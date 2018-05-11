My regular service coordinator, Mark Slekar (who is SUPERB!) was on vacation when I picked up my car. So, I was FORCED to deal with Jack, the previous service manager. He was his TYPICAL abrasive, boorish, arrogant employee that he has always been. HE would be the ONE reason not to do business with Benson ever again. Thankfully, there are so many good, professional people there to overshadow his absolutely negative demeanor.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My experience with Benson is always wonderful. They have great people who contact you if they find anything that needs to be done on your vehicle so you will know the cost prior to picking up your vehicle. They provide a loaner vehicle, if needed.
ALWAYS have a very positive experience. Have never had any problem with the service I have had done on my car. Everyone is always friendly, helpful and kind. They are a GREAT group of people. Would NOT even consider going somewhere else. Have been going to Benson's since they started business there. Needless to say, I am very PLEASED!!
I showed up to the dealership with my eyes on one car in particular. From research over the past few months I knew this used car has been on their lot for over 8 months now and figured they might be willing to work with me on a better price to fit my budget. I test drove the car, which was perfect and as described in their ad, and proceeded inside to work out the price. The first price that was given to me wasn't even the listed price of the car. I had to point out to them that they had it listed online for 800 dollars cheaper than what they first offered. They fixed their mistake and came back to me and told me what my payments would be roughly and the final price of the car. I started to try and negotiate a fairer price on the vehicle and was immediately shut down with, "We are set on this price, we will not go any lower." I didn't know what to do at this point so early on into talking about the numbers and just sat there wondering why they wouldn't discuss the price of a used car that's been on their lot for 8 months. Overall, the people in the office are nice, especially their business manager, but the buying process and the typical negotiations that take place in car sales just isn't there.
john assst. service mngr. at benson lincoln mercury
by frank199 on 11/18/2013
this man is the best gentleman I have ever dealt with, I can not tell you how amazed I was with the courtesy, the service the personal attention they give to each and everyone of their customers. He deserves the outmost reward for his service. Thank you so much, Frank A, [non-permissible content removed]
I ordered a 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid in December 2012 and the vehicle was very late coming.
Finally in March the dealer found another vehicle identical to what I ordered and acquired the vehicle.
During the course of waiting for the MKZ the dealer went out of their way to try and satisfy me and was very apologetic about the delay in delivery.
I really have to give them credit for the way the process was finally completed.