5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Brought my car in for inspection on January 8th at 8am. Upon arrival immediately asked to pull vehicle into garage bay. The tech who checked me in was very courteous and waited on me promptly. Even though the garage was partially empty it took 20 minutes before the car was put on the rack (the reason I know this is I chose a seat in the waiting area that faced the bay and the inspection bay was clearly visible). I let them know I was waiting for the vehicle. Even with the delayed start I made it to work on time for a 10:30am meeting and the car passed inspection. Ironically ended up trading in the Escape for a 2019 Ecosport this past Saturday so I would definitely recommend this dealership!