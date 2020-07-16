1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Something unscrupulous going on here..Look I know my credit isn’t great right now because of reasons dealing with having a special needs child and associated costs and my wife not being able to return to work until recently, but we had a preapproval in hand from roadloans.com and Pacifico is a dealer they work with. Everything was ok and we were passed around to a few different salesman until a younger kid named Jared started working with us. Jared showed us some vehicles and we settled on a 2018 used Ford Edge, well within our budget and within our preapproved amount. After checking on another car Jared came back and informed us that the roadloans Route more then likely won’t work, and tried getting us to look at a much older and higher mileage car that he said he could make it work. I said no, and that we would be leaving then. Jared asked us to please wait just to talk to his sales manager. Lenny the sales manager came over, and apologized and said absolutely they could make the Edge we want work with roadloans. They convinced me to allow them to try to beat the rate and I hesitated but finally agreed figuring what’s the harm. after waiting around for about an hour, Jared comes back with an approval, but only from capital one and at a supposed “18% APR”. Problem is the vehicle came out to be final cost 24,995 after tax and tags etc, and said the payment would be 710. Well, either they thought I couldn’t do basic math or that I would over look it, but that math does not equal out to 18% APR- it’s closer to 26! I asked what happened to road loans, I was approved with them for 15.4% with a max around 25,000 which would come out to be ~505 dollars a month. I was fed some line that roadloans wouldn’t approve the car I wanted. Funny, I checked roadloans terms and it sure appeared to meet all the qualifications. So I call them, and ask what the issue is first hand- and their response was that PACIFICO never called them, and never tried to run the preapproved loan through them. I asked Lenny if there was a mistake and he just had a look of someone who was caught with their hand in the cookie jar. I told them I was very unhappy and I would be leaving reviews if my experience , to which Lenny replied “maybe you should pay your bills and improve your credit and take what you can get.” He boasted about how they have such good ratings and anything I have to say Would never make a difference to anyone. I’m no lawyer, but I know it’s illegal to misrepresent rates like they tried to do with me. Federal law states they have to show you clearly what your APr is and amount funded l, and how much the total life of the loan will run you making the minimum payments. Did they think I would just not notice ? My guess is they wanted to use their in house financing options where they could blow up the APR and take advantage of making more off the deal some how. I ended up buying a vehicle after leaving them- a 2017 Ford Escape titanium- and it was all done through road loans. Buyer beware and make sure you verify all their math, because they seem very willing to take advantage and lie. I will never be a customer for anything having to deal with Pacifico. Mr Flynn the general manager, or even the owners could profusely apologize but nothing will ever make me consider them again- not now, not never Read more