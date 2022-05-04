1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a used vehicle from Sands about 2 months ago. It is a used vehicle and i understand that it was purchased as is. However, this vehicle went through their 100+ point check and I was promised it was in tip top shape from the salesman. Well 3 days after purchasing it I was stranded on the side of the road, the vehicle died while i was driving it. When I had it towed back to the dealership I was told they would take a look at it but there were no promises. 5 weeks later I finally received my vehicle back after dozens of phone calls to people that seemed to have no idea what was going on. When I asked Sands to foot the bill for my first months car payment due to the fact that in the first month i drove the car a grand total of three times, they told me no way. $200 would have been a drop in the bucket for them and I would have walked away happy, yet they could not bring themselves to help me out. Anyway, i finally get the vehicle back, that same day the check engine light comes on saying my catalytic converter was bad, then 3 days later I am stranded on the side of the road once again because the vehicle died (turns out it is due to the same issue Sands supposedly corrected). Bottom line is, the vehicle I paid for is not the vehicle I received. The vehicle I received is unsafe and unreliable, I would not recommend purchasing a used car from this dealer. Read more