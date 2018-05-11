Benson Lincoln

4800 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Benson Lincoln

4.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
service Rating

Tire problem

by Cansinorg on 11/05/2018

Always courteous and prompt!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
service Rating

Service

by Maxwell1 on 10/04/2018

My regular service coordinator, Mark Slekar (who is SUPERB!) was on vacation when I picked up my car. So, I was FORCED to deal with Jack, the previous service manager. He was his TYPICAL abrasive, boorish, arrogant employee that he has always been. HE would be the ONE reason not to do business with Benson ever again. Thankfully, there are so many good, professional people there to overshadow his absolutely negative demeanor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Saturday Service

by kuhnjck on 09/08/2018

I was able to make an appointment for a Saturday. They gave me a loaner car. The service went fairly quickly for a 28,500 mile maintenance, oil, filter, and tire rotation. I was quite pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2 Year check

by 2year check on 08/03/2018

Just what I needed and a free ride to and from to boot. They are reasonably priced also and I never feel I am overcharged.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Kept me in the road

by Luvs2cruz on 07/28/2018

My car needed a lengthy service visit. I was given a nice loaner to use. My vehicle was returned to me as clean as a whistle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Lincoln Towncar

by BillHoward on 07/19/2018

Excellent service and the staff is very polite and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Benson, a great place to work with.

by baldwin75 on 06/23/2018

My experience with Benson is always wonderful. They have great people who contact you if they find anything that needs to be done on your vehicle so you will know the cost prior to picking up your vehicle. They provide a loaner vehicle, if needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick lane service

by baldwin75 on 04/30/2018

Appointment was scheduled and was on time,work was performed as per instructions

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Benson Lincoln

by vidyaguy on 10/16/2017

Benson' friendliness, expertise, dependability, and service are the best in Pittsburgh.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by steelers07 on 09/06/2017

Went above and beyond trying to find a used tire to replace a blown out tire.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

My recent visit

by dcnanook on 06/21/2017

Coordinated the visit ....discussed my new Lincoln MKX and its needs and lastly....no charge with a clean car to boot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Job

by mmhertrich on 03/04/2017

I had a great experience. The work was done as requested and done quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

goirish

by knuterockne on 11/22/2016

wait area very comfortable and coffee is great SERVICE is fantastic and done quickly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ms.

by baldwin75 on 10/20/2016

ALWAYS have a very positive experience. Have never had any problem with the service I have had done on my car. Everyone is always friendly, helpful and kind. They are a GREAT group of people. Would NOT even consider going somewhere else. Have been going to Benson's since they started business there. Needless to say, I am very PLEASED!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

customer

by lmblefere on 10/18/2016

All aspects of sales and service are very good

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Benson LINCOLN

by CoachM4 on 09/29/2016

They men & women take time to find and correct the problem. They are always polite.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Congrats Benson Lincoln

by myofficecar1 on 09/29/2016

My experience with Benson Lincoln remains the same, consistent for over the past 25 years, nothing short of professional, accommodating and reliable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great people, poor buying process

by AMC_199 on 09/18/2016

I showed up to the dealership with my eyes on one car in particular. From research over the past few months I knew this used car has been on their lot for over 8 months now and figured they might be willing to work with me on a better price to fit my budget. I test drove the car, which was perfect and as described in their ad, and proceeded inside to work out the price. The first price that was given to me wasn't even the listed price of the car. I had to point out to them that they had it listed online for 800 dollars cheaper than what they first offered. They fixed their mistake and came back to me and told me what my payments would be roughly and the final price of the car. I started to try and negotiate a fairer price on the vehicle and was immediately shut down with, "We are set on this price, we will not go any lower." I didn't know what to do at this point so early on into talking about the numbers and just sat there wondering why they wouldn't discuss the price of a used car that's been on their lot for 8 months. Overall, the people in the office are nice, especially their business manager, but the buying process and the typical negotiations that take place in car sales just isn't there.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

john assst. service mngr. at benson lincoln mercury

by frank199 on 11/18/2013

this man is the best gentleman I have ever dealt with, I can not tell you how amazed I was with the courtesy, the service the personal attention they give to each and everyone of their customers. He deserves the outmost reward for his service. Thank you so much, Frank A, [non-permissible content removed]

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Lincoln 2013 MKZ Hybrid

by tomstrie on 03/31/2013

I ordered a 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid in December 2012 and the vehicle was very late coming. Finally in March the dealer found another vehicle identical to what I ordered and acquired the vehicle. During the course of waiting for the MKZ the dealer went out of their way to try and satisfy me and was very apologetic about the delay in delivery. I really have to give them credit for the way the process was finally completed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
