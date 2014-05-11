5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just bought a 2007 GMC Enoy and let me tell you my salesmen Vic at the preowned allegheny valley cochran was great he was not pushy at all and did not to try to sell me something I did not want or like. He started off by asking me what kind of SUV I wanted. Then the finance manager Jeff was also great he got me at the payment I wanted and did not go over that and he made sure that I understood everything that I was signing and that I understood everything. He even went out of his way to get the SUV that I wanted, let me also say that I went there on a Saturday they didn't have what I was looking for found one later that day and went back on Monday and bought the SUV that I wanted. They did not try to sell me something that I couldn't afford I told them what i wanted to spend a month and got me that payment. I am so pleased to have dealt with them. If you are in the market for a great preowned car or SUV go see my pals at Cochran Jeff and Vic they will take great care of you. No pressure thats what I liked. If i could give them 10 stars I would. Thanks a bunch Jeff and Vic Read more