked with Dottie Mattioni at your Ford dealership. She was very helpful and tried quickly to find me what I wanted. She found it in NY and had it driven down and it is perfect ...I love it! Thanks, Tara Thomas
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at Masano Auto Retailers!
by 08/19/2015on
Let me just say that Andrea rocks! 2nd purchase with her help ... Awesome each time. First with the Jeep Grand Cherokee and then with the Wrangler Unlimited. Both had minor but nuisance service requirements right after purchase and Andrea got us taken care of immediately. Wonderful experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and team effort
by 08/18/2015on
The experience I had at Tom Masano Lincoln in Reading, PA was one of meting a team to serve our needs to get into another vehicle. Each did his or her job very well and answered most of our questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car buying should always be this excellent!
by 08/14/2015on
I purchased a 2012 Ford Escape XLT. This was my first ever car purchase. John Clemete was wonderful and helped me out so much. Give that man a raise!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
satisfied customer
by 08/12/2015on
Curt was very helpful and professional! He is very knowledgeable and really went to bat for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Look no further!
by 08/03/2015on
My experience at Masano was and has been excellent! Our salesman John Houck went above and beyond to meet our needs! He tracked down the specific vehicle we wanted from exterior to interior. We have purchased our last three cars from Masano and continue to use the same salesman! He has made car buying a breeze and worry free! We are loyal buyers of Masano! I will never go anywhere else to purchase a vehicle!! Thanks for a wonderful experience! You rock John!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Service
by 07/30/2015on
We saw an ad on your Web site. A friend brought us in there. My husband and I didn't have a car to drive since father's day. We needed one badly. My husband has hemo dialysis 3 days a week. If he doesn't get there he dies. He's unable to work because of his condition. So I work and we needed this so very much. Randy the sales person was helpful and pleasant to work with us. He was determined to see we got a car and he delivered. The car we got is beautiful. We love the car so much. Even our friends that came with us is thinking about getting a car from Randy. The day we took the car off the lot we had a problem with the steering. We took it back to Randy. We told him about the problem so he and his boss took it out to check it out. The next thing we knew were going to have a rental for 2 days. Randy took care of the whole situation from start to finish. He didn't let us down . He said he would see this till the end and he did. We were pleased by him and the service we got. We will be back to get another car from Randy and Tom Masano Ford. We highly recommend Tom Masano Ford for all your new and used car needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
very happy
by 07/29/2015on
they worked with me and they had to hold it for me and they were very good and understanding with my finances
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes