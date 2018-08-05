5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just purchased my car and love it. Customer service was fantastic and there was no pressure at all. My sales man Brad was fantastic. He listened to what I wanted and catered to my wishes. He even washed my car and filled it up with gas a week after my purchase! I would definitely recommend Enterprise Car Sales. You get an excellent, clean and young vehicle that feels and looks brand new without having to pay the brand new price tag!