Follow-up on lease of new car from Rafferty Subaru
by CurtisMac on 07/16/2019
While the car-leasing experience went smoothly all around, one of the most outstanding features was the "encore" meeting a couple of weeks later. The point of the encore meeting was to go over the features of the car which may have aroused questions as we "got used to" the new car. Our "Encore Manager" was Keith Aigeltinger, and he had tremendous insight into what would be of concern to us as well as revealing features of the car of which we really were unaware. His descriptions of features and explanations of how they worked was exceptionally helpful. What a great way to follow-up on the sale/lease of a new car! ALL car dealerships should have such consideration!!
Rafferty Subaru is a fabulous, no nonsence place. My sales person, Steve listened to all my needs, and found me the exact car I wanted. Everyone at Rafferty is friendly and helpful. This was my second lease through Rafferty, and I won't go anywhere else.
Took Forester in for service. Everything done perfectly. However, Service Manager also recommended inspection, due soon but that would not be covered free if I waited. Really appreciated that extra effort to serve me well.
This dealership is fantastic; great, professional, friendly and accommodating Sales Staff; they work with your nededs and find the best fit and the dealership was very recently remodeled having all the amenities.
Free service...23 point inspection, performed at no charge, is comforting prior to a 1,000 mile round-trip! Subaru does things right, and their agency, Rafferty Subaru, in Marple Twp., PA does things well.
As always, a very thorough and detailed Service. I really like the pictorial checklist. Very easy to read and understand. Usually a very short Service. This visit (6/24 @ approx 1400) was different in that it too two (2) hours. Hmmmm. Perhaps the renovation/construction was a factor--which, by the way, look amazing!
I will continue to go to Rafferty Subaru for all my service and auto needs...They are the Best!!
Apparently the Subaru Corporate office agrees how shabbily I was treated by the Rafferty Dealership. They provided some monetary compensation in order to keep me as a customer. Unlike Rafferty Subaru, they value my business.
Please be careful before using this dealership. They do not value their customers. I recently purchased a 2018 Subaru Forrester. I asked for the installation of a trailer hitch in order to use a hanging bike rack. The original price quoted by Steve Heck, the salesman, was 700.00. The rack was put on order and I was charged $895.00 for the rack and installation, which I thought was extremely steep. Steve Heck claimed that installing the rack required 4 hour of labor and removing the bumper. That was a lie and the hitch was installed in a little over an hour. While purchasing the car, I noticed that they carried Thule bike racks. While the hitch was on order, I went on line and ordered a Thule Aero Helium III bike rack from Amazon so I would have the bike rack when the hitch was installed. The salesman never informed me that a special version of Thule rack, which the dealership sold, would only work on the Subaru hitch. By the time I got around to setting up the hitch, the thirty day return period had passed. When I tried to return the hitch, the dealership blamed Amazon and refused to allow me to return the now useless hitch. During my visit to the dealership, they passed me from one person to another and never gave me a definitive answer. Steve Heck, the individual who sold me the car, said he could fix things but it would cost me. He then wanted my Amazon account so he could contact them like I would give my account information to a stranger. Then Steve Mills, sales manager, told me on the phone after three calls that despite the fact that I purchased two brand new automobiles from them that they would do nothing. In my dealings with Steve Mills, he did not return any phone calls as promised. Mr Millss attitude seemed to be that they had my money and now my issues were none of their concern. This is not a customer friendly dealership.
After posting this review, I was contacted by a Stephen Heath on messenger, who claimed to be Raffertys Marketing Manager. His message stated that I had an attitude with Steve Mills on the phone a point I dispute and a phone call that as far as I was aware he was not privy to. I never had an attitude in talking with Mr. Mills. Mr. Heath then disputed my facts, but offered no evidence or no counter arguments. In the final part of the message, he gives me his email address and private cell phone, and implored me to reach out to him. I called him three separate times on three separate days and he never got back to me. This disregard for customer follow up and satisfaction seems to be a systemic problem with this dealership.
They will come on as super friendly when selling you a car, but they show callous disregard for following up with issues after the sale. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. I would hate to see other future customers treated in this manner.
As I stated previously in my post, I called Mr. Heath three separate times on three separate days. He failed to return any of my calls. As soon as I posted a negative review, my phone rang almost instantaneously. Mr. Heath complained about my negative review and basically called me a liar. I calmly stated that if Mr. Heck, my salesman, had been more forthright with me we would not be having this conversation. He immediately hung up. I have never seen such immature and unprofessional behavior. I texted him that either we were cut off or he hung up. He texted me back saying there was some miscommunication but nothing that could not be fixed, although no compromise or fix was ever offered. That is the point of my post. The dealership did not nothing to remedy the situation. Mr. Heath then informed me that there would be nor more dealership communication with me. That is ok by me I dont want to deal with them. I am glad that the corporate office was sympathetic to my plight and that the internet provided me a forum to let other would be customers know that Rafferty Subaru, in their dealings with me, is not a reputable dealer.
From the moment I inquired online i received a response right away and had all my questions answered they are very professional and upfront and an absoulte pleasure to work with. I would recommend Rafferty to any of my friends or family or anyone looking for an enjoyable stres free buying an experience from start to finish.
had an appt and the person decided not even be there to meet with me. 10 minutes later...4 salespeople just standing around and 1 guy chomping down on a cupcake still no customer service. worst customer service I have ever seen. obviously the cupcake eating was more important than selling a 30k BRZ. go figure. would never recommend this dealer.
Purchased a WRX from Keith in July of 16. I had a solid experience with this dealership. They were straight forward and respectful of my time. Joe the sales manager gave me fair pricing from the start, so getting to the number was doable in a timely fashion. Subaru has a loyal base of customers. This dealership offers a good buying experience. Don't rule them out while looking for your next Subaru. Ask for Keith. Experienced guy with a great personality and laid back not pushy sales approach.
Went to buy a 2011 Impreza . Sales person would not negotiate at all. Manager later cursed at me on the phone when I informed him that I wanted to negotiate. Manager then hung up on me. Very unprofessional.
On 12-02-14 completed trade-in of my beloved 2007 Honda Civic in exchange for an AWD Outback. The folks at this dealership were indeed a pleasure to work with -- very professional and courteous in all respects, and I enjoyed the no-hassle no-BS kind of way they do things.
Subaru is a superior brand. Their cars have a well deserved reputation for being reliable and long lasting. It just happens that Rafferty sells Subarus. They're just like any other run of the mill dealership. I was pressed to reveal how much I owed on my trade before they would tell me what they'd give me for it. The car was worth about $2,000 more than what I owed. They didn't even offer me what I owed, I had to haggle to get them at about $300 less than the loan balance. They knocked $500 off the sticker price - woo hoo. Then the finance guy tried to pressure me into extended service packages that were way over priced. He got very snippy with me when I repeatedly refused. I got a great car but not as great a deal as I'd hoped for. Winter's coming and I need a car that's good in snow. Rafferty knows that Subarus sell themselves. They don't negotiate on price, and despite what I was told by the salesman, they're not generous on trade-ins. I'm not saying they're the worst dealership around, but they're definitely not the best.
My wife and I went to this dealership with one our money market check books in hand (129 in this account) drove Forrester and want to drive Outback, we waited and waited and salesman came back and Sid our only sales deno just went out, you can wait of you like. He left as we did to another dealership and purchased. I guess it's to hard for sale an to show two automobiles !
I would like to say that dealing with these guys was great and a very professional experience. I wouldnt think to walk into a dealership very trusting of the sales staff, but I gotta hand it to them, they seemed very acommodaing and sincere. I was only buying a used vehicle and they treated me with the same respect they would for anyone buying new. The car I bought was as they said it was and I'm very happy with my purchase. The only reason I give it four stars was for the car, which needed a couple minor things fixed, but I knew that before purchasing. Their mechanic was very helpful and gave me a very honest opinion of the car, which matched up with what my mechanic said when I had it fixed.
