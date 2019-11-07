Enterprise Car Sales Philadelphia
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Philadelphia
Very Happy Great Experience
by 07/11/2019on
My salesperson Alyssa was very friendly and courteous from the start. Made me feel completely comfortable throughout the whole car buying process. Sales team took the time to find me the right deal on the terms I wanted! Very Happy Customer! Thanks Alyssa and Enterprise Sales Team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A++++++
by 06/16/2019on
I can’t say enough good things about Enterprise Car Sales! We purchases an 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT from there. I called the Byberry location on Friday afternoon, explained that I saw what I wanted but it was in Delaware, the sales person Steph assured me that it would be at the location by Saturday morning because she drove to Delaware to get it. Now that is SERVICE!!!!! In our excitement of getting the van, we didn’t notice a couple of little things missing. We called them to let them know and they could not have been more helpful and accommodating in replacing/fixing these items that same day except one item which needed to be ordered. Two days later the manager called me to let me know it was in. Their “no haggle” policy was great! I would recommend them to anyone wanting to buy a good quality used vehicle. We were even able to get an extended warranty. Thank you Steph for all your help! You are the Best!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Value
by 05/16/2019on
I highly recommend purchasing a vehicle from Enterprise Car Sales. My experience is with the Philadelphia location off of Byberry Road. My husband and I have just purchased our fourth vehicle from them (and three family members and a neighbor have purchased through them as well). Prior to this, we purchased all our vehicles new -primarily because we didn't want to deal with someone else's headache. That is not a worry here, as Enterprise only sells something like the top 10 percent of it's rental vehicles. The remainder go to auction. The gem of this is that you are buying something that has been tried and tested and is being sold to you, not by an individual, but by an organization that has selected its best stock. We have not run into any problems, hence our continued patronage. Greg Arroyo has aided us greatly in finding vehicles that are the best value and quality for our family's lifestyle. We are very pleased with all of the vehicles as well as the service we have received over the years. :-)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service!
by 04/05/2019on
Rich and Brad were awesome. The car selection was great. Pricing and service were great. They did everything they said they would, always on time. There was never any pressure and there was total transparency and honesty. I was very impressed -- they are a rarity.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
#KevinToner Enterprise Car Sales
by 09/18/2018on
Worked with Kevin Toner from Enterprise Car Sales (Byberry location). Great experience. Highly recommend calling Kevin Toner for a painless car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Relaxed and Straight Forward
by 08/01/2018on
Friendly, straightforward, helpful. Pleasant experience test driving and purchasing. While I can't say they were always the most organized, they did cover all the bases and delivered on their promises. They were good about following-up and trying to make it as easy as possible to move forward. Would recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
buying car
by 06/23/2018on
My sales person Maggie was excellent. I was in an accident and my car was totaled, I thought I would go to Enterprise Sales. In fact the men at the rental office suggested Enterprise Car Sales. They called Maggie and she set up an appointment for me. She helped me with every thing regarding a purchase of a car. It has been a while since I had bought a car. She asked the manager to also help with some of the financing. She went out of her way to make sure my purchase went smoothly. Also she delivered the car to my residence and took the rental back to Enterprise for me. Now that is a great employee.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
JF2SJAHC9FH497409
by 01/01/2018on
The best car buying experience I ever had. the sales person, Stephanie Fidalgo, and manager, Greg Arroyo, treated me like a friend and made sure I was happy with the entire experience. I'll never go to another car dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Unexpected
by 07/27/2017on
I was invited to come to Enterprise to look at cars for purchase. Since I did not know what to expect, I took nothing to temp me into buying because I expected the worst. When I got there I was instantly amazed from the appearance to the cars they offered. Richard Bartee was very nice and the entire staff. From the time I walked in to the time I rang the bell. Expect the Unexpected!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job
by 06/27/2017on
Great customer service, great detail to attention, great follow through. Really really enjoyed our experience and would recommend our friends to do the same. Special shout out to sales people, Manny & Sarah.and a special shout out to Greg and Kevin for a seamless transaction!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 12/01/2015on
Very great customer service. Attentive, courteous and respectable. Experience like no other. Didn't even feel like the typical grueling car experience. Treated so well that the time flew by.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very helpful and professional
by 11/26/2015on
Sales person was so helpful in helping me pick the perfect car for me and affordable payments I would suggest anyone looking for a car please consider Enterprise car sales I garentee you'll be satisfied
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
