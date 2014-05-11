#1 Cochran Ford of Allegheny Valley
Great car buying experience
by 11/05/2014on
My husband had purchased a vehicle with Cochran a year ago and was very happy with his experience.He recommended that I ask for the same salesman who had helped him. Kevin Wetters is genuinely friendly and made me feel that he truly cared that I found the right vehicle for me and was happy with my purchase. I have recommended Kevin and #1 Cochran to several people I know and will continue to do so. Very happy with my experience and my vehicle.
Great salesman!
by 05/29/2014on
Our salesman Kris made us feel welcome at Cochran. He made sure we were comfortable and all our needs were met. The car I bought sold itself without any human help, but after my experience with Kris...Cochran Ford will be where I will always go for a new car!
Superior Service
by 05/28/2014on
Erich S provided me with with an adequate number of vehicles in my price range and to my specifications prior to my visit. I was able to narrow my search and test drive the cars I wanted. Ultimately I chose a car above my price range but better suited for myself an my family from Erich's input. I have already recommended and will continue to recommend #1 Cochran for any future auto purchases.
Best place to buy a Vehicle
by 03/29/2014on
I researched a Ford Focus on-line before going to the dealership and they even beat the advertised price. The salesman, sales manager and finance manager made it a quick, painless experience.
2007 GMC Envoy
by 03/25/2014on
I just bought a 2007 GMC Enoy and let me tell you my salesmen Vic at the preowned allegheny valley cochran was great he was not pushy at all and did not to try to sell me something I did not want or like. He started off by asking me what kind of SUV I wanted. Then the finance manager Jeff was also great he got me at the payment I wanted and did not go over that and he made sure that I understood everything that I was signing and that I understood everything. He even went out of his way to get the SUV that I wanted, let me also say that I went there on a Saturday they didn't have what I was looking for found one later that day and went back on Monday and bought the SUV that I wanted. They did not try to sell me something that I couldn't afford I told them what i wanted to spend a month and got me that payment. I am so pleased to have dealt with them. If you are in the market for a great preowned car or SUV go see my pals at Cochran Jeff and Vic they will take great care of you. No pressure thats what I liked. If i could give them 10 stars I would. Thanks a bunch Jeff and Vic
2014 Mustang
by 03/08/2014on
We want to thank everyone at Cochran Ford for the great experience in buying our Mustang. We didn't go in to buy and ended up leaving with a dream car. Our sales person Jason and the manager made everything happen that we needed and we would like to thank them both.
A new and wonderful car buying experience
by 02/15/2014on
As advertised on television, the Cochran car buying experience is both a new approach and a model for all car sales facilities to follow. Everything was done with the needs and wants of the customer. The pricing, from start to finish, was reasonable and completely explained. I left the dealership with my new vehicle and a knowledge I had been treated fairly and honestly.
2014 Ford Fusion
by 01/08/2014on
I wanted a color they did not have on the lot and they were able to find the car and deliver it with a day. Very happy with the service I received. Everyone there was very helpful.
Excellent Experience
by 12/18/2013on
I recently returned to #1 Cochran Ford to purchase a new Expedition, My salesman Kevin, sales manager Ryan, and finance manager Mark were all an absolute pleasure to work with, and made sure all my new vehicle needs were met and exceeded. I would most definitely recommend them without hesitation to anyone shopping for a new vehicle, they are very straightforward and upfront on all aspects of the process, which give me full confidence in making the decision to purchase. Thank you very much!!
My Ford Fusion Hybrid
by 09/22/2013on
Had a positive experience. Friendly salesperson.
Family who loves ford trucks
by 08/16/2013on
Everyone worked well as a team, friendly, and the pricing was beaten by three other dealerships we had went to prior to the sale. Jason was knowledgable about the truck and they worked quickly to make the sale move smoothly. They made sure we were happy and made sure we found the exact truck we wanted prior to coming into the store. The truck was waiting for me to test drive when I pulled in, and Jason greeted me at the door, along with Ryan the GM. I would recommend this dealership to my friends and family.
Very satisfied.
by 08/14/2013on
Price excellent - thanks. Got in and out fast. Thanks. A number of people involved but I still got in and out fast. That is important to me.
happy buyer
by 11/12/2012on
We bought a new 2013 ford escape from Cochran and was very happy with the our salesman Jason's help. We liked how he treated us and wasn't pushy to just make a sale.
