Great job Alex and Valley Honda
by 10/24/2018on
Just purchased a 2018 Honda Cr-V Ex-L and I could not be happier with the service Alex Turek provided me. He took the time to go over everything about the purchase and CR-V. He was very knowledgeable and professional. If you want to buy a Honda, call Alex at Valley! You will not be disappointed!!!
Treating your parents the way a dealership should!
by 09/11/2018on
My parents always say "do unto others as you would want them to do unto you", Valley Honda did just that today for our family! Thank you to Jason Flenniken, his sales team and even the awesome girl doing the paperwork signing, for their kindness to my parents. My parents are in their late 70's and buying a car in today's "high Tech" world can prove to be very overwhelming . Jason and the great team of staff members who helped, went above and beyond in helping my parents get the right car for their needs. He explained things honestly and put no rush on making any decisions. Thank you for your patience Valley Honda;)
Great Service !
by 05/20/2018on
I have bought many vehicles over the years. My expierience at Valley Honda was the best service I have ever had. Terry was a great sales person. I am recommending him and Valley Honda to all of my friends and family !
CRV purchase from Valley Honda, Monroeville, PA
by 04/13/2018on
This is our 4th car purchased from Valley Honda. We are always very pleased with the service from the sales and service department. We got what we believe to be a very good buy with no pressure to purchase. The sales staff (particularly our salesman, Michael Black and the owner, Bob Graham) were very accommodating and friendly.
Excellent Experience
by 04/12/2018on
Terry E. went above and beyond to assist me with my purchase and I will be forever Thankful! I love my new Honda Civic!
Great Experience
by 03/18/2018on
I purchased my first car from this dealership, and I felt I was given excellent service. From start to finish, any questions I had were answered clearly, and the salesman made the process simple.
Good buying experience
by 03/01/2018on
Kelsey Brazell , our sales person who helped us buy a Honda Pilot at Valley Honda was extremely professional yet friendly and pleasant. Full marks to her. Thanks Kelsey for making it a good buying experience.
Great Experience!
by 02/20/2018on
I am very pleased with my experience at Valley Honda in Monroeville! Ray was a wonderful salesman who did everything he could to get me my CR-V! I am very thankful for his dedication, and I am so happy with my beautiful vehicle! I will definitely recommend this dealership, and Ray, to anyone I know who is looking for a vehicle.
Valley Honda is worth a trip.
by 02/09/2018on
I just leased a new 2018 Civic.As usual everyone at Valley was great to work with.I've leased a dozen cars from Joe Carlino,he's why I keep coming back.Joe is a true professional and a pleasure to work with.I highly recommend Joe and Valley Honda. Greg Sixsmith
Great sales staff
by 01/20/2018on
I have leased two cars now from Valley Honda. The sales staff was great. I got what I wanted and loved all of their help. I'll keep going back for years to come.
Lease of new Honda
by 01/20/2018on
I have been leasing from Valley Honda for 7 years now and am very pleased with the way everything has been handled. Each time I must renew my lease the sales staff and management went the extra step for me. I will definitely release when the time comes.
waste of time
by 01/17/2018on
On 12/30/17 I was attempting to purchase a Honda Pilot. I contacted Valley, Smail, C Harper, and Washington Honda Dealerships, and all dealerships responded immediately. I decided on a touring model with cross bars, running boards, and a 5,000 lb towing package. On 01/08/18 at 1637 hours I requested a price quote in writing, and provided Valley (Alex TUREK) with the price quotes from the other dealerships. At 1956 hours I received an inaccurate price quote do to having standard items such as roof rails added onto the cost, and inability to find prices for the tow package. I responded at 2002 hours that the quote was not accurate, but did not receive a reply. On 01/09/18 I emailed the discrepancies to Jeff KATCHEN, and requested a price quote. KATCHEN responded, and it was agreed he would send me a written quote. TUREK contacted me via the telephone, and related he was on a day off, and verbally quoted me some numbers with some fast talk. I related I was driving, and the verbal quote was ambiguous. I again requested the quote in writing and sent via email. I never received a quote in TUREK or KATCHEN for a new 2017 Honda Pilot Touring with the requested accessories. On 01/12/17 I purchased the aforementioned vehicle from C. HAPRER.
Horrible experience
by 10/13/2017on
I took a test drive in a used 2010 Honda CRV available for sale, looking for a vehicle to drive for sideshare services. The salesperson wouldn't let me take the car on the highway, because the traffic is bad right now. This is the point at which I should have walked away. Buying the car was what I've heard could be like at a dealership: any time I asked for a reduction in price, the salesperson walked away and then came back, different subject. Again, I should have walked away. I ended up paying full price and getting a $2500 warranty. I immediately took it on a road trip, figuring I could give it a good shake down and get all the bugs out. The first time I had the car up to 60-70 mph, there was a severe shudder in the steering wheel under braking. This is typically symptomatic of putting new pads on untreated old rotors. During the trip, the Transmission Indicator light blinked, TPMS sensor came on intermittently, a sensor dropped from under the grille after a car wash, and a fluid leak that turned out to be a blown out shock appeared at the passenger side rear wheel. I tried to call in with my complaints from another state, and was told to ask for the person in charge of Used Car Rehab the next time I called in. Now, I've decided I can't trust this dealership so upon getting back I go to another dealer to try to get some of my warranty work done. As it is less than 3 months after buying the car, this is not possible. I'm asked if I want to change the license plate frame to the dealer I'm visiting. I'm so disappointed I say yes. Upon going back to Valley Honda, every single one of my concerns are poo-poo'ed mercilessly. The sum being that there was a code for the TPMS sensor and the sensor could have a clip ordered for it, and it's impossible for the shock to leak enough fluid to see on the floor. (I've since replaced the rear shocks and the Passenger Rear Shock is rusted through it's body). Also, my mileage was too much to do anything about an out-the-door warranty. So no help at all. No response to the fact I tried to call in while I was out of state, nothing. I felt like the enemy. After driving a few blocks away, I discovered a mass of chewed tobacco on my hood. I came back and demanded it be cleaned. The service manager tried to tell me it was bird droppings. The porters who cleaned off my car were very nice. I've been so angry it's been three months before I could even think about putting any of this down. In conclusion, don't go to Valley Honda under any circumstances. I would say try to get your worst enemy to go there if I didn't think messing with one's car is patently against the rules.
Happy I went the distance!
by 10/06/2017on
I bought a 2017 Honda CRV from Valley Honda and it was well worth the trip! I live an hour away and had less than great experience with local dealer. Terry Eberhart was my consultant and he was great! Very patient, no pressure and spent a lot of time getting me into my vehicle! Would buy from him again in a heartbeat!!
Great experience
by 10/04/2017on
I always dread shopping for a car. But at Valley Honda, it was an enjoyable experience. Our salesman Michael Black was awesome, no pressure, very sweet man. We didn’t have to haggle about the price. Edie was great also, fast and efficient. And we were quite surprised that we were going home with the car the same day. Would definitely recommend this dealership!
Fast, easy transaction
by 09/27/2017on
Let me start by saying I absolutely hate shopping for a car. That said, I recently leased a 2017 Honda Civic from Valley Honda. Justin was very professional and helpful. It was the quickest that I've ever gotten in and out of the dealership with my car. I have a limited credit history, and they were able to work with me and get me into the car that I wanted ant a price that I was more than happy with. It has all the features that I was looking for and some I didn't even know I wanted, but now I can't live without them. I would highly recommend Valley Honda to anyone looking for a vehicle.
Honda purchase
by 09/23/2017on
Just like I have always been treated at Valley Honda the experience was great. I have purchased three cars there within the past six months so I believe that speaks volumes to my experiences at Valley.
No hassle
by 08/17/2017on
We went to Valley Honda because it was the closest Honda dealer that allowed me to use my USAA discount. The salespeople were very helpful and very easy to work with! Buying a new car was no hassle at all! We will definitely return to Valley Honda when it's time to purchase our next car!
One Happy Customer
by 07/29/2017on
Alex Turek did a fantastic job working with me and getting me into my new 2017 Honda Pilot! I love my new Pilot! Alex hit the ball right out of the park with his very first offer. He really took the time to show and explain everything I would want and need to know about the Pilot and to answer any questions I had. I was never pressured or made to feel uncomfortable in any way. It was actually a great car buying experience! I will highly recommend Valley Honda to anyone looking for a new Honda. Great job Alex!
Easy and straight forward
by 07/05/2017on
My wife and I were looking for a specific color in the 2018 Honda Odyssey. Valley Honda had it and we called the day before to make sure. I spoke to Dan Lauric and he confirmed it was there. First thing in the morning, we drove over and meet with Dan. He took us on a "custom" test drive. He asked how long and what types of driving we wanted to test out. The negotiating was very easy. It has been the best buying experience I have ever had. Mike Donnelly breezed us through the warranty options and put zero pressure on us to choose any protection packages. We even got a free lunch as they drew up the paperwork to sign. I strongly recommend this dealership based on Dan Lauric and the financial manager Mike Donnelly. Just walk in and ask for Dan.
TERRIBLE EXPERIENCE
by 06/26/2017on
In 2014 I leased a CRV from Valley Honda. In late 2016 I returned the lease and purchased a used car from their lot because their sales person, Kelsey Brazell told me if I came back and purchased a car when I was ready to give up my lease, they would waive any lease fees owed. So I turned in my lease and bought a used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport. Kelsey assured me that Valley was going to purchase my lease and that no additional fee's would be due. After 3 months, I had that vehicle in the shop 4 times and had to replace 2 tires, brakes, rotors and a thermostat and seal. Then, 9 months after I turned in my lease, I received a bill for $900+ from Honda Financial for turn in fee's and mileage overages that the dealership was supposed to have waived. Honda told me that Valley didn't turn my lease into them until April of 2017. That's 6 months that my car sat on their lot....SIX MONTHS! So for all this time, I thought I was free and clear and debt free. I called and emailed repeatedly with little to no response. FInally Andy Sperber the General Used Car Manager called me back and said they could not cover the fee's and the he would "have a talk" with his sales staff. I was stuck with the fee's. Now I have this on my credit as a collection and am out almost $1000. Please DO NOT PURCHASE A LEASE FROM THIS DEALERSHIP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!