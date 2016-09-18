2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I showed up to the dealership with my eyes on one car in particular. From research over the past few months I knew this used car has been on their lot for over 8 months now and figured they might be willing to work with me on a better price to fit my budget. I test drove the car, which was perfect and as described in their ad, and proceeded inside to work out the price. The first price that was given to me wasn't even the listed price of the car. I had to point out to them that they had it listed online for 800 dollars cheaper than what they first offered. They fixed their mistake and came back to me and told me what my payments would be roughly and the final price of the car. I started to try and negotiate a fairer price on the vehicle and was immediately shut down with, "We are set on this price, we will not go any lower." I didn't know what to do at this point so early on into talking about the numbers and just sat there wondering why they wouldn't discuss the price of a used car that's been on their lot for 8 months. Overall, the people in the office are nice, especially their business manager, but the buying process and the typical negotiations that take place in car sales just isn't there. Read more