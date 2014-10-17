5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our salesperson Bonnie was awesome. We highly recommend that you ask for her! She was professional, knowledgeable and explained the process of trading in and purchasing a vehicle through the dealership, #1 Cochran of Allegheny Valley. As the commercials indicate, and as our experience proved, it was a very 'basic' transaction, there was no haggling, it was all spelled out with the options for financing, the price of the vehicle and the monthly payments. Your choice, if you like or can afford the deal, then it breezes by from signing and driving your new vehicle! We purchased a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Maximum Steel Metallic. We traded in a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland. Even though it was late in the afternoon of 7/5/2014, and the dealership hours indicated they closed at 5pm, everyone made sure we left with our new vehicle, right down to the lot attendants that washed and prepped the car for delivery. We would recommend this dealer to any family or friends and we will continue to deal with them as long as the dealer continues to use this purchasing experience. MUCH different than hours upon hours, a whole day even in the past, to purchase a vehicle. Thank you and hope this review will make you consider purchasing a vehicle from #1 Cochran. Read more