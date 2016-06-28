J Bertolet Volkswagen
Sold me a car that had no oil
06/28/2016
This dealership sold me a car that had not been maintained, the car was driven 43 miles and the oil light began blinking. Small amount of burnt oil and metal shavings on the dipstick... within 3 days of the purchase. The owner, Jack Bertolet, Jr. was the most unprofessional and rude individual that I have ever had interaction with as a consumer. He acted like a child when I called to explain the situation, stating "NO GIVE BACKS". Then when I went in to drop off the vehicle for their less than stellar service department to assess, he approached me in an extremely confrontational manner, reminded me of a spoiled bully on a school yard playground. Informed me that this was a car serviced by them... which says a great deal about the level of service they provide.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Hometown Dealership
04/30/2015
We went to J Bertolet Volkswagen a half hour after they were supposed to be closed to do window shopping without sales interruption. They were still there helping another customer, and they took time with us to answer our questions. To them this was not a bad thing they were more than happy to give us the information we were looking for. The staff at J Bertolet are all super friendly and very helpful. We returned several days later armed with trade in and new car price figures for a test drive. When it was time to talk numbers my kids disappeared with one of the senior sales team. Their numbers were right on. Our only decision was what color did we want and if it was not on their lot its was not a problem. It was my best car buying experience ever! My kids came back with key chains and a baseball hat and we walked away with a great car at a great price. With the great customer service we received we have bought two additional vehicles from them and we look forward to doing additional business with them.