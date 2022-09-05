Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. BMW of Reading

BMW of Reading

Visit dealer’s website 
1015 Lancaster Ave, Reading, PA 19607
Today 9:00 AM - 7:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of BMW of Reading

4.9
Overall Rating
4.89 out of 5 stars(11)
Recommend: Yes (9) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mrs k

by Bmwowner on 05/09/2022

Fabulous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
11 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mrs k

by Bmwowner on 05/09/2022

Fabulous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by AsthaLaVista on 04/15/2022

i got the opportunity to visit this dealership to service a broken power plug in the trunk. and worked with Edgar Cruz, and excellent guy, very well respected, customer oriented and very much skillful and thoughtful, the only issue with this dealership is followup which they lack drastically.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Dealer Experience

by Richard k on 04/06/2022

Friendly staff. The numbers at the delivery of my 2022 X3 were the same as discussed at the beginning of the transaction. Very pleasant and stress less experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

This is your dealership!

by B Tyson on 04/05/2022

From my first inquiry of a car that was on their lot to my first service visit - they have restored my faith in a dealership! I enjoy the people, the real-ness, and everything about this dealership. They pride themselves in the customer experience. If you need a car - this is the dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good work

by Lvenable on 03/15/2022

Vehicle Service,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2006 z4

by Waynehenthor on 02/24/2022

Since I had purchased the vehicular reading bmw has been very professional and. Courteous In all my dealings with them. I highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Incredible

by Scott S on 01/24/2022

Kerrie Hummel was incredible! She got me a car when they had none available. She kept me updated non stop and got my car done ✅ in 24 hours! Best service I ever experienced

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service on my 2008 BMW 832xi sedan

by Reading338 on 12/03/2021

great customer service. I was kept updated on the needed service for my car. And I was provided with an accurate quote on price. The car is running like it's brand new. thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fair Dealing People

by James B on 08/05/2021

Since this was my first opportunity to purchase a BMW it was easier and less stressful than I thought. Excellent sales person, great upper management and great service department

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BMW Prices You Can't Beat

by tmbmw on 01/13/2012

It has been a pleasure to work with BMW of Reading. Calvin Jones is very responsive and honors all of his commitments. I took delivery at the factory in S.C. so I did not visit the dealership directly. All transactions were handled on-line and via UPS. I will reach out to BMW of Reading for my next BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Scam Dealers

by kbrewer2004 on 09/19/2011

My husband found a car listed as used in EXCELLENT condition and we did our research on the dealership to be sure that we could trust them. We live in a different state and had to pay a transport company to get it to us. We found out on delivery of the car that it had to be jump started to get it onto the truck and the rear window duck taped because it would not stay up. The driver had to jump the car again to get it off of the truck. We took it immediately to our family mechanic and found that there was a piece of carpet in the engine!!! Yes, carpet to soak up the oil! It needs more work to it than we paid for the car and when we showed Phil the detailed list from our mechanic he told me he couldn't do anything about it because we bought it as is. We bought a car for a price we thought was fair as it was advertised in excellent condition, but even poor condition has a mechanically functional engine. I wouldn't recommend them to anyone! Their solution was for me to pay to ship it back and they would refund me the money after they inspected the car. How am I suppose to trust them after what they sold me? Please, make sure you do not trust a dealer just because a majority of their reviews are good! It could be the biggest headache of your life!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
32 cars in stock
0 new32 used0 certified pre-owned
BMW X3
BMW X3
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for