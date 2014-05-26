1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I and wife visited this dealership a few time over a few months, dealt with this salesman "Dave', went for test drive of a 3-series. Did my research st home about invoice prices for base and options. Then one day, we went there with the intention of signing the papers that day. He gave his invoice price and his selling price. I said to him his invoive price way much higher than what I obtained from sources like Consumer Reports and Edmunds. He didn't even wait to hear what I was willing to pay. He suddenly became red in the face and started yelling at us that we should believe the invoice price he gave us and not some third party. I thought I wouldn't do business with such a guy and got up to leave, and said to him that we really wanted to make a deal that day. He turned round and said we didn't come there to make a deal, we came there to steal a car from them. That, without even hearing what my offer was. No way to talk to anybody like that, especially at a new car dealership, where customers pay 50 grand or more. Read more