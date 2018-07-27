1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

You certainly won't get the "Lexus treatment" here... it's nothing but a typical sleazeball dealership. My wife and I stopped in because were interested in the CT 200h. I understand that this is the cheapest car that Lexus makes and therefore a nothing sale to people who deal with $60,000+ cars on a regular basis. However, if I have a good experience with my first Lexus, chances are I'll be back when I'm making more money. This was apparently lost on Rohrich. They actually let us test drive the car alone, which was nice, but they didn't really give us any information about it beyond what additional options it had installed, which I found strange. Most dealerships can't wait to bombard you with all of the features a car has. When we got back we said that we liked the car and would be interested in seeing numbers. After sitting around for 45 minutes while our salesman "worked" with the sales manager, he returns to show us sticker price minus the factory rebate for the 2012 model. I somehow managed to not laugh in his face, but said that I would not be interested in that deal. Then it was time to turn up the sleaze. In comes Carlos, the big BSing sales manager, to tell us that this is the best deal that they can make if they want to stay in business. They can't just give cars away, after all. From this point, they used every pathetic dealer trick in the book: - Gave me the sob story about how little money they make on this car. - Acted like a factory rebate was a loss to the dealer (even though the salesman earlier told us that they specifically ordered 2012s because of the rebate - oops). - Tried to play my wife against me ("she's mad at you for not taking this deal already! She wants a Lexus!") - Told me how fast the model was selling and pretended that other people walking out had just bought one. - Asked me what I wanted for my trade-in ("just out of curiosity") and then explained how KBB, NADA, and Edmunds artificially inflate trade-in prices. - Tried to make me commit to buying the car if he could work the numbers to a specific monthly payment. After about 30 minutes of this nonsense, it was obvious that they had absolutely no respect for me or my wife, and thought that we were two young idiots that would do anything to own a Lexus. They wouldn't take a single dollar off of the MSRP. How insulting is that? As if that weren't bad enough, the salesman tells me that he'll call me later that week to talk some more and see if I've changed my mind (I didn't think they could have any less respect for me, but I was apparently wrong). I still haven't gotten that phone call, though I did get an e-mail with both of our names spelled wrong. The joke is on them, though. We went out to Lexus of North Hills, dealt with people who actually wanted us to have a good experience, and bought a 2012 CT. I would strongly recommend going out there even if you live in the South Hills. Maybe a few years from now, Rohrich will realize that young people use this new-fangled thing called the Internet. They aren't the same suckers that walked in 30 years ago and fell for pathetic tricks because there was no way to arm themselves with information beforehand. If you want to be treated like an idiot, and work with [non-permissible content removed] who will use every trick in the book, Rohrich is the place for you. If you want the "Lexus treatment" go elsewhere.