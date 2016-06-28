5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We went to J Bertolet Volkswagen a half hour after they were supposed to be closed to do window shopping without sales interruption. They were still there helping another customer, and they took time with us to answer our questions. To them this was not a bad thing they were more than happy to give us the information we were looking for. The staff at J Bertolet are all super friendly and very helpful. We returned several days later armed with trade in and new car price figures for a test drive. When it was time to talk numbers my kids disappeared with one of the senior sales team. Their numbers were right on. Our only decision was what color did we want and if it was not on their lot its was not a problem. It was my best car buying experience ever! My kids came back with key chains and a baseball hat and we walked away with a great car at a great price. With the great customer service we received we have bought two additional vehicles from them and we look forward to doing additional business with them. Read more