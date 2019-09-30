sales Rating

Apparently the Subaru Corporate office agrees how shabbily I was treated by the Rafferty Dealership. They provided some monetary compensation in order to keep me as a customer. Unlike Rafferty Subaru, they value my business. Please be careful before using this dealership. They do not value their customers. I recently purchased a 2018 Subaru Forrester. I asked for the installation of a trailer hitch in order to use a hanging bike rack. The original price quoted by Steve Heck, the salesman, was 700.00. The rack was put on order and I was charged $895.00 for the rack and installation, which I thought was extremely steep. Steve Heck claimed that installing the rack required 4 hour of labor and removing the bumper. That was a lie and the hitch was installed in a little over an hour. While purchasing the car, I noticed that they carried Thule bike racks. While the hitch was on order, I went on line and ordered a Thule Aero Helium III bike rack from Amazon so I would have the bike rack when the hitch was installed. The salesman never informed me that a special version of Thule rack, which the dealership sold, would only work on the Subaru hitch. By the time I got around to setting up the hitch, the thirty day return period had passed. When I tried to return the hitch, the dealership blamed Amazon and refused to allow me to return the now useless hitch. During my visit to the dealership, they passed me from one person to another and never gave me a definitive answer. Steve Heck, the individual who sold me the car, said he could fix things but it would cost me. He then wanted my Amazon account so he could contact them like I would give my account information to a stranger. Then Steve Mills, sales manager, told me on the phone after three calls that despite the fact that I purchased two brand new automobiles from them that they would do nothing. In my dealings with Steve Mills, he did not return any phone calls as promised. Mr Millss attitude seemed to be that they had my money and now my issues were none of their concern. This is not a customer friendly dealership. After posting this review, I was contacted by a Stephen Heath on messenger, who claimed to be Raffertys Marketing Manager. His message stated that I had an attitude with Steve Mills on the phone  a point I dispute and a phone call that as far as I was aware he was not privy to. I never had an attitude in talking with Mr. Mills. Mr. Heath then disputed my facts, but offered no evidence or no counter arguments. In the final part of the message, he gives me his email address and private cell phone, and implored me to reach out to him. I called him three separate times on three separate days and he never got back to me. This disregard for customer follow up and satisfaction seems to be a systemic problem with this dealership. They will come on as super friendly when selling you a car, but they show callous disregard for following up with issues after the sale. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. I would hate to see other future customers treated in this manner. As I stated previously in my post, I called Mr. Heath three separate times on three separate days. He failed to return any of my calls. As soon as I posted a negative review, my phone rang almost instantaneously. Mr. Heath complained about my negative review and basically called me a liar. I calmly stated that if Mr. Heck, my salesman, had been more forthright with me we would not be having this conversation. He immediately hung up. I have never seen such immature and unprofessional behavior. I texted him that either we were cut off or he hung up. He texted me back saying there was some miscommunication but nothing that could not be fixed, although no compromise or fix was ever offered. That is the point of my post. The dealership did not nothing to remedy the situation. Mr. Heath then informed me that there would be nor more dealership communication with me. That is ok by me  I dont want to deal with them. I am glad that the corporate office was sympathetic to my plight and that the internet provided me a forum to let other would be customers know that Rafferty Subaru, in their dealings with me, is not a reputable dealer. Read more