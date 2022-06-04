1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband found a car listed as used in EXCELLENT condition and we did our research on the dealership to be sure that we could trust them. We live in a different state and had to pay a transport company to get it to us. We found out on delivery of the car that it had to be jump started to get it onto the truck and the rear window duck taped because it would not stay up. The driver had to jump the car again to get it off of the truck. We took it immediately to our family mechanic and found that there was a piece of carpet in the engine!!! Yes, carpet to soak up the oil! It needs more work to it than we paid for the car and when we showed Phil the detailed list from our mechanic he told me he couldn't do anything about it because we bought it as is. We bought a car for a price we thought was fair as it was advertised in excellent condition, but even poor condition has a mechanically functional engine. I wouldn't recommend them to anyone! Their solution was for me to pay to ship it back and they would refund me the money after they inspected the car. How am I suppose to trust them after what they sold me? Please, make sure you do not trust a dealer just because a majority of their reviews are good! It could be the biggest headache of your life! Read more