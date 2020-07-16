Allen and Alexandra were wonderful to work with and helped do all the work regarding trade, credit app, and answering our many questions by email due to our work schedule. They always answered quickly and did whatever needed to help us buy the new truck. The financing manager was also great and explained everything so clearly.
I had a excellent service experience and would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for service. It says a lot about a service department when they are busy and the service manager steps in to make sure everyone gets help in a timely manner.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I liked that Dan did not push me to buy a car and let me come to him with each vehicle I looked to buy and that Adam, the financial person, explained the cost of my new vehicle in detailed explanations that I understood. He spent time with me and didnt try to rush me to just sign papers.
I was nicely greeted and treated as a valued customer. The service took very little time and was reasonably priced. I misplaced my phone and they found it for me in the lounge. The lounge is well-appointed with coffee and soft drinks.
Brought my car in for inspection on January 8th at 8am. Upon arrival immediately asked to pull vehicle into garage bay. The tech who checked me in was very courteous and waited on me promptly. Even though the garage was partially empty it took 20 minutes before the car was put on the rack (the reason I know this is I chose a seat in the waiting area that faced the bay and the inspection bay was clearly visible). I let them know I was waiting for the vehicle. Even with the delayed start I made it to work on time for a 10:30am meeting and the car passed inspection. Ironically ended up trading in the Escape for a 2019 Ecosport this past Saturday so I would definitely recommend this dealership!
My 2 year old blue Escape went to Ford for inspection, oil change, rotation of tires and a wash. They honored our discount coupon. We were quickly called when all was complete. Picked it up and it was as shiny as the brand new models in the lot. Very nice!
