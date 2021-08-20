Rafferty Subaru
Customer Reviews of Rafferty Subaru
[non-permissible content removed] curse out their LGBTQ+ customers
by 08/20/2021on
The most SEXIST experience I’ve ever had at a dealership. Our salesman **DEAN GLYPTIS ** was fine until they quoted us a ridiculously high price, and I mentioned that my girlfriend and I who are both part of the LGBTQ+ community, are also both young women so we don’t want to get swindled when we’ve been quoted better prices for the same car, in the same week. He immediately jumped up from his seat, yelled “oh no, I’m not doing this right now” and went to go talk to his manager. A moment later I heard him yelling “GET THE [non-permissible content removed] OUTTA HERE” while continuing to yell other expletives towards us to his manager. We were so scared that we ran out of there before Dean could start yelling at us. Their cars are overpriced and you can find a better deal at literally any other Subaru dealer. They’re the only Subaru dealer with an over-abundance of cars in the entire Tri-State area during a car shortage, for a reason!! The car he brought out was brand new but was covered in bird feces. There was absolutely no diversity within their employees. They quoted me over $100 more monthly than any other location has quoted me for the same vehicle. Extremely unprofessional. I’ll never return to Rafferty and I will warn my friends not to as well.
Sloppy and or Rushed
by 03/27/2022on
I had brought my vehicle in over a year ago for a head-gasket. I ended up having to bring it back a couple times so they could fix things that they had missed. Either they were sloppy or rushed the repair. I just recently went back to have them check a couple things on the vehicle and was called that it was the head gasket again. The vehicle had begun acting up about 10 months after the repair but thought nothing of it. Brought it in a year and 10 days after the warranty had expired on the first repair and was told there was nothing they would do for me. I am fairly certain that the service department rushed or sloppily repaired my head-gasket the first time leading to a second blown head-gasket. I would avoid this dealership and look for a third party shop that specializes in Subaru. The best advice I could give is to completely avoid Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
How many people does it take to change a light bulb at the Rafferty Subaru?
by 09/13/2021on
How many people does it take to change a light bulb at the Rafferty Subaru? There’s immense competition these days, but last Friday Rafferty pulled ahead of the pack to determine the most untrustworthy dealership. At Rafferty, you don’t want to change a light bulb in your car, let alone purchase an entire vehicle. Last Friday, my wife came to the Rafferty Subaru to replace a bulb in the left taillight. The job was worth $22 including parts and labor, but she was enthusiastically offered to replace the entire taillight for $263. Rafferty, of course, strives to offer the best deals for their customers, but she declined their offer and requested that only the bulb be changed. They kindly agreed to do this, but when she came home, I noticed the taillight was no longer properly installed. Now, there was a wide-open gap between the taillight and car body, which was wide enough to see the internal wiring. This brilliant innovation would result in water flooding the taillight through the gap during the first rain. At this point, my wife felt that her trust in Rafferty’s ability to manage a bulb replacement was grossly misplaced. It took considerable effort to convince her to give them another chance, but she eventually agreed, and in the spirit of spousal support, I decided to join her for the next visit back to the dealership. When arrived, we were greeted by the service manager Ken. For starters, he calmly stated that after the bulb replacement, the taillight was reinstalled correctly. Rafferty is entitled to their professional opinion, but I, perhaps irrationally, concluded that such a gap could endanger the car electric system and affect the safety of driving. I encouraged Ken to look at the other taillight, which had no such gap. He looked and kindly changed his mind. He now stated with confidence that the problem was due to the car being older and not due to their workmanship. I indicated to Ken that there was no such gap prior to the attempt to change the bulb and offered him to look at a taillight photograph I had. Being a reasonable person, Ken changed his mind yet again and took the car back to the shop. Five minutes later, the car came out of the shop and gap had disappeared, truly demonstrating Rafferty’s technical capability. Bravo Rafferty! We appreciated Ken’s willingness to fix the dealership mistake and wanted to give him an opportunity to better the situation. I asked if he would agree that this ordeal was simply due to negligence in the shop, but Ken strongly denied our assertion, nor did he provide any explanation for what had happened. I expected that he would apologize, but he stated again that the dealership was not at fault. With that we left. It seems like this all wouldn’t be such a big deal as they did, eventually, fix the problem to our satisfaction. Yet, it remains bothersome that Ken came up with three different explanations and refused to accept any responsibility. He truly proved to be a devoted Rafferty man as he did not offer an apology after they fixed the problem that they themselves created. If this is the way Rafferty operates with changing a light bulb, I can only imagine what takes place when they conduct more complicated transactions, like selling cars. And since Ken is the manager, it appears that his style reflects Rafferty’s approach and commitment to customer service. It would’ve taken a simple apology to keep the two of us as customer, and we will sorely miss Ken as we do not plan on visiting the Rafferty dealership any time soon. Other unsuspecting customers be warned: conduct business with Rafferty at your own risk. Or go elsewhere. P.S. As a side note, Ken was not wearing a mask while talking with me and my wife. The distance between us was less than 6 feet, and I asked him to put his mask on. He declined stating that he was vaccinated. But since his credibility had already suffered, I couldn’t ignore the possibility his vaccination status was a bit overstated. I am nearly 67 and although I clearly indicated I was uncomfortable with Ken not wearing a mask, he didn’t appear concerned. I don’t know the Rafferty‘s official policy on COVID-19 measures and if it is compliant with state and local regulations. But it doesn’t look like Rafferty is willing to accommodate customers’ concerns about their safety while visiting the dealership. Conscious customers should not to expect much.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
[non-permissible content removed] curse out their LGBTQ+ customers
by 08/20/2021on
The most SEXIST experience I’ve ever had at a dealership. Our salesman **DEAN GLYPTIS ** was fine until they quoted us a ridiculously high price, and I mentioned that my girlfriend and I who are both part of the LGBTQ+ community, are also both young women so we don’t want to get swindled when we’ve been quoted better prices for the same car, in the same week. He immediately jumped up from his seat, yelled “oh no, I’m not doing this right now” and went to go talk to his manager. A moment later I heard him yelling “GET THE [non-permissible content removed] OUTTA HERE” while continuing to yell other expletives towards us to his manager. We were so scared that we ran out of there before Dean could start yelling at us. Their cars are overpriced and you can find a better deal at literally any other Subaru dealer. They’re the only Subaru dealer with an over-abundance of cars in the entire Tri-State area during a car shortage, for a reason!! The car he brought out was brand new but was covered in bird feces. There was absolutely no diversity within their employees. They quoted me over $100 more monthly than any other location has quoted me for the same vehicle. Extremely unprofessional. I’ll never return to Rafferty and I will warn my friends not to as well.
I will only go to Rafferty from now on.
by 02/09/2021on
I made the mistake of purchasing a used "pre-owned" certified Subaru from a competitor of Rafferty. A year after purchasing it we took it back to the same place we bought it only to be told the brakes were bad. They said it was our fault for having "aftermarket" brake pads on the vehicle. I went ballistic on the service person AND the sale manager. After threatening to expose the fraud on social media they fixed it for free. I took the vehicle to Rafferty to see if the work was done correctly and after an inspection by them said it was done correctly. After that experience of going to my local Subaru dealer, I'll drive an extra 20 minutes to Rafferty for service and for any further Subaru purchases in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr
by 02/08/2021on
State inspection was done right on time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
?
by 09/04/2020on
Good. Provided a free loaner car during the service time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service on 2013 Subaru
by 10/01/2019on
It was fine but too long to sit for five hours. I did not know it would take that long and the service girl did not tell me. No time or cost was mentioned.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 09/30/2019on
Everyone was pleasent and courteous. Vehicle arrived with higher window sticker but dealer honored original agreed price without hesitation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Follow-up on lease of new car from Rafferty Subaru
by 07/16/2019on
While the car-leasing experience went smoothly all around, one of the most outstanding features was the "encore" meeting a couple of weeks later. The point of the encore meeting was to go over the features of the car which may have aroused questions as we "got used to" the new car. Our "Encore Manager" was Keith Aigeltinger, and he had tremendous insight into what would be of concern to us as well as revealing features of the car of which we really were unaware. His descriptions of features and explanations of how they worked was exceptionally helpful. What a great way to follow-up on the sale/lease of a new car! ALL car dealerships should have such consideration!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great Place!
by 07/10/2019on
Rafferty Subaru is a fabulous, no nonsence place. My sales person, Steve listened to all my needs, and found me the exact car I wanted. Everyone at Rafferty is friendly and helpful. This was my second lease through Rafferty, and I won't go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rafferty Subaru is tops
by 05/20/2019on
Took Forester in for service. Everything done perfectly. However, Service Manager also recommended inspection, due soon but that would not be covered free if I waited. Really appreciated that extra effort to serve me well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great no pressure help!
by 05/07/2019on
Had a terrific experience at Rafferty Subaru. The sales person Mike, was very knowledgeable and I never felt any pressure. The car is fantastic too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rafferty Subaru
by 01/29/2019on
This dealership is fantastic; great, professional, friendly and accommodating Sales Staff; they work with your nededs and find the best fit and the dealership was very recently remodeled having all the amenities.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Water leak
by 12/31/2018on
Never really fixed it, had to go to another dealer
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
As Usual
by 11/19/2018on
Free service...23 point inspection, performed at no charge, is comforting prior to a 1,000 mile round-trip! Subaru does things right, and their agency, Rafferty Subaru, in Marple Twp., PA does things well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer
by 09/20/2018on
I used the express service and was totally satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Express Service
by 07/09/2018on
As always, a very thorough and detailed Service. I really like the pictorial checklist. Very easy to read and understand. Usually a very short Service. This visit (6/24 @ approx 1400) was different in that it too two (2) hours. Hmmmm. Perhaps the renovation/construction was a factor--which, by the way, look amazing! I will continue to go to Rafferty Subaru for all my service and auto needs...They are the Best!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible Customer Service
by 08/31/2017on
Apparently the Subaru Corporate office agrees how shabbily I was treated by the Rafferty Dealership. They provided some monetary compensation in order to keep me as a customer. Unlike Rafferty Subaru, they value my business. Please be careful before using this dealership. They do not value their customers. I recently purchased a 2018 Subaru Forrester. I asked for the installation of a trailer hitch in order to use a hanging bike rack. The original price quoted by Steve Heck, the salesman, was 700.00. The rack was put on order and I was charged $895.00 for the rack and installation, which I thought was extremely steep. Steve Heck claimed that installing the rack required 4 hour of labor and removing the bumper. That was a lie and the hitch was installed in a little over an hour. While purchasing the car, I noticed that they carried Thule bike racks. While the hitch was on order, I went on line and ordered a Thule Aero Helium III bike rack from Amazon so I would have the bike rack when the hitch was installed. The salesman never informed me that a special version of Thule rack, which the dealership sold, would only work on the Subaru hitch. By the time I got around to setting up the hitch, the thirty day return period had passed. When I tried to return the hitch, the dealership blamed Amazon and refused to allow me to return the now useless hitch. During my visit to the dealership, they passed me from one person to another and never gave me a definitive answer. Steve Heck, the individual who sold me the car, said he could fix things but it would cost me. He then wanted my Amazon account so he could contact them like I would give my account information to a stranger. Then Steve Mills, sales manager, told me on the phone after three calls that despite the fact that I purchased two brand new automobiles from them that they would do nothing. In my dealings with Steve Mills, he did not return any phone calls as promised. Mr Millss attitude seemed to be that they had my money and now my issues were none of their concern. This is not a customer friendly dealership. After posting this review, I was contacted by a Stephen Heath on messenger, who claimed to be Raffertys Marketing Manager. His message stated that I had an attitude with Steve Mills on the phone a point I dispute and a phone call that as far as I was aware he was not privy to. I never had an attitude in talking with Mr. Mills. Mr. Heath then disputed my facts, but offered no evidence or no counter arguments. In the final part of the message, he gives me his email address and private cell phone, and implored me to reach out to him. I called him three separate times on three separate days and he never got back to me. This disregard for customer follow up and satisfaction seems to be a systemic problem with this dealership. They will come on as super friendly when selling you a car, but they show callous disregard for following up with issues after the sale. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. I would hate to see other future customers treated in this manner. As I stated previously in my post, I called Mr. Heath three separate times on three separate days. He failed to return any of my calls. As soon as I posted a negative review, my phone rang almost instantaneously. Mr. Heath complained about my negative review and basically called me a liar. I calmly stated that if Mr. Heck, my salesman, had been more forthright with me we would not be having this conversation. He immediately hung up. I have never seen such immature and unprofessional behavior. I texted him that either we were cut off or he hung up. He texted me back saying there was some miscommunication but nothing that could not be fixed, although no compromise or fix was ever offered. That is the point of my post. The dealership did not nothing to remedy the situation. Mr. Heath then informed me that there would be nor more dealership communication with me. That is ok by me I dont want to deal with them. I am glad that the corporate office was sympathetic to my plight and that the internet provided me a forum to let other would be customers know that Rafferty Subaru, in their dealings with me, is not a reputable dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Highly Recommend Rafferty Subaru
by 04/18/2017on
From the moment I inquired online i received a response right away and had all my questions answered they are very professional and upfront and an absoulte pleasure to work with. I would recommend Rafferty to any of my friends or family or anyone looking for an enjoyable stres free buying an experience from start to finish.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I guess that's a 30k cupcake your eating....
by 09/28/2016on
had an appt and the person decided not even be there to meet with me. 10 minutes later...4 salespeople just standing around and 1 guy chomping down on a cupcake still no customer service. worst customer service I have ever seen. obviously the cupcake eating was more important than selling a 30k BRZ. go figure. would never recommend this dealer.
Solid Experience
by 08/28/2016on
Purchased a WRX from Keith in July of 16. I had a solid experience with this dealership. They were straight forward and respectful of my time. Joe the sales manager gave me fair pricing from the start, so getting to the number was doable in a timely fashion. Subaru has a loyal base of customers. This dealership offers a good buying experience. Don't rule them out while looking for your next Subaru. Ask for Keith. Experienced guy with a great personality and laid back not pushy sales approach.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rafferty Subaru is a dealership in Newtown Square, PA that believes in personalized and courteous service for all of our customers. Our professional staff assists customers from all over the region including those in Newtown Square, Wilmington, and Limerick, PA. We know that customers are seeking a dealership that provides a full range of services and inventory along with a friendly staff that will listen to a client's needs and do their best in assisting. We strive for excellence. Come in and let us show you what we can do for you!
Rafferty Subaru has been serving the Philadelphia area since 1977. Our Service Department is here 6 days a week. Our greater Rafferty Subaru Auto Repair Center has the resources to make your vehicle run as well as it did the day you drove it off the lot. Rafferty's skilled mechanics have spent years working on Subaru vehicles and will properly diagnose your car, truck, SUV, or van's problem.
1 Comments