Bob Weaver Chevrolet Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Bob Weaver Chevrolet Buick GMC
Greatest salesman
by 05/22/2021on
Nate is a great salesman, he knows how to take care of you. He takes his time to explain every step in the purchase of a new car.
Bought used van
by 03/31/2021on
Everyone seemed friendly. Sales people I dealt with answered my questions and concerns. Happy with the used vehicle for the little time that I have owned it.
Service and front desk
by 09/11/2020on
Five stars for Bob Weaver Auto. The service team did a terrific job repairing my Chevy truck. Also a thank you to the women at the front desk. Michelle and Stacey were very helpful and always pleasant and polite to deal with. A special thank you to Stacey for returning my key!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 09/08/2020on
We have been satisfied before so we returned to our Salesman Jack Killian. Jack was courteous and professional , he is a good listener and knows how to put the customer at easy. He was able to get us what we needed for our recent purchase a 2020 Encore Gx. Thank you Jack for your patience and your smile. Your customer service was worthy of 5 stars Plus.
Hard to find 2020 Chevy Crew Cab Truck
by 08/28/2020on
I knew what I wanted, only the pandemic had shut down the auto manufacturing plants, and the trucks that were out there were very limited in numbers/styles. Salesman Nate put in the great effort and located exactly what I was looking for, got the truck on site in hours, and I drove away with a simply beautiful truck, with more features than I could ever imagine.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Purchase
by 08/18/2020on
We just picked up our new 2020 Buick Encore this afternoon.This is our family's fourth purchase from Bob Weaver in the past four years and we keep coming back. All purchases were from the same sales consultant - Nate Snyder - who, with patience and professionalism, answered our questions and showed us product alternatives as requested. We bring our vehicles back to Bob Weaver's for maintenance and service and are confident and satisfied with them.
John
by 06/23/2020on
My family and I have only been going to Weaver's for the past several years. We wouldn't want to go anywhere else. John, our family salesman, has always gone above and beyond to make me happy. This isn't always easy! Lol. He doesn't just treat me like a customer, he treats me like I'm a close friend. We highly recommend going to Weaver's. Ask for John, you won't be disappointed!
Would not buy again!
by 06/01/2020on
Although the deal I got was pretty good I would not recommend purchasing a vehicle here. I’ve found the staff to be untruthful and also try to sell things at an unreasonable cost. No budge in anything when it comes to accessories or even discounts on accessories even though purchasing vehicle from them
Total Disaster
by 03/03/2020on
The most unprofessional, aggravating, and insulting experience I've ever had purchasing a vehicle. The paperwork took 5 hours to complete, my salesman forgot to charge my card for a downpayment as well as strategize how to return my leased vehicle, which meant a return trip to reconcile the lease termination (I live 2 hours away from the dealer). Commitments to deliver items missing from my vehicle were not kept, I was expected to make extra trips resulting in a cumulative 9 hours across two days of missed work, and the burden of resolving every error on their part was put on me, whether it was making the extra trips, waiting prolonged periods of time, taking time off work to resolve issues...etc. The only helpful person was Andy, who began bringing a sense of order to this huge mess. When I called Bob Weaver to address my frustrations, his return voicemail was to directly insult me: "If I was to call and criticize you, I wouldn't call the pope". Here's an idea: don't call and criticize me. Call and tell me you're sorry for this disastrously frustrating experience and work with me to make me feel happy about your business. I would never recommend this business to anybody.
John D
by 12/17/2019on
John was great to work with, helped me find a vehicle that I could financially afford and worked well with needs.
Great salesman
by 01/24/2018on
Ron Ellen was a great no pressure salesman. Finance did a great job as well. Only one negative- extremely slow car prep and wash
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 12/13/2017on
Purchased new GMC Acadia and was pleased with the service and knowledge of Steve Eckley He took care of all my questions and I left with my new vehicle knowing I received the best deal possible
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing
by 04/06/2017on
Very friendly staff that we worked with. And one of the owners came out and actually talk to us. Very nice man Bob Weaver Jr
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service.
by 05/10/2016on
Excellent service provided by the dealership on a vehicle they sold.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable