Sturman and Larkin Ford

900 Regis Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sturman and Larkin Ford

4.9
Overall Rating
(28)
Recommend: Yes (28) No (0)
service Rating

Fairy tail

by Skerb55 on 01/17/2019

Always nice to have everything go as planned...in this day and age it rarely does.. dropped off ...got fixed..in one day as planned.. picked up and was fixed... sounds like a fairy tail..this rarely happens now a days....thank you Sturman Larkin

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
137 Reviews
service Rating

Ford dealership

by Happy cm on 01/15/2019

They worked at giving me the best possible deal they could, and I liked the outcome

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Freshone on 01/15/2019

Prompt, courteous service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Vehicle repair

by trngal47 on 01/13/2019

Vehicle broke down on a Saturday and they were able to fit us in on a short notice since the vehicle was undriveable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Speedy Service

by Miss Mindy on 01/07/2019

Sturman and Larkin was able to set me up with an oil change and inspection within days. Thanks for your speedy service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

As always

by Robertt on 01/05/2019

As always a great experience. Quick service and kept me updated

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

100% Satisfied

by Mreed@19 on 01/04/2019

They were very good to me and did not pressure me into anything that I could not afford!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change & Tire Rotation

by William Knox on 01/01/2019

Service was timely and done to our complete satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very Helpful People

by willford on 12/31/2018

The people at Sturmin Larkin were very friendly and helpful. I have done business with them in the past and will continue to do so. I had only one comment. I bought a new truck and had it delivered there, it had a minor problem with a pieced of molding under the front grill. It could not be fixed until the truck was registered to me. Once it was registered to me they promptly repaired it. i don't know why it had to wait, had they received the truck and put it on the lot they would have had to fix it in order to sell it to someone else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great car dealership

by Michael on 12/30/2018

Great at accommodating the customer with whatever their needs are.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Maintenace on Ford Escape

by 2014EscapMan on 12/17/2018

Fast and courteous service was rendered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by ddkeller55 on 12/17/2018

Regularly scheduled maintenance was performed and parts ordered for rain sensor and tank straps

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome service!

by mdanielle99 on 12/14/2018

I want to say thank you for the excellent service I had this week at Sturman Larkin. I mistakenly took my car in for an oil change a day early, I was scheduled for 12/13 and thought it was 12/12, so when we realized my mistake I thought I would have to bring my vehicle back on the correct day. That wouldn’t have been a problem, but Scott in service was kind enough to check with one of the technicians and he agreed to squeeze me in and got my oil changed for me quickly. I was in and out in less than 30 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by JoyAn59 on 12/09/2018

As usual, the service department at Sturman and Larkin has once again showed superior performance! Under the direction of Scott Carroll who leads a team of great technicians, my cars tires were selected with care with the careful assistance of Scott as he matched up the tire with the car model and my personal driving needs and the technicians put them on, did the alignment and had my car ready within a two hour period! Also, the shuttle service dropped me off at a local shopping area and picked me up when it was ready! That is customer service!! Customer service like my parents generation may have had..... the kind of customer service that you DO NOT USUALLY get today in these days! Cheers to Sturman and Larkin for their ability to see beyond the mark in its care of its customers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change and service

by Jeffrey on 12/09/2018

Scheduled my oil change. Took my vehicle in and also had them look at a tire that was losing pressure. They found a nail and plugged tire. I was in and out under an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford Fusion

by Clarissa on 12/05/2018

Staff was very courteous and attentive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

focus2011

by focus 2011 on 12/04/2018

fine,waiting a bit long because of lunch time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

response for my service visit

by Ruth Kovac on 11/12/2018

very satisfied with service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tires

by Powerstroke on 11/12/2018

Great service.. very easytomake appointment and have work done on time at price quoted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

In for service

by Benjamin on 11/10/2018

Never had any problems with Sturman & Larkin

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always satisfied with service here

by charlesmunz on 10/31/2018

I will continue to use Sturman Larkin service department. I bring my personal vehicle and my company vehicle for service. Scott the service manager always gets me in quick and keeps me posted on whats going on with my vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Thank you for your interest in Sturman and Larkin Ford, where we promise to always find you the perfect vehicle that fits your needs, every time. It's part of our perfect fit promise.

Buying a vehicle is a major financial decision. We know that you need the right vehicle, that fits your lifestyle and budget. We will help you through the entire buying process, to make sure that you drive away smiling, knowing that you made the correct choice.

It doesn't end there. Once you own your vehicle, you get free oil changes for life, a low-price guarantee on tires, and you'll always get the same friendly service you experienced while you were purchasing your vehicle.

Sturman and Larkin Ford. The Perfect Fit for You.

what sets us apart
Ford Motor Company Presidents Award
We believe that giving back to our community is part of our professional responsibility. As a company, we sponsor many events and fundraiser benefiting such as, Brest Cancer, Throat Cancer and ALS.
Free Oil Changes For Life!
Perfect Fit Promise... Help you find the vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget that leave you smiling.
