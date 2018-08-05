Skip to main content
Enterprise Car Sales Pittsburgh

4489 Campbells Run Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Pittsburgh

4 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Erika on 05/08/2018

The staff was knowledgeable, friendly & got me a car quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mr. Bob

by Rideneeded on 10/17/2017

I needed a reliable car. I have rented and purchased from Enterprise before. Lucas made the purchase easy. Lucas showed me cars in my price range; helped with the financing form and explained the warranty option. They even offered to "Pick me up" if I needed a ride for the completion of the sale. I am very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enterprise Car Sales

by mcdshouse on 12/08/2015

Just purchased my car and love it. Customer service was fantastic and there was no pressure at all. My sales man Brad was fantastic. He listened to what I wanted and catered to my wishes. He even washed my car and filled it up with gas a week after my purchase! I would definitely recommend Enterprise Car Sales. You get an excellent, clean and young vehicle that feels and looks brand new without having to pay the brand new price tag!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service! I bought a mini van that I love at price I could afford!

by Laurasimone on 12/08/2015

Thank you, Stephen Volosin and Anthony Zanolla, for working with me to make this sale happen! You made the experience easy and fun while I was in a very tough time situation. I strongly will recommend you to everyone! I LOVE my new Town & Country!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
