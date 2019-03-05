1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Hello. I recently went to look at a 2013 Ford f450 $44,800 truck on March 8, 2017 at Phil Fitts Ford to purchase. The truck looked get other than the drives side front tire looked pretty worn on outer edge. The salesman Mike LePore stated that he was going to run it through the shop and have it looked over and get the vehicle inspected. I said great . I spoke to the salesman Mike on March 9, 2017 and he said that the service department was taking care of everything. So I got the check for the truck from my Credit Union March 10 2017 and drove one hour and 20 minutes to the dealer to purchase the vehicle. Upon getting to the dealer I noticed that the drivers front tire was still on there. As I spoke with my salesman he stated to me that nothing was wrong with the front suspension of the vehicle and that that front tire did pass inspection at the minimum clearance. He also stated that they put new brakes and rotors on the truck so it would pass inspection. I was a little upset that they did not put a new tire on the front of the truck after I stated if they would put one on if it was bad I will pay to replace the other side . After talking to my salesman for a bit I decided to just buy the vehicle in trusting in him that the vehicle was good to go seeing that they just ran it through their shop and inspect today. A few days later I noticed that the truck kept pulling to the left if I didn't have my hand on to the steering wheel so not to keep it from going into the other lane . 18 days it took me to finally call the dealer about it. In the 18 days of driving it I noticed that the Air conditioner also was not working and the back up assist wasn't working either. So I called my salesman Mike was very understanding with my situation and asked me if I would like to talk to his sales manager about the issue. The sales manager Dom Dimeco didn't see my situation as to being too serious . He more or less just came right out and said that I had bought the vehicle like that and that there was nothing they could do for me. After I hung up with him I called the service department and spoke to Kevin Witty (great guy) to set up an appointment to bring my truck in on 30 March so they could go over this again. I decided to take the truck to a local Ford dealer in my area to have them look at it to see what they have to say. I took the vehicle to Shultz Ford in Harmarville on March 29 2017 and they looked it over and their service department and told me that they did a front end alignment and that the tie rods and ball joints we're good but something was still making it pulled to the left as you drove . The next day I drove to Phil Fitts on 30 March to have them look at it again. I went over the truck with service manage Kevin Witty and the mechanic (who was also a great guy) and nothing was wrong with The ball joints or tie rod ends. I also mention to them about the air conditioner and the break back up assistance that was not working . They told me that I would have to take it up with my salesman which I did. Mike Lepore is a very good guy and I also spoke to him, he had to go and get the sales manager to discuss this issue with me because it had nothing to do with the service department. Sales manager Dom Dimeco would do nothing about me purchasing a $45,000 car with a bad front tire.! He said the best he could do was let ME purchase two tires for the front end after spending $45,000. He finally did drop the price of the tires from $470 to $300 (oh gee I buy 45,000 truck and have to put tires on it) . After three hours of nothing but negativity I finally caved in and said the heck with it I'll buy the tires . I told them that this is very bad Service and that I was going to file complaints with Ford Motor Company, the Better Business Bureau and my Pennsylvania state Attorney General's office about this issue. The dealership wound up not having the tires and would not have them for another four days. So therefore I would have to drive out to the dealer again and another $50 in gas just to get there and back . I feel they sold me a very expensive vehicle and are not backing their product after 18 days of owning it. Can somebody please assist me with this . Thank you Bill Read more