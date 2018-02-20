1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just went through this guys, I will say the buying process was not too bad initially. They were very nice and my sales guy Walt was okay. The problem and maybe their true character came out when things went wrong. Within a day of signing, the car was making a noise, usually a lower speeds. I took it back to them and told them I did not want to proceed with the deal given these issues. They asked me that they look at it, in case it was something minor. Turns out this was just a ploy by them as they kept pushing the loan paperwork through. As it turned out the car had to have an alternator replaced. When I told them that I wanted out they went 3 days without calling me back (eventually blaming the snow), and then saying they couldn't really do anything anyway because the deal is already funded. I would stay away from these guys. There are other dealerships out there that will do the right thing by their customers. You can always tell good people with how they respond when things don't go well. Do they do the right thing? Drew P standard response was in Pennsylvania, once you sign, the car is yours. It was clear he did not want to lose this sale in his numbers and that was his priority. I know people's experiences differ, and my experience is similar to most when things were going well. I will stay away from them because of how they behaved when things did not work the way they are supposed to. Read more