Montgomeryville Nissan
Customer Reviews of Montgomeryville Nissan
Great service fair prices.
by 02/20/2018on
Extremely helpful staff with a large selection of new and used cars. I will be there for my next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shady Sales Team
by 01/07/2017on
I called at 9am this morning to make sure they had a car in inventory (2008 Jeep Patriot), which was listed on their website. I made an appointment for 12 noon to see it. I drove through the snowstorm to the dealership, which was scary in my Nissan Sentra, but I was very psyched about the Jeep. When I got there, the used car Sales Manager, Pete, told me the car was gone and that it had been sold the night before. When I said that I had spoken to someone this morning who had told me that the car was still on the lot, he just blamed "Kevin" or whoever I had spoken to on the phone this morning. He didn't offer to show me something comparable, didn't offer anything at all. Even if he was telling the truth (which I doubt), this shows that there are clear communication problems among the Sales Team. Is that really how you treat potential customers?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Incompetent Dealership
by 08/28/2016on
I purchased a 2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD from this dealership and I left keys on the ring for my trade I was told by the sales person they would be sent to me by mail here I am two weeks and no keys and now I have an incorrect owners card and no response from dealer how to correct the info. WOW!!!! What great customer service just remember after you sign that sale agreement you are a forgotten customer. So sad how the American consumer is treated from automobile dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Horrible experience
by 06/20/2016on
I am a veteran and recently purchased a vehicle from Montgomeryville Nissan right after memorial day. It has been the worse experience I have had for any purchase I have ever made. The communication was horrible, I was told that the report on carfax was not significant, only to find out the value difference it placed on the car. I was given a loaner car with error lights showing on it, for the dealership to fix certain problems that I had addressed. I was told this would take 2 days to fix, and only received updates after my calls days later. I did not receive the car back for a week and my taillight had been cracked. Only If the time and patience was placed on customers to continue the promises made as much as to get the sale perhaps my review would be different. I would not suggest anyone purchase a car from this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Really Impressed
by 04/11/2015on
I just purchased a 2014 CPO Frontier truck from Keefe. He and Drew bent over backwards to get me everything I wanted and even sent the installer to my home to install the back up camera. I will definitely go back there for future trucks.
2014 Altima
by 08/30/2014on
Just purchased a 2014 Altima and had no problems. My sales associate Moses was great to work with. Got a very good deal and would recommend them. Ask for Moses, he was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience
by 04/11/2014on
I found the sales staff to be remarkably open about the car buying process, very helpful, and generally a pleasure (especially Spencer, the sales associate, and Drew, the manager). I did not feel the kind of unpleasant pressure I have experienced elsewhere, and I think got a fair deal. I would certainly come back here if I'm in the market for a Nissan again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stay Away
by 02/07/2014on
Just went through this guys, I will say the buying process was not too bad initially. They were very nice and my sales guy Walt was okay. The problem and maybe their true character came out when things went wrong. Within a day of signing, the car was making a noise, usually a lower speeds. I took it back to them and told them I did not want to proceed with the deal given these issues. They asked me that they look at it, in case it was something minor. Turns out this was just a ploy by them as they kept pushing the loan paperwork through. As it turned out the car had to have an alternator replaced. When I told them that I wanted out they went 3 days without calling me back (eventually blaming the snow), and then saying they couldn't really do anything anyway because the deal is already funded. I would stay away from these guys. There are other dealerships out there that will do the right thing by their customers. You can always tell good people with how they respond when things don't go well. Do they do the right thing? Drew P standard response was in Pennsylvania, once you sign, the car is yours. It was clear he did not want to lose this sale in his numbers and that was his priority. I know people's experiences differ, and my experience is similar to most when things were going well. I will stay away from them because of how they behaved when things did not work the way they are supposed to.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Wants Give them tons of money to them? Go ahead.
by 09/21/2007on
The worst experience I ever had with this dealership. Even before I negotiate the price with them, the sales associate showed me a paper with payment plan. I knew how the number works. So I said I would like to get a price first, then the finance part. Because they wanted to cheat on me at the very beginning, I did not even want to go ahead with them. I gave him a price from another dealer, asked whether they can match it. The salesman bring his manager and tole me very rudely, "You can go now". And they will squeeze every dollar of of you by giving you an unbelievable low trade-in price. When I turned back, I used a spreadsheet to calculate exact finance rate they were going to gave me. Knowing what? I have a credit score over 750, and they were going to give me a rate higher than 28%, without checking my credit score first. I would not ever recommend this dealership to even my enemy.
1 Comments