Excellent Deal; pleasant process
by 10/13/2018on
Did my homework by visiting several Honda dealerships AND by reading extensively on the internet and getting internet quotes.Knew what car I wanted and best rates. Received both internet quote and call from Piazza Honda @ Essington Avenue. Salesman Matt was pleasant, knowledgeable, and patient in answering ALL of my questions. I wasn't too keen on driving to Phila from south Jersey, but was so impresses with our phone conversation and the price that I did. Took a trip over armed with my internet quotes and other knowledge. Decided on color, drove it again, and got a better than 'good' deal. And all very pleasantly. The key is to take the time to do your homework and know the pricing from numerous sources BEFORE arriving to buy. Piazza beat other area dealers and Matt was a true pleasure to work with. Highly recommend.
Great Group at Piazza Honda of Philadelphia
by 06/19/2014on
I purchased my 2012 Honda CR-V from Piazza Honda of Philadelphia, and I couldn't be more pleased with my decision. Andy A, our sales representative could not have been more knowledgeable, patient, and friendly. I have gotten my car serviced several times and everyone in that department is fantastic! More specifically, Marc F has gone out of his way on more than one occasion to be incredibly helpful!
Piazza Honda - Brian Henderson
by 04/09/2014on
I have been dealing with Piazza Honda for a little over 10 years. I have always found my experience with them to be wonderful. I recently purchased the 2014 Honda Accord. Brian H worked with me to make sure I made the perfect solution, not only making sure that I would be happy with my purchase, but that it met my budget as well. Thank you Brian for everything!! Couldn't be happier with my final decision!
Excellent Experience
by 12/09/2013on
New customer of Piazza Honda of Philadelphia. Bought a CRV. Great experience for me so far. Requested e-quotes from several dealers. Got back actual price quotes only from some of them, and even those only after a bunch of "spam" automated e-mails with no actual numbers. ONE exception, Piazza Honda - Philadelphia. From them a single prompt e-mail, from an actual employee (thanks Jennifer) with actual price quotes for every CRV subclass. Only one other dealership (located significantly further away from me) quoted a price similar to what Piazza Honda offered. In the dealership Gary was a friendly sales rep, who knew the product inside-and-out and answered all my questions, helped setting up the electronic features in the car, and played NO price games with me: the quote was more then honored, and by the time I got there he knew from my e-mail request what I want to buy, did not try to sell anything else. He did all he could to help me get a fast transaction. Financing was smooth and Nick was patient while I reviewed the papers - again the initial worksheet was honored. Finally, I had a flat tire (road debris) on my way home and was back in the Service department the next morning. They fixed the tire right away and free of charge (a nice courtesy that alleviated the circumstance), I was out in about 30 min (thanks Mike!). Observing in the waiting room, it seems that Service finishes a car every few minutes (I would say less than 5) which is a good sign as well! So yes, all I can say of this Piazza Honda team is "Keep it up!"
What a wonderful experience
by 08/28/2013on
We went into Piazza Honda on Essington Avenue today not sure of what car we wanted to buy. The Manager and Salesperson were wonderful. They explained the different choices we had, brought cars around for us to test drive and explained the cost of each car we were interested in clearly with no hidden costs. They offered us the best deal on our trade in and we know we received the best possible deal. They were a pleasure to work with and we will return to them in the future and recommend them to our family and friends.
Great Experience
by 08/13/2013on
I began online with Matt F. He gave me the best deal around and was prompt and courteous with his correspondence. Once I went to the dealership, Matt turned me over to Brian and Nick. I kept waiting for the hard sell and the beat up, tag team tactics. It never happened. They were all honest and professional. If you need a Honda, see them.
Really happy with the purchase
by 06/29/2013on
My fiance and I bought a 2013 Honda CRV-EXL about a month ago and we couldn't be any happier. This is our 4th honda from this dealer. The team is amazing, starting from Adham the finance manager then Vince the sales manager, Joe L the salesman and let's not forget Chris and Lionel from the service department. It was hard for us to get a car, but this dealer made it possible for us. We would definitely recommend this dealership to everyone.
Great help from Sales Member, got my Perfect Car
by 07/21/2012on
I've had a '98 Honda Civic since '06 and wanted to update to a new Honda. Alex Ramos showed me the new models and after a few test drives, I had my heart set on the Accord. I shopped around and couldn't find a better deal so returned to the dealer 3 days later for the purchase. Alex made me feel comfortable and relaxed (even though this was my first new car purchase). I never felt pressured by him and he took time to explain the whole process and answer all my questions. The only downside of the experience was the wait time and conversation with the business manager. I felt very pressured to add all sorts of warranties onto a car that I was buying because it has good cost-to-own value. It was also almost 9pm by then. I had to hold my ground for us to move forward with the remaining paperwork. Despite the financing-part, I had an overall great experience and would recommend if anyone is looking into a Honda, ask for Alex. He's down to earth and doesn't make you feel rushed or pressured into a purchase. I'm so excited to drive my new Accord!
best dealer on essington ave
by 05/23/2012on
Andy Au was very knowledgable, and did not pressure me to purchase, unlike other dealers i jave had contact with. i would highly reccomend this dealer ship. mario the sales manager was great too. i am very happy with the purchase of my 2012 civic coupe.
Great Experience
by 05/08/2012on
I purschased a Honda several months ago from this dealer and I could not be happier with my experience. I worked with Jen and she did a great job. I got the car I wanted with a low interest rate and top dollar for my trade in. I highly recommend working with Jen for a great deal!
Bought 3 cars from Piazza Philly-in 2011
by 02/17/2012on
Can't say enough good things about Piazza. I had (mis)fortune of needing 3 cars in my family in 2011. We bought all three at Piazza (2 new Hondas and one used Scion). In each transaction, everybody we worked with from Brian, the salesman, to the finance guys, to the GM, Ross, were a pleasure to work with. Not only can I, but I contantly refer all of my friends (mostly in NJ) to buy from Piazza. Since buying the cars, I have been paying the toll, and servicing the cars at Piazza. Why? Because from the moment the valet takes over my car till the checkout, I am very satisfied with the service. With no appt, I still get out of there faster than NJ dealers with an appt. I have never before written a review for a dealership (and I have bought a lot of cars). I think buying 3 cars in one year from one dealership says it all!
Terrible Business
by 10/07/2011on
Name of the Sales Reps: Matt Vance and Robert Mulholland We called in to see if we could come take a look at this specific car. Bob told us that the car was there so we could come in. We came in on Friday (the same day) September 2nd. The car we asked for wasn't there. We thought this was a misunderstanding so Matt made a few phone calls and found out that car was located at your other dealership in Lancaster. They told me that they would have the car brought down to Philly for me to come take a look at it next day. And they made me promise like a little kid to make it to my appointment. Guess what? Next day, Bob calls us in the morning to make sure I'm coming. I say of course. Then no calls. I called the dealership 3-4 times, they never took my calls. I called the dealership in Lancaster myself. The guy said the car is in the showroom. What does this mean? TERRIBLE BUSINESS. I cant even imagine how the customer service would be if I actually bought the car. These people are trying to make a car sale and they can't even provide a test drive. They wasted our time with their lies and this is a terrible way of doing business. There's no way I could ever do any kind of business with a company where the business feels like [non-permissible content removed].
Loved working with Andy Au!
by 05/31/2011on
Working with Phila Piazza was a very smooth process. As always, buying a new car does take time when you are financing with them... but that is normal. They closed at 9:00pm and the finance guy and our salesmen, Andy stayed till almost 10:00pm with us... Andy didn't want us driving off without going over how to work everything, even the radio... at first I thought that was weird but it actually was a really good thing, so that we didn't try to figure things out as we were driving home that night. The best thing of all was that we got .9% financing! you just can't beat that and made buying a new car so much more affordable. Thank you Piazza Honda of Phila!
will give you a good deal but will not deliver
by 06/17/2008on
I was very dissapointed.. they gave me a great price on the honda fit and the sales people were exceptionally polite and helpful.. however they didn't have any color honda fit base in stock. Despite this, they told me that they would work with other dealerships in the area to get me a vehicle, if I put down a deposit. I gave them $500 and i waited for a full week getting no response. I called around to other dealerships and found 3 places with the vehicle I was looking for. I got the feeling that because they gave me a good price, they weren't going to get me a vehicle from another dealership. I requested a refund, which they did get me within 48 hours, and went to Sussman Honda. I was much happier with their responsiveness. I still do not understand. If you cannot get someone a car quickly, why take a deposit. why not get the car in and then do the deal. isn't that in Honda corporate's best interest. I could very well have been soured by the experience and gone to another manufactuer.. On top of all of this.. I got a better price at sussman honda!
Not good for deal
by 04/07/2008on
Was promised a good deal better than competition. Entered the dealership and they gave a rock bottom price on the trade-in and agreed to match the deal on the new car. Honda Accord I was looking was not in stock...... but some alternate colors were available. But then I realized they really did not want my business as they had their minds on a higher profit margin as they started discussing some high priced options. I straight walked out from the dealership.