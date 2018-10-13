5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

New customer of Piazza Honda of Philadelphia. Bought a CRV. Great experience for me so far. Requested e-quotes from several dealers. Got back actual price quotes only from some of them, and even those only after a bunch of "spam" automated e-mails with no actual numbers. ONE exception, Piazza Honda - Philadelphia. From them a single prompt e-mail, from an actual employee (thanks Jennifer) with actual price quotes for every CRV subclass. Only one other dealership (located significantly further away from me) quoted a price similar to what Piazza Honda offered. In the dealership Gary was a friendly sales rep, who knew the product inside-and-out and answered all my questions, helped setting up the electronic features in the car, and played NO price games with me: the quote was more then honored, and by the time I got there he knew from my e-mail request what I want to buy, did not try to sell anything else. He did all he could to help me get a fast transaction. Financing was smooth and Nick was patient while I reviewed the papers - again the initial worksheet was honored. Finally, I had a flat tire (road debris) on my way home and was back in the Service department the next morning. They fixed the tire right away and free of charge (a nice courtesy that alleviated the circumstance), I was out in about 30 min (thanks Mike!). Observing in the waiting room, it seems that Service finishes a car every few minutes (I would say less than 5) which is a good sign as well! So yes, all I can say of this Piazza Honda team is "Keep it up!" Read more