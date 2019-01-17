service Rating

As usual, the service department at Sturman and Larkin has once again showed superior performance! Under the direction of Scott Carroll who leads a team of great technicians, my cars tires were selected with care with the careful assistance of Scott as he matched up the tire with the car model and my personal driving needs and the technicians put them on, did the alignment and had my car ready within a two hour period! Also, the shuttle service dropped me off at a local shopping area and picked me up when it was ready! That is customer service!! Customer service like my parents generation may have had..... the kind of customer service that you DO NOT USUALLY get today in these days! Cheers to Sturman and Larkin for their ability to see beyond the mark in its care of its customers! Read more