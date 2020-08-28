Bob Weaver Chevrolet Buick GMC

sales Rating

Hard to find 2020 Chevy Crew Cab Truck

by Steve Frantz on 08/28/2020

I knew what I wanted, only the pandemic had shut down the auto manufacturing plants, and the trucks that were out there were very limited in numbers/styles. Salesman Nate put in the great effort and located exactly what I was looking for, got the truck on site in hours, and I drove away with a simply beautiful truck, with more features than I could ever imagine.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Car Purchase

by David and Frances Mitten on 08/18/2020

We just picked up our new 2020 Buick Encore this afternoon.This is our family's fourth purchase from Bob Weaver in the past four years and we keep coming back. All purchases were from the same sales consultant - Nate Snyder - who, with patience and professionalism, answered our questions and showed us product alternatives as requested. We bring our vehicles back to Bob Weaver's for maintenance and service and are confident and satisfied with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

John

by Jut on 06/23/2020

My family and I have only been going to Weaver's for the past several years. We wouldn't want to go anywhere else. John, our family salesman, has always gone above and beyond to make me happy. This isn't always easy! Lol. He doesn't just treat me like a customer, he treats me like I'm a close friend. We highly recommend going to Weaver's. Ask for John, you won't be disappointed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Would not buy again!

by Cannot recommend on 06/01/2020

Although the deal I got was pretty good I would not recommend purchasing a vehicle here. I’ve found the staff to be untruthful and also try to sell things at an unreasonable cost. No budge in anything when it comes to accessories or even discounts on accessories even though purchasing vehicle from them

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Total Disaster

by Sean on 03/03/2020

The most unprofessional, aggravating, and insulting experience I've ever had purchasing a vehicle. The paperwork took 5 hours to complete, my salesman forgot to charge my card for a downpayment as well as strategize how to return my leased vehicle, which meant a return trip to reconcile the lease termination (I live 2 hours away from the dealer). Commitments to deliver items missing from my vehicle were not kept, I was expected to make extra trips resulting in a cumulative 9 hours across two days of missed work, and the burden of resolving every error on their part was put on me, whether it was making the extra trips, waiting prolonged periods of time, taking time off work to resolve issues...etc. The only helpful person was Andy, who began bringing a sense of order to this huge mess. When I called Bob Weaver to address my frustrations, his return voicemail was to directly insult me: "If I was to call and criticize you, I wouldn't call the pope". Here's an idea: don't call and criticize me. Call and tell me you're sorry for this disastrously frustrating experience and work with me to make me feel happy about your business. I would never recommend this business to anybody.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

John D

by John d on 12/17/2019

John was great to work with, helped me find a vehicle that I could financially afford and worked well with needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great salesman

by Kingsema5 on 01/24/2018

Ron Ellen was a great no pressure salesman. Finance did a great job as well. Only one negative- extremely slow car prep and wash

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New car purchase

by Redmike on 12/13/2017

Purchased new GMC Acadia and was pleased with the service and knowledge of Steve Eckley He took care of all my questions and I left with my new vehicle knowing I received the best deal possible

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Amazing

by GloriaJason on 04/06/2017

Very friendly staff that we worked with. And one of the owners came out and actually talk to us. Very nice man Bob Weaver Jr

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service.

by mrHfinch on 05/10/2016

Excellent service provided by the dealership on a vehicle they sold.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
