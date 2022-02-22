1 out of 5 stars service Rating

had a unreal experience at preston honda, bought a 2018 crv, got the free oil changes and inspections that they offer with a new car. took it in over the weekend for the inspection and it failed. my wife called me to give me the news so i asked for the service man than paul the our salesman. now the vehicle has24k miles on it but there is no way the tires should be bad already, especially the back tires. i asked how they could be bad with no answer. well once the car made it home i looked at the tires and they looked almost brand new except for the center of the tire which was almost gone. this was on all four tires. anyone with common sense would know the tires are over inflated. preston is the only place the car has been since we had free everything since it is a new car. i check the tire pressure and they are all at about 41 pounds of pressure. where they should have been 30-32 pounds. it is obvious we received the vehicle this way. tried to call the sales manager kevin preston but never called me back. now i have bought my last 5 cars either from preston toyota or preston honda. what you have here is the difference between my generation and the younger generation, when a hand shake meant something. need less to say i will never do business there again. in fact frank johnson from the toyota side got me to go back there as several years ago one of the salesman was very rude so i left and went to see frank and bought a car that day. moral of this story is be careful. you would hope the service people would know what they are doing but you just don't know. Read more