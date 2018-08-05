Enterprise Car Sales Pittsburgh
Great Service
by 05/08/2018on
The staff was knowledgeable, friendly & got me a car quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr. Bob
by 10/17/2017on
I needed a reliable car. I have rented and purchased from Enterprise before. Lucas made the purchase easy. Lucas showed me cars in my price range; helped with the financing form and explained the warranty option. They even offered to "Pick me up" if I needed a ride for the completion of the sale. I am very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enterprise Car Sales
by 12/08/2015on
Just purchased my car and love it. Customer service was fantastic and there was no pressure at all. My sales man Brad was fantastic. He listened to what I wanted and catered to my wishes. He even washed my car and filled it up with gas a week after my purchase! I would definitely recommend Enterprise Car Sales. You get an excellent, clean and young vehicle that feels and looks brand new without having to pay the brand new price tag!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service! I bought a mini van that I love at price I could afford!
by 12/08/2015on
Thank you, Stephen Volosin and Anthony Zanolla, for working with me to make this sale happen! You made the experience easy and fun while I was in a very tough time situation. I strongly will recommend you to everyone! I LOVE my new Town & Country!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes