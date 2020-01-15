Quick Lane of Sands Ford serviced my daughter's Nissan on Jan 11, 2020. Even though her car is not a Ford, they were able to get the parts delivered and installed the same day. The quality of service they provide is excellent. They are honest, dedicated to the customer and the cost is comparable.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Quick Lane of Sands Ford serviced my daughter's Nissan on Jan 11, 2020. Even though her car is not a Ford, they were able to get the parts delivered and installed the same day. The quality of service they provide is excellent. They are honest, dedicated to the customer and the cost is comparable.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I asked the Fast Lane Manager to make sure they wipe the frame off of oil after they took the oil filter off; because my last oil change I had oil on my carport floor from the drips of oil off the frame. Well they didn't do what I asked and I have more oil drippings on my carport floor again. I think i'll go back to changing my own oil again..
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
In and out quickly, the service/shop manager Vince kept me informed of the process/progress along the way. Impressed by the professionalism of the technicians and the shop along with the customer waiting area. I would give a shout out for the mechanic but I did not record his name.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
In and out quickly, the service/shop manager Vince kept me informed of the process/progress along the way. Impressed by the professionalism of the technicians and the shop along with the customer waiting area. I would give a shout out for the mechanic but I did not record his name.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Sands Ford demanded my Social Security number to complete the sale of a used vehicle despite my protests and the fact that I had already financed through my bank and handed them a check made out to them from my bank for the full amount of the purchase. They lied and said this demand for personal information was a law "to prove you are not a terrorist". I learned later from several other dealerships that there was no such law! What were they doing with my personal information??
Also, the salesman promised things and would not stand behind the promises, merely shrugging his shoulders. Not acceptable! They even tried to intimidate by bringing big men into the room to hover over me.
Car buying is never pleasant but Sands Ford was particularly unethical. Buyer beware!