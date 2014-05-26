P & W BMW
Professional and efficient
by 05/26/2014on
I recently decided that it was time to buy a new car and the new 4 Series had caught my eye. I contacted three local dealers and ultimately visited two. I chose to do business with P&W because of the night and day difference in the way that I was treated there. My questions were promptly answered online prior to my visit and when I sat down with the internet manager, Josh, he took the time to understand my goals an objectives and help me fine tune my selection to find the perfect car. I was offered a fair deal without any pressure and the entire process was seamless. Many thanks to Josh, Patty (finance), and Mike (GM). I look forward to doing business with P&W again in the future!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awful experience!
by 09/02/2013on
I and wife visited this dealership a few time over a few months, dealt with this salesman "Dave', went for test drive of a 3-series. Did my research st home about invoice prices for base and options. Then one day, we went there with the intention of signing the papers that day. He gave his invoice price and his selling price. I said to him his invoive price way much higher than what I obtained from sources like Consumer Reports and Edmunds. He didn't even wait to hear what I was willing to pay. He suddenly became red in the face and started yelling at us that we should believe the invoice price he gave us and not some third party. I thought I wouldn't do business with such a guy and got up to leave, and said to him that we really wanted to make a deal that day. He turned round and said we didn't come there to make a deal, we came there to steal a car from them. That, without even hearing what my offer was. No way to talk to anybody like that, especially at a new car dealership, where customers pay 50 grand or more.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable