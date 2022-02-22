Preston Honda
Customer Reviews of Preston Honda
Dishonest and false advertising
by 02/22/2022on
We drove 3.5 hours round-trip to purchase a Nissan Armada from this dealership. We told the salesperson - nice guy, but continue reading - that we would be using the vehicle for towing and taking youth and families in-country. He assured us that the vehicle was in great shape and would be safe. Turns out the vehicle's tow bar was rusted through the top and when we attempted to open the tailgate window the window fell off. And, when we took the vehicle out on the highway, when we went over a small rise on the bridge, the vehicle did a extremely disconcerting sway which shocked everyone, including the salesperson, who though I had done it (testing the steering tightness). Suffice to say, we left.
poor service
by 11/12/2019on
had a unreal experience at preston honda, bought a 2018 crv, got the free oil changes and inspections that they offer with a new car. took it in over the weekend for the inspection and it failed. my wife called me to give me the news so i asked for the service man than paul the our salesman. now the vehicle has24k miles on it but there is no way the tires should be bad already, especially the back tires. i asked how they could be bad with no answer. well once the car made it home i looked at the tires and they looked almost brand new except for the center of the tire which was almost gone. this was on all four tires. anyone with common sense would know the tires are over inflated. preston is the only place the car has been since we had free everything since it is a new car. i check the tire pressure and they are all at about 41 pounds of pressure. where they should have been 30-32 pounds. it is obvious we received the vehicle this way. tried to call the sales manager kevin preston but never called me back. now i have bought my last 5 cars either from preston toyota or preston honda. what you have here is the difference between my generation and the younger generation, when a hand shake meant something. need less to say i will never do business there again. in fact frank johnson from the toyota side got me to go back there as several years ago one of the salesman was very rude so i left and went to see frank and bought a car that day. moral of this story is be careful. you would hope the service people would know what they are doing but you just don't know.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terrible service, broken promises
by 01/26/2019on
Was sold a bill of goods on this so-called Preston Advantage, but they reneged on it. The Preston Advantage covers nothing. Will never purchase another vehicle from Preston.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terrible service, broken promises
by 01/26/2019on
Was sold a bill of goods on this so-called Preston Advantage, but they reneged on it. The Preston Advantage covers nothing. Will never purchase another vehicle from Preston.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Made me feel comfortable
by 07/30/2016on
I normally hate buying a car but Becky Singh made it a completely different experience than what I'm used to. She listened to what I wanted in a vehicle and made sure I got what I wanted. Would recommend if your in need of a car or truck to go see her.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Careful...fast talkers...
by 02/12/2016on
From start to finish these guys were putting stuff in front of me without explaining any of it -- as if I would just sign. I had to ask a million questions...what are the loan terms? interest rate? what are you giving me for my trade? I had conditions in mind so it took extra long because, they would have to re-work everything based on my conditions. I could tell they aren't accustomed to people knowing what their options are. definitely take your patience, your reading glasses, and a good car buying app. my car was broken down so I was limited in my options. they eventually satisfied me (although I see an add-on for gap insurance I wasn't aware of) although I am now refinancing with a much better interest rate than they were willing to give. If I wasn't in a jam I would have shopped around more...it was the car buying experience of old.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wise guy salesman and bad cars.
by 03/07/2009on
Went to test drive a newer Accord. Car had bald tires, no inspection, and was out of alignment. He could fix all of this and a serpentine belt (which didn't even need replaced) for about a thousand dollars. Gee thanks. Had a trade in and he asked for the keys, I denied them and told him I just wanted a neighborhood price right now. He became a wise guy then saying he wasn't going to give me any money for the trade in until I gave him the keys. I reiterated that I was only interested in getting a ball park figure right now and I wasn't asking for any money. He then came back after muttering a smart [violative content deleted] remark to his "manager" and said "Tell me, have you ever had your keys taken and not given back or something?" To which I asked him why he was being rude. I then laughed at his "offer" for a trade in and walked away remarking that he should be more professional in future deals. To which he told me to not be ignorant in the future. Car was crap and service was crap. The saleman's name was Bryan. Don't try to be courteous, however, because he will not return the favor. Avoid dealership like the plague. Bryan couldn't sell a 5 cent cup of lemonade to a man suffering from dehydration.