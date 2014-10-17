#1 Cochran Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Allegheny Valley
Customer Reviews of #1 Cochran Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Allegheny Valley
Dodge Promaster 2014
by 10/17/2014on
After looking at several dealers in the area and ohio - I settle on Cochran of Allegheny valley - they made a vehicle available for me to test and were patient as I went back and forth between several vehicles they had - but in the end the price was lower than the competing dealer and the sales person was great - good job to Jason Hladney who assisted in the sale and made sure everything was a smooth transaction
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Absolute best :)
by 10/08/2014on
I am so glad I chose #1 Cochran! They went above and beyond to make my car buying experience a breeze. I'm very happy with my purchase and the service I receive at #1 Cochran. I'll be a customer for life! :)
Excellent Salesperson, Easy Transaction
by 07/14/2014on
Our salesperson Bonnie was awesome. We highly recommend that you ask for her! She was professional, knowledgeable and explained the process of trading in and purchasing a vehicle through the dealership, #1 Cochran of Allegheny Valley. As the commercials indicate, and as our experience proved, it was a very 'basic' transaction, there was no haggling, it was all spelled out with the options for financing, the price of the vehicle and the monthly payments. Your choice, if you like or can afford the deal, then it breezes by from signing and driving your new vehicle! We purchased a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Maximum Steel Metallic. We traded in a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland. Even though it was late in the afternoon of 7/5/2014, and the dealership hours indicated they closed at 5pm, everyone made sure we left with our new vehicle, right down to the lot attendants that washed and prepped the car for delivery. We would recommend this dealer to any family or friends and we will continue to deal with them as long as the dealer continues to use this purchasing experience. MUCH different than hours upon hours, a whole day even in the past, to purchase a vehicle. Thank you and hope this review will make you consider purchasing a vehicle from #1 Cochran.
great car buying experience
by 07/13/2014on
I approached the lot this AM with great trepidation. Tbe last time I attempted to purchase a car, I spent 2 1/2 hrs in a chair waiting out a deal and left in a huff. I was assisted by Nick M who helped me make the easiest car purchase ever but I should say that all the people I came in contact with were helpful, friendly and wanted to make my experience positive. Great customer service. I would recommend #1 Cochran. Just as an aside, I am a single older woman. I was treated with respect and dignity. Thanks everyone at #1 Cochran
Easiest Purchase Ever!!
by 07/11/2014on
Honest to goodness bottom-line pricing AND least wait-time to process paperwork, than we have ever had. Thanks Cochran!! And, to our sales associate, Bonnie O.
Purchase Process
by 06/02/2014on
I went to the dealer with no intention of purchasing a vehicle but...... the sales person was very personable and not pushy at all. I realize that they are in the business of selling cars but they try their best to help you get into the vehicle you want and can afford.
I usually HATE car shopping!
by 06/01/2014on
Usually my least favorite activity in all the world is when my husband and I have to shop for a vehicle. I don't like playing the game that usually happens between the customer, the salesperson, and the sales manager. This was one of those rare times that the experience was totally different. Everything was completely upfront. I received great feedback from the online salesperson and went to the dealer with a list of cars to see. The salesman was not what I call the classic "diamond Jim salesman". We honestly felt like he was in favor of us staying within our budget than he was with winning a sale. Everyone was pleasant and not pushy, especially the salesman who was knowledgeable about the car and instead of exercising all the sales gimmicks, he let the car sell itself and let us make our decision. The only thing he did do was to try to bring the price of the car to our budget line. We love the car, enjoyed the buying experience and we would definitely buy a car at Cochran again!
My new Jeep Cherokee
by 05/27/2014on
I worked with Nick M and he was terrific! Can't recommend him, or Cochran, highly enough. Thanks so much. Truly enjoying my new car!
Repete Buyer
by 03/31/2014on
Jason T is outstanding!!!! No BS, straight forward and great knowledge of the product. This is our third purchase.
Great experience
by 02/27/2014on
This dealer was great to work with and very fair. I would highly recommend them.
Excellent service
by 01/17/2014on
Cochran made it easy to buy a new car. It was fast, efficient and very easy to negotiate. We will definitely go to them for any other vehicles we purchase.
