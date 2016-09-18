Benson Lincoln
Great people, poor buying process
by 09/18/2016on
I showed up to the dealership with my eyes on one car in particular. From research over the past few months I knew this used car has been on their lot for over 8 months now and figured they might be willing to work with me on a better price to fit my budget. I test drove the car, which was perfect and as described in their ad, and proceeded inside to work out the price. The first price that was given to me wasn't even the listed price of the car. I had to point out to them that they had it listed online for 800 dollars cheaper than what they first offered. They fixed their mistake and came back to me and told me what my payments would be roughly and the final price of the car. I started to try and negotiate a fairer price on the vehicle and was immediately shut down with, "We are set on this price, we will not go any lower." I didn't know what to do at this point so early on into talking about the numbers and just sat there wondering why they wouldn't discuss the price of a used car that's been on their lot for 8 months. Overall, the people in the office are nice, especially their business manager, but the buying process and the typical negotiations that take place in car sales just isn't there.
Lincoln 2013 MKZ Hybrid
by 03/31/2013on
I ordered a 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid in December 2012 and the vehicle was very late coming. Finally in March the dealer found another vehicle identical to what I ordered and acquired the vehicle. During the course of waiting for the MKZ the dealer went out of their way to try and satisfy me and was very apologetic about the delay in delivery. I really have to give them credit for the way the process was finally completed.
