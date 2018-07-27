Rohrich Lexus
Customer Reviews of Rohrich Lexus
Great Dealer
by 07/27/2018on
Tony Mascaro provided excellent service in the purchasing of my Lexus. He went above and beyond to make sure I had the car I wanted and a great deal. I appreciate all the work that he and everyone at Rohrich Lexus were able to provide to me. I look forward to servicing my car and purchasing further Lexus though Tony and Rohrich.
Excellent experience
by 07/24/2018on
I am in my 60’s and I have had many car purchasing experiences. But Rohrich Lexus hands down was the best experience by far. All the staff were friendly and courteous. They made us truly feel like they wanted what was best for us. The two people we delt with the most was Que (General Sales Manager)and Brooke (Sales Consultant). Que was extremely helpful on firming up the particulars of the deal. No pressure just patient and helpful. Brooke who we delt with the most was professional, patient, and personable. She provide answers to all our questions, always talked “out the door prices (no surprises) and was extremely knowledgeable about the product. She made the experience extremely pleasant. She deserves an A+ in performance. Thanks for making this experience a pleasant one.
Tony Mascaro with Rohrich Lexus
by 07/23/2018on
I would like you to know how very satisfied I am with the customer service provided to me and my husband by Tony Mascaro and Emil. We just purchased a 2018 Lexus RX450h from your dealership. Tony was a true professional: very pleasant, patient, knowledgeable and responsive.When we had technical questions, Tony arranged for us to meet with Emil, who was also very knowledgeable and pleasant. Also, Nehla was very professional and efficient. In fact, everyone with whom we’ve had contact (receptionist, other salespersons in passing) have been friendly and courteous. I am very happy and pleased with my new Lexus; everyone who has seen it has loved it. I’m hoping to need minimal service on it, but when I do, I can only hope that my experience with your Service staff will be as pleasant and positive as the Sales experience has been. Carole D’Onofrio
Raj anch his Team are amazing
by 05/19/2018on
I had an amazing experience with this dealership, particularly with the Lexus plus process. My salesperson Raj Chhetri was really patient- very pleased working with him. Raj sat down with me and answered all my questions showing me the (multiple) buying options that fit my preferences. The nice part was that I was not pushed to buy what i did not want to buy. I loved that. This is my second lease from Lexus, but first with Rohrich and Raj. I am thrilled with his service and his team and will return again in the future. I have to give credit to the managers Q and Jason who thanked and congratulated me for my business.
Raj was terrific, professional and friendly.
by 03/10/2018on
I can’t happier. Raj was such a professional and friendly. Taught me everything about my vehicle that I have zero knowledge of. “ with patience “ he should double up his salary :)). Thank you Raj and Rohrich Lexus team.
Totally ignored
by 04/23/2014on
We were interested in a Lexus RX Hybrid and they just ignored us. They assigned a new kid to us and we knew more about the hybrid than he did. Had no clue about inventory or features available at the dealership. Go elsewhere!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
No Lexus Treatment
by 03/25/2013on
You certainly won't get the "Lexus treatment" here... it's nothing but a typical sleazeball dealership. My wife and I stopped in because were interested in the CT 200h. I understand that this is the cheapest car that Lexus makes and therefore a nothing sale to people who deal with $60,000+ cars on a regular basis. However, if I have a good experience with my first Lexus, chances are I'll be back when I'm making more money. This was apparently lost on Rohrich. They actually let us test drive the car alone, which was nice, but they didn't really give us any information about it beyond what additional options it had installed, which I found strange. Most dealerships can't wait to bombard you with all of the features a car has. When we got back we said that we liked the car and would be interested in seeing numbers. After sitting around for 45 minutes while our salesman "worked" with the sales manager, he returns to show us sticker price minus the factory rebate for the 2012 model. I somehow managed to not laugh in his face, but said that I would not be interested in that deal. Then it was time to turn up the sleaze. In comes Carlos, the big BSing sales manager, to tell us that this is the best deal that they can make if they want to stay in business. They can't just give cars away, after all. From this point, they used every pathetic dealer trick in the book: - Gave me the sob story about how little money they make on this car. - Acted like a factory rebate was a loss to the dealer (even though the salesman earlier told us that they specifically ordered 2012s because of the rebate - oops). - Tried to play my wife against me ("she's mad at you for not taking this deal already! She wants a Lexus!") - Told me how fast the model was selling and pretended that other people walking out had just bought one. - Asked me what I wanted for my trade-in ("just out of curiosity") and then explained how KBB, NADA, and Edmunds artificially inflate trade-in prices. - Tried to make me commit to buying the car if he could work the numbers to a specific monthly payment. After about 30 minutes of this nonsense, it was obvious that they had absolutely no respect for me or my wife, and thought that we were two young idiots that would do anything to own a Lexus. They wouldn't take a single dollar off of the MSRP. How insulting is that? As if that weren't bad enough, the salesman tells me that he'll call me later that week to talk some more and see if I've changed my mind (I didn't think they could have any less respect for me, but I was apparently wrong). I still haven't gotten that phone call, though I did get an e-mail with both of our names spelled wrong. The joke is on them, though. We went out to Lexus of North Hills, dealt with people who actually wanted us to have a good experience, and bought a 2012 CT. I would strongly recommend going out there even if you live in the South Hills. Maybe a few years from now, Rohrich will realize that young people use this new-fangled thing called the Internet. They aren't the same suckers that walked in 30 years ago and fell for pathetic tricks because there was no way to arm themselves with information beforehand. If you want to be treated like an idiot, and work with [non-permissible content removed] who will use every trick in the book, Rohrich is the place for you. If you want the "Lexus treatment" go elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable