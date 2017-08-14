Customer Reviews of Sturman and Larkin Ford
by 08/14/2017on
I have dealt with many dealerships over the years some good and others not so much. I had the pleasure of dealing with Adam Eddis and Chuck Lazzara (sp?). Both of them made the experience of buying a car one of the betters one. I will recommend these gentlemen and the dealership to anyone that is looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Car Buying Experience
by 07/18/2017on
It was the best car buying experience I have ever had . Tony , our salesman was awesome ! He worked hard to get us in the right vehicle with the best finance option for us ! Top notch!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 07/05/2017on
Tony was fantastic, got me 0% interest and all applicable Rebates on a 2017 Ford Fusion that got me out of my 2015 Ford Focus that my family outgrew, plus lifetime oil changes! Worth the drive from Wheeling, will be back when it is time to trade my wife's '14 Escape.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New auto purchase
by 07/02/2017on
Service and sale was very good. I wish I had more one one instructions on such things as I do I turn the wipers on, working air condition system, using blue tooth phone etc. Door handle on drivers side defective. Third brake light cracked cover from factory. That was a disappointment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Nice used cars, great salespeople!
by 06/20/2017on
I purchased a certified used vehicle, a 2014 Ford Escape. I love the vehicle. Salesman was great, no difficulty at the dealership. I drove about ten miles after receiving the vehicle and had a low tire pressure light come on. I was upset, thinking I already had a problem since the tires should have been checked before I left. I stopped and put the recommended psi in the tire. So far, no further pronlem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Two thumbs up
by 03/04/2017on
Best service and great care. Our sales person Tony was great the whole team at Struman and Larkin was knowledgeable and helped us get our new car fast and easy I recommend them to all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Lease
by 12/29/2016on
I new what I wanted, but they didn't have one on the lot. They were able to get the car I wanted in a reasonable timeframe. In general, a pleasant car-buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very happy but frustrated
by 11/04/2016on
First time I ever bought a car and felt like I got a good deal ! Sales man Eric Keller man was great !!! Only complaints tony the assistant sales manager was very pushy and every person is different and me and my wife have set income we wanted to spend but he was trying to tell me how much more I should be able to spend !! Got a great car at price I can afford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Sales Experience
by 10/17/2016on
Roger Hatten was an outstanding salesman, we communicated by email (my preferred method). When things got beyond my control and I had to put the brakes on( the car buying) for a couple of weeks,he was kind and understanding and said don't get stressed out. That translated into a good sales experience for me, every one at Sturman Larkin ford treated me well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Keith Thurner, Business Manager and Financial Secretary
by 10/14/2016on
This is the 4th vehicle that we purchased from Larkin Ford. Each time was pleasant and Glenn was up front with regards to all costs involved in the purchase. That is the reason we keep coming back to Larkin. The service personnel are courteous and explain needed repairs and cost associated with those repairs prior to any work being performed. IUOE Local 95 will be a long term customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great PLace to be helped
by 09/22/2016on
Stopped in between appointments and visited with Tony. He was most accomodating, in showing me inventory and leading me to a great bargin, I believe Tony provides this kind of service to every customer. The delivery of the vehicle was executed in great fashion. Thanks again Tony
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Love our new Ford Escape!
by 08/25/2016on
This was our second experience purchasing a car at Sturman&Larkin. Frankly, we wouldn't buy a car anywhere else. Tony Franceschini is THE BEST! He makes car buying a pleasure and he really got a great deal for us, as we were able to trade in our Ford Focus (also purchased at Sturman&Larkin with Tony's help) and trade up to a new Ford Escape and we love it!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great staff.
by 04/04/2016on
2015 Ford F-150. Staff was great. Very helpful. Would recommend them to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding initiative and enthusiasm
by 02/13/2016on
Tony Franceschini provided me sales that were a great experience. I traded-in and purchased two vehicles in two days. He responded to me eagerly and in a timely manner. He made me want to come back on day two. He was quite knowledgeable and personable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome, Couldn't ask for anything better
by 12/05/2015on
Eric Kellermann is tops!! I started texting him just before 5pm on a Saturday and he stayed in contact for over an hour. I haven't even ought the car yet and he is putting in overtime for me. My search is over, here is where I'm buying.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Thanks Tony F!
by 11/20/2015on
I had a great experience with Tony and Sturman & Larkin Ford. I bought a used Truck I spotted on Auto-trader - I flew from 900 miles away to pick it up. They picked me up at the airport and had the vehicle ready. Tony had driven the vehicle home the day before to make sure it was all good for my pick-up and 900 mile trek back to Arkansas. They had even repaired some small things Tony noticed on his drive at no extra cost to me! The truck was better than I had pictured from the website!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you, Tony!
by 10/29/2015on
I did not think I would be able to get a new car thanks to my credit taking a hit from a job layoff a few years ago, but I thought I'd try. I'm glad I did! From the moment I went to the dealership, Tony Franceshini, my salesman, was top notch. He initially met me outside, introduced himself and took me on a test drive. Thanks to my bumpy credit, I know I didn't make Tony's job easy and most salesman would've just thanked me and told me they couldn't help me. Not Tony. He went above and beyond what I thought he would do, and managed to get me in a new car. Yes new. Not the used car that I initially was looking at because it was all I thought I could get. Tony worked hard and got me in a new 2016 Escape. I couldn't be happier. Thank you, Tony! I will definitely be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Arrogant and stereotypical salesman
by 09/23/2015on
Interested in a mustang. 1,000 cash back and 0% financing brought us in. Found the car I wanted at Sturman and Larkin. The price on the website was discounted from msrp. Tony's offer was $1,000 off of sticker, not what was stated on website. Once we mentioned the price on the website he stated "well I deserve a good profit". Really????? How about honesty? Doesn't the customer deserve that? Do your homework or Tony will treat you great while putting his hand in your pocket. Great car...horrible experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
my fusion
by 08/04/2015on
The sales personnel were helpful. There was an issue with the wheels and the staff had new wheels ordered before I picked up the car. Ford had a problem with their vendor. The new wheels look great. The Service Rep had the wheels replaced while the car was in for rust proofing. Scott the Sales Rep went over the operation of car before I left the dealership, making sure I didn't have any unanswered questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Ford Explorer
by 07/30/2015on
Salesperson, Bob Popp, very helpful! Answered all questions and made us feel comfortable in purchasing from Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience and service!
by 06/23/2015on
I leased a Fiord Fiesta. I had an easy going and well versed salesman named Eric Kellerman. He was thorough in explaining the details of the purchase and car. I would send friends and family to Sturman and Larkin!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments