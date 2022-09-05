BMW of Reading
Customer Reviews of BMW of Reading
Mrs k
by 05/09/2022on
Fabulous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 04/15/2022on
i got the opportunity to visit this dealership to service a broken power plug in the trunk. and worked with Edgar Cruz, and excellent guy, very well respected, customer oriented and very much skillful and thoughtful, the only issue with this dealership is followup which they lack drastically.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Dealer Experience
by 04/06/2022on
Friendly staff. The numbers at the delivery of my 2022 X3 were the same as discussed at the beginning of the transaction. Very pleasant and stress less experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This is your dealership!
by 04/05/2022on
From my first inquiry of a car that was on their lot to my first service visit - they have restored my faith in a dealership! I enjoy the people, the real-ness, and everything about this dealership. They pride themselves in the customer experience. If you need a car - this is the dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good work
by 03/15/2022on
Vehicle Service,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2006 z4
by 02/24/2022on
Since I had purchased the vehicular reading bmw has been very professional and. Courteous In all my dealings with them. I highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incredible
by 01/24/2022on
Kerrie Hummel was incredible! She got me a car when they had none available. She kept me updated non stop and got my car done ✅ in 24 hours! Best service I ever experienced
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service on my 2008 BMW 832xi sedan
by 12/03/2021on
great customer service. I was kept updated on the needed service for my car. And I was provided with an accurate quote on price. The car is running like it's brand new. thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fair Dealing People
by 08/05/2021on
Since this was my first opportunity to purchase a BMW it was easier and less stressful than I thought. Excellent sales person, great upper management and great service department
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW Prices You Can't Beat
by 01/13/2012on
It has been a pleasure to work with BMW of Reading. Calvin Jones is very responsive and honors all of his commitments. I took delivery at the factory in S.C. so I did not visit the dealership directly. All transactions were handled on-line and via UPS. I will reach out to BMW of Reading for my next BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scam Dealers
by 09/19/2011on
My husband found a car listed as used in EXCELLENT condition and we did our research on the dealership to be sure that we could trust them. We live in a different state and had to pay a transport company to get it to us. We found out on delivery of the car that it had to be jump started to get it onto the truck and the rear window duck taped because it would not stay up. The driver had to jump the car again to get it off of the truck. We took it immediately to our family mechanic and found that there was a piece of carpet in the engine!!! Yes, carpet to soak up the oil! It needs more work to it than we paid for the car and when we showed Phil the detailed list from our mechanic he told me he couldn't do anything about it because we bought it as is. We bought a car for a price we thought was fair as it was advertised in excellent condition, but even poor condition has a mechanically functional engine. I wouldn't recommend them to anyone! Their solution was for me to pay to ship it back and they would refund me the money after they inspected the car. How am I suppose to trust them after what they sold me? Please, make sure you do not trust a dealer just because a majority of their reviews are good! It could be the biggest headache of your life!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No