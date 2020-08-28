sales Rating

The most unprofessional, aggravating, and insulting experience I've ever had purchasing a vehicle. The paperwork took 5 hours to complete, my salesman forgot to charge my card for a downpayment as well as strategize how to return my leased vehicle, which meant a return trip to reconcile the lease termination (I live 2 hours away from the dealer). Commitments to deliver items missing from my vehicle were not kept, I was expected to make extra trips resulting in a cumulative 9 hours across two days of missed work, and the burden of resolving every error on their part was put on me, whether it was making the extra trips, waiting prolonged periods of time, taking time off work to resolve issues...etc. The only helpful person was Andy, who began bringing a sense of order to this huge mess. When I called Bob Weaver to address my frustrations, his return voicemail was to directly insult me: "If I was to call and criticize you, I wouldn't call the pope". Here's an idea: don't call and criticize me. Call and tell me you're sorry for this disastrously frustrating experience and work with me to make me feel happy about your business. I would never recommend this business to anybody. Read more