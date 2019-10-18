#1 Cochran Volkswagen of South Hills
Customer Reviews of #1 Cochran Volkswagen of South Hills
A waste of time, unapologetic, and misrepresenting their
by 10/18/2019on
Two stars given, because the sales agent I originally was talking to was very helpful and seemed to actually care about me as a customer, unlike her manager. I found a used 2017 VW Tiguan for sale at this location with 15k miles listed on the website for a good price. I called and made sure the car was still available and went in this morning. After test driving the car and starting to do the paperwork (roughly 1.5 hours), I found that the CarFAX had a Mileage discrepancy. I then verified that the quoted 15k miles (On Cochran's website) was actually 35k miles. I came because the car was a good deal at 15k miles and didn't think until I saw the carFAX to verify the mileage in the car. I expected an OEM vendor to be accurate and honest. They explained the inconsistency as a typo, which I'll give them the benefit of the doubt. The person that was originally originally helping me out was surprised and apologetic about the error. She was great and helpful the whole time and brought the issue to her supervisor. Her supervisor, on the other hand, told me that the price of the car was not changeable and that it was a "Great deal" even with 35k miles. She defended the price saying that she used that number to price it in the first place. She brought out a printed report defending herself. Her report showed that "this car at 35k is the best available in the area". The price is well into the upper half of KBB for Certified used cars from dealers, and there were other comparable Tiguans a very similar price point. Her stance seemed to be "Oh, this car as 2.3X the miles you thought it did? You should buy it anyway". I was advertised to as having a car with 15k miles, then presented with a car with 35k miles. I had taken a half a day off of work to purchase this specific car and they were completely unwilling to do anything to fix their misrepresentation or my waste of time.
Fast, friendly, accommodating experience
by 05/29/2019on
I just bought my second orange VW! I'm the proud owner of an orange Tiguan thanks to Ryan Smith. My husband and I were able to text to communicate with Ryan before we stepped foot on the lot. We were able to talk pricing and features we were looking for in a vehicle. In about an hour and a half, I test drove the car, filled out a credit app and found my orange car! I can't recommend Ryan enough. He was very friendly, tech savvy, and made the car buying experience virtually stress free. If you are in the market for a new car head to Cochran VW!
My First VW!
by 11/04/2014on
This is my second brand new car and first VW ever! I was not expecting to walk out of the dealership with a brand new Golf when I just want it to test drive one. The attention and service I got was very polite and relaxed. I did not really feel pressured to buy the car. The offer I got on my Subaru as a trade-in was excellent, so everything else just kind of starting falling in place for me to my second brand new car. My sales representative (Nash Oudit) was very helpful in guiding me through the whole process: from talking about all the options of trade-in, down payment, test driving the car, the different scenarios for negotiation, etc. After I went back to the dealership to finalized couple things with my new car, the attention was very friendly and helpful. To me , this is just the beginning of a business relationship since I will be back for servicing my car there. I am expecting to continue having the same welcoming and friendly treatment when I go back again.
New gimmick, old tactics
by 09/02/2014on
Cochran VW advertsis their "one price" policy and a new way of doing business, but it's more like a wolf in sheep's clothing. They have found ways to disguise high pressure sales tactics and are quite effective, like a steel fist in a velvet glove. I DID NOT feel as if they were being up front about pricing, and felt as if I was involved in an old fashioned carnival shell game. The salesperson was not as knowledgeable as he thought that he was, although he clearly had attended the VW sales training class and had taken notes. He gave me the feeling that he could change a 9 dollar bill with 3's. I left with my new car with a feeling that I had been screwed, although I couldn't put my finger on exactly how. Perhaps it was a sense that they chisled a hundred bucks here and a few hundred bucks there. I've bought 14 new cars in my life, and this was the least satisfying experience by far. I love the car-it sold itself. But if I had it to do over again, I would go elsewhere.
Why didn't I go to VW of South Hills first?!
by 05/17/2014on
I'm not sure that I can properly express how awesome my experience with Peggy, Paul and Mike was at Volkswagen of South Hills. After a week of terrible experiences at multiple other dealerships, I was so pleased (surprised even?) to be greeted by a friendly, courteous and knowledgeable staff. From the moment I walked in the door, Peggy was a dream to work with. She was straightforward, kind and had her facts straight. She asked about all of my wants and needs, and found me a used 2011 Jetta that far exceeded my expectations of what I thought I could afford. She is so genuine and beyond helpful. I spent 5 hours at VW of South Hills and did not feel like 1 minute of my time was wasted. The buying process was seamless, and I felt completely confident and comfortable in the purchase that I was making. The manager, Paul, listened to all of my concerns about financing and helped me make the right choice for my less than ideal credit situation. He was understanding and never made me feel bad that I wasn't in a better position financially. When it came to making the big move and signing papers, Mike thoroughly explained everything and answered all of my questions. Again, I felt completely at ease making the biggest solo purchase of my life. I did not once feel like Peggy or Paul were just trying to make a sale, nor did they scoff at my moderate budget. I genuinely felt like they were interested in helping me make the right purchase for my needs. To say that the staff at VW of South Hills went above and beyond would be an understatement. I am truly grateful for this positive experience and look forward to working with Peggy again in the future.
No Smoke and Mirrors
by 04/28/2014on
Cochran VW of South Hills was a pleasure to deal with: no mysterious, unseen sales manager; no games about the price only being good today; no hard sell for an endless list of ad-ons, no lies about the value of my trade. I will definitely deal with Cochran again.
Easy and hassle-free purchase
by 04/01/2014on
I had a very positive experience purchasing a VW from Cochran. I walked in and they focused on selecting a car and specific model that met my criteria. Then pointed me to Edmunds to see the best possible price for that particular car. At Edmunds I could see price differences and financing options. I found it very helpful. I would strongly recommend this dealership, and Brandee as the sales contact.
2013 car purchase - Tiguan S
by 11/13/2013on
We had a very successful car buying experience with Scott K. He was wonderful to work with and helped us get the best deal --very knowledgeable and accommodating. All of our needs were met. Thanks Scott for your professional help.!
Helped me feel comfortable with my purchase decision
by 09/04/2013on
In short, a very pleasant and satisfying experience at #1 Cochran Volkswagen. The car itself feels like a nicer car than I thought I could afford, which, besides quality feel of the cabin, really became apparent when we went on our test drive. First I got a tour from Marty of the tricked-out TDI with everything, and an informative but not overwhelming overview of all the features that could benefit me (really liked the iPod integration). Things that were awesome but evident, like the feel of the seats, weren't pointed out before I noticed them myself, THEN Marty made it better by pointing out the adjustable lumbar support. My girlfriend was with me, so when we got in for the test drive, Marty politely absconded to the back seat, which also gave me a visual sense about how well someone would fit back there (of course I sat back there myself after the test drive, I thought it awesome that the rear of the front seat was scooped out, I actually had more space for my knees than I did in my old Taurus). We then went out on our test drive, and when I asked if we could hit the highway so I could get a sense of the car at speed, we went on a fairly long drive circuit that ended up covering every drive scenario except wet road. I appreciated the no-rush time spent to test merging, highway speed, observing a motorcyclist pop a wheelie in a business blazer and tie (good cabin visibility, lol), driving on regular roads, on a couple of curvy roads, a hard braking test (I told Marty I was going to do it first, he told me about the 4 disk breaks), and up the really steep sudden incline when you cross Banksville to go up Potomac (my reaction was "this is ridiculously stee-Oh, ok, wow this car is really willing!"). Really educational test-drive route that still neatly got us back near the dealership, in fact I used the same route to test a competitor's car (which was ok, but the combo of the more economy cabin and the salesman that almost seemed asleep in the back seat threw me off, some reason it really bothered me that he offered no reasons how the car could benefit me and then gave me a price only $500 shy of the superior Golf). Back with #1 Cochran, they welcomed me testing the regular gas engine version I wanted on the same route, felt like a relief to be back at this dealership. The sales process went fine, there was a very good price offered up front without going back and forth with a manager (though he was there too, I interacted with Marty and Josh at the same time). It was very clear that I was getting THE price up-front, including tax, document, and registration fees, and it was transparently shown on the invoice. They also helped me collect what I needed, such as places for personal driver's insurance. The only parts I didn't much care for were minor; the particular car I wanted was "configured with" the upgraded rubber mats, trunk organizer blocks, and first aid kit and couldn't be removed because they were on the invoice (ended up having use for these anyway), and the almost typical line that the deal (financing rate, specifically) "might" (above average honesty there) not be available tomorrow (it was the last of the month, so it could have been true, the pressuring bothered me a little BUT I did feel like I was being offered a good financing deal). I was ready to buy, but I had a personal problem with my trade-in, insurance, and my mother; despite the fact that it was late and I had kept them after close, Marty and Josh were very professional and aligned with me, which made the situation a lot less embarrassing than it could've been. I greatly appreciated their poise. When I fixed MY issues and returned a few days later, they had the car in the color and sunroof package I wanted by dealership trade, the financing had changed but the offer was still very good, and the rest of the steps went smoothly. I met with the lady of financing this time (sorry, I think it might've been Brandee?), she was also of high caliber and accepted when I wasn't interested in extra warranty (though she still expressed why parts of the warranty would be a good benefit, so I know what I chose to skip out on). A month and three weeks later, I scheduled my courtesy "90 day" inspection. I'm not exactly sure what all they checked, but they addressed my questions about unlocking doors and iPod integration, and I noticed my windshield wiper fluid was topped off (I might be crazy, but it has a slight soap fragrance that smells good. My friend couldn't smell it, he says I'm crazy). I also didnt have to pay anything on this scheduled maintenance, which was as promised but still nice. So yeah, service was prompt, courteous, and gave me confidence about the dealership for future assistance. Overall, I'd recommend this dealer to my friends and family (my girlfriend, who also just bought a car though somewhere else, is jealous).
Great Experience!
by 07/31/2013on
From the greeter to Randi to Scott to the person who delivered the car to the dealership, everyone was friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable. We were able to get the car we wanted (Jetta wagon) at the price we wanted and never felt pressured. This was the best car buying experience we have had. We will be back! Thank you.
