Beware of @Pacifico_Ford in Philadelphia
by 07/16/2020on
Beware of @pacifico_ford In Philadelphia. No service after the sale!!! Read the service reviews. They were screw you royally! Bought a new Escape four weeks ago. Brought it in for minor adjustments. They damaged the car while in their service bay, shattering the back liftgate window. Did not give me loaner. Instead, sent me to Enterprise to get a low level compact car. Car was in shop five days. Picked car up with glass still all over the inside, liftgate improperly installed, not flush with car, does not make a seal, rubber seals sticking out of it, molding barely hanging on, spoiler barely hanging on and glass falling inside the liftgate everytime it is opened or closed. I just opened the liftgate and the inside panel came crashing down on top of me covering me in glass shards. The shoddiest workmanship I've ever seen. Service Manager, Terry Morrison, said he personally cleaned out my car and made sure it was ready and pretty much sent me on my way. If this is the kind of service you get from a service manager, that is a BIG indicator of how you will be treated at this dealership. Oh, and the minor adjustments originally brought the car in for, not fixed.
Hands down worst experience I’ve ever had
by 11/22/2019on
Something unscrupulous going on here..Look I know my credit isn’t great right now because of reasons dealing with having a special needs child and associated costs and my wife not being able to return to work until recently, but we had a preapproval in hand from roadloans.com and Pacifico is a dealer they work with. Everything was ok and we were passed around to a few different salesman until a younger kid named Jared started working with us. Jared showed us some vehicles and we settled on a 2018 used Ford Edge, well within our budget and within our preapproved amount. After checking on another car Jared came back and informed us that the roadloans Route more then likely won’t work, and tried getting us to look at a much older and higher mileage car that he said he could make it work. I said no, and that we would be leaving then. Jared asked us to please wait just to talk to his sales manager. Lenny the sales manager came over, and apologized and said absolutely they could make the Edge we want work with roadloans. They convinced me to allow them to try to beat the rate and I hesitated but finally agreed figuring what’s the harm. after waiting around for about an hour, Jared comes back with an approval, but only from capital one and at a supposed “18% APR”. Problem is the vehicle came out to be final cost 24,995 after tax and tags etc, and said the payment would be 710. Well, either they thought I couldn’t do basic math or that I would over look it, but that math does not equal out to 18% APR- it’s closer to 26! I asked what happened to road loans, I was approved with them for 15.4% with a max around 25,000 which would come out to be ~505 dollars a month. I was fed some line that roadloans wouldn’t approve the car I wanted. Funny, I checked roadloans terms and it sure appeared to meet all the qualifications. So I call them, and ask what the issue is first hand- and their response was that PACIFICO never called them, and never tried to run the preapproved loan through them. I asked Lenny if there was a mistake and he just had a look of someone who was caught with their hand in the cookie jar. I told them I was very unhappy and I would be leaving reviews if my experience , to which Lenny replied “maybe you should pay your bills and improve your credit and take what you can get.” He boasted about how they have such good ratings and anything I have to say Would never make a difference to anyone. I’m no lawyer, but I know it’s illegal to misrepresent rates like they tried to do with me. Federal law states they have to show you clearly what your APr is and amount funded l, and how much the total life of the loan will run you making the minimum payments. Did they think I would just not notice ? My guess is they wanted to use their in house financing options where they could blow up the APR and take advantage of making more off the deal some how. I ended up buying a vehicle after leaving them- a 2017 Ford Escape titanium- and it was all done through road loans. Buyer beware and make sure you verify all their math, because they seem very willing to take advantage and lie. I will never be a customer for anything having to deal with Pacifico. Mr Flynn the general manager, or even the owners could profusely apologize but nothing will ever make me consider them again- not now, not never
Padded APR Finance Rate
by 09/15/2018on
I received a rate of 3.6% APR from Bank of America, and Pacifico Ford added 1% on top without disclosing it. When I applied to Bank of American directly, Pacifico refused to 'flat cancel' -- i.e. end their originating loan (with BOA) and replace it with the lower rate APR loan. Coupled with this, the finance person -- Gina was a bully, refusing to allow me to even speak. Unethical company.
Excellent experience again!
by 02/01/2018on
Our salesperson Rocky was more than helpful. He took care of all of our needs and worked hard to find our best deal. Rocky is very personable and made our car buying process as easy as possible. Also the spinning wheel was a great way to bring energy and fun to the sale. Rocky was the Grandmaster of the wheel and made the whole showroom exciting including all the other salespeople and customers. We won a T.V. and that just made it even better. This was the third vehicle purchased from Pacifico and will be shortly purchasing our fourth. Thank you Rocky and Pacifico Ford!
Rocky Rocks!!
by 01/04/2017on
I was very pleased with my overall experience at Pacifico Ford. My sales professional, Rocky DeGregorio, was a pleasure to work with and made the entire buying process painless and enjoyable. He was extremely patient and listened to all my concerns. I never felt rushed or pressured, and left the dealership feeling comfortable with my decision and thankful to know the Rocky would be there should any issues arise. I will definitely return for business to this dealership, and love knowing that I now have a car dealership/sales professional that I can trust.
good deal, great service
by 07/14/2016on
The people at the dealership are friendly and professional, and were keen for me to leave with what I came looking for. Got a great deal on exactly what I needed, and would happily work with the staff there again.
BEST Car Sales Consultant EVER!!!
by 10/24/2015on
Earl Hill of Pacifico Ford was truly the epitome of excellent customer care and service. Earl's amendable personality definitely made my first car buying experience painless, fun and enjoyable. Earl is charasmatic, attentive, knowledgeable and courteous, everything a car sales consultant should be! I will 100% confidently refer Earl to my friends, family, neighbors, co-workers and anyone I encounter! I ABSOLUTELY LOVE my 2012 Ford Escape!!!!! Thanks Earl!!!
Irresponsible Dealer
by 07/07/2015on
I have been a loyal Pacifico ford customer since 2007. I leased my latest ford (2014 Ford Fusion) about a year and a half ago, and the experience thus far has made me decide to make this the last ford I ever lease/purchase. My troubles with this vehicle began a few weeks after I purchased the vehicle; I continuously had grinding brake noise that the Pacifico ford technicians could not figure out (they also charged me for this). At the time, this was my worst problem, however this quickly became my least. Approximately 6 months after my lease purchase, my power steering system failed while driving on the New Jersey turnpike. This failure could have been deadly, especially after the Pacifico ford service representative told me to immediately drive the vehicle in for service instead of having it towed. By the grace of God, I made it to the ford that was closest to my location, where they informed me the whole power steering system needed to be replaced. I received my vehicle back about a week and a half later, and all seemed to be fine besides the brake issue. Then in May, after taking my vehicle in for a routine oil change by a Pacifico ford service technician, the technician installed a defective oil filter which caused all the oil to leak out the vehicle and the engine to seize while I was driving with my child in the car. Once again, my vehicle had to have a major overhaul, since the entire engine needed to be replaced. This nightmare seemed to never end. Ford Motors or Pacifico Ford (the place of purchase and service) would not buy back the vehicle or place me in a comparable vehicle even though it had experienced two major manufactures defects in less than two years. Pacifico's solution to "help" me out was to wrap the balance of the defective car, which has over a year left on it, into a new car, which is the biggest slap in the face I could have received. Not only was I being screwed by the car and the manufacturer, the dealership now wanted to capitalize off of my experience and make some extra money. No one would help me, and needless to say I felt less apart of the "Ford Family" then I had ever felt. And just when I thought it couldn't get any worst, I get a letter in the mail saying the defective power steering system that already needed to be replaced, has another defect and my vehicle needs to go in again. Saying that I will NEVER purchase another ford again, is the nice way of putting how disturbed I am about this experience. Neither Ford or Pacifico seem to care about me or my child, and the countless times this vehicle has put our safety at risk. I pay my bill on time, I even recommended these vehicles and this dealership to friends and family, and when it was time for ford to take care of their loyal customer, the "Ford Family" was no where to be found. This experience has left me very disappointed in Pacifico and Ford and their customer service. I am very sad to say that this long time ford customer will be a ford customer no more when my lease is up.
Desmond and shadi
by 03/19/2015on
These guys here made it happen. They put me in the vehicle I wanted and loaded me up with warranties all the way to the cup holders.
Would recommend Pacifico if you're looking to buy.
by 02/01/2015on
Earl Hill was professional and went above and beyond my expectations. Would recommend Earl and Pacifico to anyone that is in the market for a new or used vehicle.
Outstanding!!
by 01/20/2015on
Neal, Charles and Rocky were great! They understood exactly what I was looking for, and actually gave me a few new ideas. I am very pleased with my new F150 and will be returning to Pacifico in the future. Thanks for making my purchase a fun experience!!
Great dealership
by 12/10/2014on
I love Mike H.! He was honest with us and very straight forward. Usually when you go to a car dealership they make you test drive the vehicle first and then tell you that you're not approved. Mike's mission is not to break our hearts. He wants you to know what you can afford or can't afford before you test drive a car. It took us about a week but we got that car that we know we needed. They worked tirelessly to get the deal complete and it was worth it in the end. Pacifico Ford is where it's at - great service, great cars. The first time we drove the car was when we drove it home!!! We never test drove it. We felt that safe with them. Their 'Engine for Life' program is fantastic. Can't wait to see if we will ever need it!!
Scam
by 11/07/2014on
the dealer is a [non-permissible content removed] they don't know how to treat there customers and yell while there are on the phone I will never shop here again
Excellent Service
by 10/14/2014on
Pacifico Ford got me the car I wanted for a great price. Thanks Mike Henkin and Shadi Dandan. Will be purchasing future cars from them.Thanks!!!
buying a 2014 ford focus
by 10/05/2013on
Festus A, the sales representive was very helpful and candid. I enjoyed the purchasing process.
New Car Purchase Experience
by 09/30/2013on
I needed a new car and I knew of a great dealer (Pacifico Marple Ford) from many recommendations. It is evident that for some people buying a new car can be a little bit intimidating. That was not the case when I purchased my brand new Ford Fusion SE. I received great service from my sales person Sean M who treated me with respect and made the car buying experience enjoyable. What I liked most about the dealerships is their friendly atmosphere. I was greeted in a friendly manner and felt relaxed throughout the process. Sean M made everything easy in getting the car appraised, to working the numbers, to his product knowledge, to his overall understanding that customers who come in buy a car every few years. When you have a person think in that manner, it's easy to put your guard down as they are not just in it for themselves. Pacifico Marple Ford is a highly recommended place with great people, great service and a wide range of cars to choose from. If your looking for an easy car buying experience that is hassle free, then you need to visit Pacifico Marple Ford. Also, visit Sean M who will take care of your car buying needs. I will be servicing my car there along with everything else. Highly recommended!
Positive experience at Pacifico Ford
by 05/20/2013on
This was my first experience purchasing a new car. I spent several weeks researching different dealerships in the area, and knew I found the right place when I learned of Pacifico Ford. Their sales team was incredibly friendly, helpful, and went to great lengths to make sure I was comfortable throughout the sales process and nothing short of thrilled with my purchase experience. I appreciated that they sent me formal quotes or "pricing proposals" by e-mail before I even entered the dealership, so there was no confusion about what I was spending for the car, paperwork, taxes, etc. Everything was clear and upfront. Of the 5-6 other dealerships I was in communication, no other dealership was quite as professional as Pacifico. In some cases, I felt it was quite the contrary. I was also very compelled to buy at Pacifico because of their commitment to long-term customer relationships -- it's not just about the sale. Through the Pacifico For Life Program, I have a lifetime engine guarantee for my car (of course, as long as servicing is done at Pacifico), which was very important to me, free PA inspections for me and my family members, free car washes every time I get serviced at Pacifico, and every 4th oil change is free. It sincerely makes me feel that they are just as invested in the longevity of my car as I am. After my purchase, I've continued to have wonderful customer service experiences with Pacifico. Gabi in particular has been exceptional - taking my calls after hours when I had some trouble with the Sync software, directing my concerns to the service department and saving me the extra step. He's been absolutely fabulous. All in all, I would definitely recommend Pacifico Ford.
Manipulative and deceitful
by 03/17/2013on
I called about a used car advertised on the Internet and was told that there was some room on the price. I drove 100 miles to the dealership only to be shifted from the initial contact person to a "sales manager" that told me the price was not negotiable. After driving a hundred miles I felt that I was lied to and manipulated. These are the kind of people that personify the sleazy used car salesman. Stay away!
Highly Recommended
by 01/05/2013on
Our experience at Pacifico Ford was excellent in every way. The Sales team was friendly, helpful, and accommodating. Rocky and Shadi at Pacifico were incredibly nice and just gave us the information we needed to make the decision to purchase our new vehicle. Once we had made a deal and decided to buy, the Finance team and staff took care of everything and made it easy and painless to be out on the road in our new car the next day. We love our new Escape, and we would recommend that anyone interested in buying a Ford go to Pacifico!
FORD PACIFICO - Excellent Customer Service
by 07/31/2012on
My overall experience with Ford Pacifico was truly an awesome experience!!! The individuals from the receptionist to my salesperson Bert Rendell, Louis, & Mike and finally Michael in Finance. They all demonstrated what I deemed as being a unified working team - "Family Team"; they treat one another like family! This is the type of customer service and atmosphere I wish was received across ALL industries. However this doesn't seem to be the case in our society today. I have to give an extra shout out to Mr. Bert Rendel is truly a genuinely AWESOME person. More importantly is clearly an asset to Ford Pacifico.
Tyrell Nolan-Saxon
by 02/09/2012on
I love this dealership I was not sure that I was going to be able to get a car, Tyrell made me and my husband very comfortable; the process was fast and easy on our part. Although, my car had issues at first Tyrell was super with getting everything fixed. I would buy another car from Pacifico in a heart beat. Thanks Tyrell!!!!!
1 Comments