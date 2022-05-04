Sands Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Sands Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Excellent experience!
by 04/05/2022on
This is my 2nd new vehicle from this dealer. I will continue to buy here because of the value, and the great customer service/ sales. The sales team has been helpful, understanding, and made both purchases very smooth. They also have an amazing service team, who works on my company vehicle as well. Alex and Carlos have gone the extra mile in making you feel at home during the buying process. I would recommend this dealership to anyone!
A Great Deal on a 2021 Kia Rio!
by 03/31/2022on
Arriving at Sands, we were greeted and found the car we were looking for. It was a great price for a previously owned vehicle. We made sure all of our finances for a cash deal were in order. They were nice enough to detail before the pick-up day and a full tank of gas.
Awesome Dealership
by 03/03/2022on
We've been there a few times and finally got the deal done, they went above and beyond to get is where we needed to be. Thanks Jim the GM and salesman Greg Seip..
Awesome
by 02/27/2022on
I've been waiting for this truck to show up 2022 Dodge ram 2500 Cummins Diesel Turbo, As promised, Jim Mack called as soon as it came in and I purchased it that day.. No pressure at all Jim was very thorough about going over everything about the truck..I highly recommend Jim Mack and sands for a GREAT experience..
effortless!
by 02/14/2022on
I never purchase a work truck anywhere else. The experience is always effortless!
Come here, this is the place you want to buy or lease from!!!!
by 01/24/2022on
Best dodge dealer I been too! I was about to give up on dodge since I am from northern New Jersey and all the dealers around my area where horrible with attitudes and trying to openly scam, I always just walking out. Sands Dodge is 100% a great dealership from the Manger James, car salesman James as well and Mark in finance, all great guys!!! Highly recommend this dealership!!! If you reading and considering Ramsey dodge on Rt17 by chance, rethink it or go somewhere else, go to Sand Dodge and be happy take the some trip!
2022 ram 3500 limited mega cab
by 12/21/2021on
The truck turned out the way I wanted it, but the wait time was forever,
Painless
by 12/18/2021on
I walked in I asked about a vehicle they gladly obliged. Made an appointment to come back. They assess my vehicle for a trade-in and gave me a price on buying a new truck. I told them how much I had to spend if they could do it for that it was sold. Long story short it was sold
Beat jeep dealer around
by 11/13/2021on
Great service , they the buying experience very easy and painless . Gave a good amount for my trade in , didn’t leave the dealer feeling I was screwed over . Highly recommend
Mastery Plumbing
by 11/04/2021on
Everyone is always helpful and responsive. Sales GM, James Milligan, is always accommodating along with the sales staff: Noeli, Carlos, and Jim.
Ineffective
by 09/27/2021on
Still trying to get paperwork from the dealership, weeks after purchasing a vehicle. Additionally, there were few things wrong with the vehicle at the time of pickup, their check-out process is not through.
Sands service is absolutely terrible.
by 09/11/2017on
Their service department is completely trash. I bought my truck there and they have had it for exactly two weeks now. Bill, the service guy I've been talking to is [non-permissible content removed] I have no idea how he has a job still. Absolutely no updates about my truck like if they found what was wrong or pricing or anything. I've called over ten times now and every single time Bill says "uhhh yeah, I'll have to give you a call back," and never once has. It's absolutely ridiculous.
Unreliable Vehicle
by 08/17/2016on
I purchased a used vehicle from Sands about 2 months ago. It is a used vehicle and i understand that it was purchased as is. However, this vehicle went through their 100+ point check and I was promised it was in tip top shape from the salesman. Well 3 days after purchasing it I was stranded on the side of the road, the vehicle died while i was driving it. When I had it towed back to the dealership I was told they would take a look at it but there were no promises. 5 weeks later I finally received my vehicle back after dozens of phone calls to people that seemed to have no idea what was going on. When I asked Sands to foot the bill for my first months car payment due to the fact that in the first month i drove the car a grand total of three times, they told me no way. $200 would have been a drop in the bucket for them and I would have walked away happy, yet they could not bring themselves to help me out. Anyway, i finally get the vehicle back, that same day the check engine light comes on saying my catalytic converter was bad, then 3 days later I am stranded on the side of the road once again because the vehicle died (turns out it is due to the same issue Sands supposedly corrected). Bottom line is, the vehicle I paid for is not the vehicle I received. The vehicle I received is unsafe and unreliable, I would not recommend purchasing a used car from this dealer.
promises not kept
by 01/30/2015on
They advertised you would get a 40.00 visa gift card for test driving a vehicle prior to 1-2-15, I went through the motions of buying a new jeep, but they did not have one in stock that I wanted so I went elsewhere to buy a new vehicle.They did not honor the gift card, after weeks of not receiving the gift card I stopped in to see what was going on, they told me the promotion expired on 1-10-15 & they could not do anything about it, they forgot to authorize the gift card.Stay away from this dealership, they make promises to you that they never keep,Nothing but smoke & mirrors from this dealership
bait and switch
by 01/01/2015on
worst experience i have ever had,They knew i was coming from 1 hr away even spoke to Jason before i left he told me he would have truck ready and when i got there it was on hold 1 week later it is still available on there website he tried to push me toward another truck but i was there to buy ONLY the one i was interested in
Watch out for the Extras!
by 08/02/2014on
I was very disappointed how the sales person kept pressuring me to buy the extras. Security Guard, which is bull is added to every quote / sale! I flat out refused. Then they really come at you with The Environmental Protection Package, which includes putting snake oil on the exterior and the interior of the vehicle. (for the low price of $599), plus they can add the "paintless dent remover" for $200 more! I wish they would take care of their sales people so that they don't have to sell this crap. I'm sure there would be many more happy customers if they would drop the extras! After getting the quote for everything, I changed my mind and left. I can get more car for $1100 dollars and not take any of their "extras".
Best Ever! Sands in Quakertown, PA for my 2013 Wrangler Sport
by 05/19/2013on
Sands in Quakertown, PA was the only dealer who actually read my specs for my 2013 Wrangler, offered me an itemized list showing the cost of each option I needed (and didn't try to sell me something that they had on their lot that I didn't need) and beat their long-range delivery date by eight weeks. Thanks, Amy, Matt and Marty! Five Stars are not enough for your extraordinary customer service, and zero stars is too much for many of the other dealers with whom I've dealt. Sincerely, James R. K, Jr. Pohatcong, New Jersey
WILL TREAT YOU LIKE A SECOND CLASS CITIZEN
by 05/15/2013on
THE PEOPLE AT THIS DEALERSHIP " Sands Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram " WILL TREAT YOU LIKE A SECOND CLASS CITIZEN !!!!! This car dealership is filled with a bunch of incompetent, rude and disrespectful people. They claim that they can help any people get approved for a car loan. When I applied for a loan I never got anything in writing via email nor mail ! All I got was an email that said they could help me and they were sorry. They are a bunch of [non-permissible content removed]. My credit is bad because I was out of work for 9 months. Now I'm back to work and my wife and I make $125,000 yearly and they couldn't get me approved for a $25,000 loan with 20% down ???
Sands Jeep
by 02/18/2011on
The Sales people were more than pleasant , even with my son running around the showroom for more than four hours. They stayed late to make sure we had all of our questions answered and that we were well taken care of.
