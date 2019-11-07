5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I highly recommend purchasing a vehicle from Enterprise Car Sales. My experience is with the Philadelphia location off of Byberry Road. My husband and I have just purchased our fourth vehicle from them (and three family members and a neighbor have purchased through them as well). Prior to this, we purchased all our vehicles new -primarily because we didn't want to deal with someone else's headache. That is not a worry here, as Enterprise only sells something like the top 10 percent of it's rental vehicles. The remainder go to auction. The gem of this is that you are buying something that has been tried and tested and is being sold to you, not by an individual, but by an organization that has selected its best stock. We have not run into any problems, hence our continued patronage. Greg Arroyo has aided us greatly in finding vehicles that are the best value and quality for our family's lifestyle. We are very pleased with all of the vehicles as well as the service we have received over the years. :-)