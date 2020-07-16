Ford of Monroeville
Customer Reviews of Ford of Monroeville
Best car buying experience!
by 07/16/2020on
Allen and Alexandra were wonderful to work with and helped do all the work regarding trade, credit app, and answering our many questions by email due to our work schedule. They always answered quickly and did whatever needed to help us buy the new truck. The financing manager was also great and explained everything so clearly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Possible sensor failure
by 07/16/2020on
While making appointment the service tech listened to my car issue and gave me several helpful hints to resolve it. Matt answered all my questions in a friendly manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best Ford service in the area.
by 07/16/2020on
I had a excellent service experience and would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for service. It says a lot about a service department when they are busy and the service manager steps in to make sure everyone gets help in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very easy experience
by 07/14/2020on
The salesperson was very friendly and easy to deal with, as was the person in finance. They were easy to work with and were not pushy. Overall they made the experience very easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Recommend highly
by 06/23/2020on
Professional and friendly team . Efficient and trustworthy service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service department is great.
by 05/28/2020on
Shawn, the service manager, has been very professional and accommodating.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Ford way
by 05/27/2020on
I liked that Dan did not push me to buy a car and let me come to him with each vehicle I looked to buy and that Adam, the financial person, explained the cost of my new vehicle in detailed explanations that I understood. He spent time with me and didnt try to rush me to just sign papers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
F150 Oil Change
by 05/13/2020on
Attentive customer service representative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The place you don’t have to go to... stay home and get a great deal
by 05/05/2020on
Everyone is so nice and doing business from home by phone and internet was very convenient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Job well done.
by 05/04/2020on
Truthful about time it would take to fix my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 05/02/2020on
Very prompt and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 months service was effortless
by 04/30/2020on
I was nicely greeted and treated as a valued customer. The service took very little time and was reasonably priced. I misplaced my phone and they found it for me in the lounge. The lounge is well-appointed with coffee and soft drinks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Inspection first, trade in later
by 01/16/2020on
Brought my car in for inspection on January 8th at 8am. Upon arrival immediately asked to pull vehicle into garage bay. The tech who checked me in was very courteous and waited on me promptly. Even though the garage was partially empty it took 20 minutes before the car was put on the rack (the reason I know this is I chose a seat in the waiting area that faced the bay and the inspection bay was clearly visible). I let them know I was waiting for the vehicle. Even with the delayed start I made it to work on time for a 10:30am meeting and the car passed inspection. Ironically ended up trading in the Escape for a 2019 Ecosport this past Saturday so I would definitely recommend this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Yearly care package
by 11/16/2019on
My 2 year old blue Escape went to Ford for inspection, oil change, rotation of tires and a wash. They honored our discount coupon. We were quickly called when all was complete. Picked it up and it was as shiny as the brand new models in the lot. Very nice!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
