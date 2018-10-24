1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I took a test drive in a used 2010 Honda CRV available for sale, looking for a vehicle to drive for sideshare services. The salesperson wouldn't let me take the car on the highway, because the traffic is bad right now. This is the point at which I should have walked away. Buying the car was what I've heard could be like at a dealership: any time I asked for a reduction in price, the salesperson walked away and then came back, different subject. Again, I should have walked away. I ended up paying full price and getting a $2500 warranty. I immediately took it on a road trip, figuring I could give it a good shake down and get all the bugs out. The first time I had the car up to 60-70 mph, there was a severe shudder in the steering wheel under braking. This is typically symptomatic of putting new pads on untreated old rotors. During the trip, the Transmission Indicator light blinked, TPMS sensor came on intermittently, a sensor dropped from under the grille after a car wash, and a fluid leak that turned out to be a blown out shock appeared at the passenger side rear wheel. I tried to call in with my complaints from another state, and was told to ask for the person in charge of Used Car Rehab the next time I called in. Now, I've decided I can't trust this dealership so upon getting back I go to another dealer to try to get some of my warranty work done. As it is less than 3 months after buying the car, this is not possible. I'm asked if I want to change the license plate frame to the dealer I'm visiting. I'm so disappointed I say yes. Upon going back to Valley Honda, every single one of my concerns are poo-poo'ed mercilessly. The sum being that there was a code for the TPMS sensor and the sensor could have a clip ordered for it, and it's impossible for the shock to leak enough fluid to see on the floor. (I've since replaced the rear shocks and the Passenger Rear Shock is rusted through it's body). Also, my mileage was too much to do anything about an out-the-door warranty. So no help at all. No response to the fact I tried to call in while I was out of state, nothing. I felt like the enemy. After driving a few blocks away, I discovered a mass of chewed tobacco on my hood. I came back and demanded it be cleaned. The service manager tried to tell me it was bird droppings. The porters who cleaned off my car were very nice. I've been so angry it's been three months before I could even think about putting any of this down. In conclusion, don't go to Valley Honda under any circumstances. I would say try to get your worst enemy to go there if I didn't think messing with one's car is patently against the rules. Read more