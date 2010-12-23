Skip to main content
Sands Ford of Pottsville

1456 PA-61 S, Pottsville, PA 17901
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Buyer Beware at Sands Ford!

by wilma7 on 12/23/2010

Sands Ford demanded my Social Security number to complete the sale of a used vehicle despite my protests and the fact that I had already financed through my bank and handed them a check made out to them from my bank for the full amount of the purchase. They lied and said this demand for personal information was a law "to prove you are not a terrorist". I learned later from several other dealerships that there was no such law! What were they doing with my personal information?? Also, the salesman promised things and would not stand behind the promises, merely shrugging his shoulders. Not acceptable! They even tried to intimidate by bringing big men into the room to hover over me. Car buying is never pleasant but Sands Ford was particularly unethical. Buyer beware!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
about our dealership

Have you ever been to a dealership and felt lost among the mass of clients, salesmen, or service technicians? On the other hand, when you stop in Sands Ford of Pottsville, you are the star of the show. We will listen to all the concerns that you have and do our utmost to address each one. Unlike other dealerships, we try to make each visit as simple and as stress-free as possible! Since 1926, our dealership has been providing excellent service to our customers and we will continue to do so. Stop by our dealership and witness the Sands Experience for yourself!

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

