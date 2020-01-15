Sands Ford of Pottsville

440 N Claude A Lord Blvd, Pottsville, PA 17901
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sands Ford of Pottsville

4.1
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (0)
service Rating

Happy Customer

by fordmomof2 on 01/15/2020

Quick Lane of Sands Ford serviced my daughter's Nissan on Jan 11, 2020. Even though her car is not a Ford, they were able to get the parts delivered and installed the same day. The quality of service they provide is excellent. They are honest, dedicated to the customer and the cost is comparable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Myron00 on 09/21/2019

On time no waiting.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mike's Truck

by Mike's truck on 09/20/2019

Was not happy with all the gease spots on my truck after I had my truck at Quick lane for a oil change

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change..

by BigEd13 on 09/20/2019

I asked the Fast Lane Manager to make sure they wipe the frame off of oil after they took the oil filter off; because my last oil change I had oil on my carport floor from the drips of oil off the frame. Well they didn't do what I asked and I have more oil drippings on my carport floor again. I think i'll go back to changing my own oil again..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

2019 Ford Escape

by djnocket on 09/20/2019

First 5000 service on new 2019 Ford Escape. Free first visit was appreciated and very fast and convenient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service, Thank You

by Daniel L on 08/29/2019

In and out quickly, the service/shop manager Vince kept me informed of the process/progress along the way. Impressed by the professionalism of the technicians and the shop along with the customer waiting area. I would give a shout out for the mechanic but I did not record his name.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall work and servocet

by JnSHutm on 08/23/2019

All was done in a timely manner and facility was very nice and clean.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Buyer Beware at Sands Ford!

by wilma7 on 12/23/2010

Sands Ford demanded my Social Security number to complete the sale of a used vehicle despite my protests and the fact that I had already financed through my bank and handed them a check made out to them from my bank for the full amount of the purchase. They lied and said this demand for personal information was a law "to prove you are not a terrorist". I learned later from several other dealerships that there was no such law! What were they doing with my personal information?? Also, the salesman promised things and would not stand behind the promises, merely shrugging his shoulders. Not acceptable! They even tried to intimidate by bringing big men into the room to hover over me. Car buying is never pleasant but Sands Ford was particularly unethical. Buyer beware!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
