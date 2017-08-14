5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I did not think I would be able to get a new car thanks to my credit taking a hit from a job layoff a few years ago, but I thought I'd try. I'm glad I did! From the moment I went to the dealership, Tony Franceshini, my salesman, was top notch. He initially met me outside, introduced himself and took me on a test drive. Thanks to my bumpy credit, I know I didn't make Tony's job easy and most salesman would've just thanked me and told me they couldn't help me. Not Tony. He went above and beyond what I thought he would do, and managed to get me in a new car. Yes new. Not the used car that I initially was looking at because it was all I thought I could get. Tony worked hard and got me in a new 2016 Escape. I couldn't be happier. Thank you, Tony! I will definitely be back! Read more