Buyer Beware at Sands Ford!
by 12/23/2010on
Sands Ford demanded my Social Security number to complete the sale of a used vehicle despite my protests and the fact that I had already financed through my bank and handed them a check made out to them from my bank for the full amount of the purchase. They lied and said this demand for personal information was a law "to prove you are not a terrorist". I learned later from several other dealerships that there was no such law! What were they doing with my personal information?? Also, the salesman promised things and would not stand behind the promises, merely shrugging his shoulders. Not acceptable! They even tried to intimidate by bringing big men into the room to hover over me. Car buying is never pleasant but Sands Ford was particularly unethical. Buyer beware!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
