3696 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ford of Monroeville

4.9
Overall Rating
(14)
Recommend: Yes (13) No (1)
sales Rating

Best car buying experience!

by Happy_F150_Buyer on 07/16/2020

Allen and Alexandra were wonderful to work with and helped do all the work regarding trade, credit app, and answering our many questions by email due to our work schedule. They always answered quickly and did whatever needed to help us buy the new truck. The financing manager was also great and explained everything so clearly.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

14 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Possible sensor failure

by Elinor on 07/16/2020

While making appointment the service tech listened to my car issue and gave me several helpful hints to resolve it. Matt answered all my questions in a friendly manner.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Best Ford service in the area.

by Gregory on 07/16/2020

I had a excellent service experience and would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for service. It says a lot about a service department when they are busy and the service manager steps in to make sure everyone gets help in a timely manner.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Very easy experience

by Jason on 07/14/2020

The salesperson was very friendly and easy to deal with, as was the person in finance. They were easy to work with and were not pushy. Overall they made the experience very easy.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Recommend highly

Recommend highly

by Happy_customer on 06/23/2020

Professional and friendly team . Efficient and trustworthy service.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service department is great.

by Nicole on 05/28/2020

Shawn, the service manager, has been very professional and accommodating.

  Recommend this dealer? No
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

The Ford way

The Ford way

by Darla on 05/27/2020

I liked that Dan did not push me to buy a car and let me come to him with each vehicle I looked to buy and that Adam, the financial person, explained the cost of my new vehicle in detailed explanations that I understood. He spent time with me and didnt try to rush me to just sign papers.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

F150 Oil Change

F150 Oil Change

by Travis on 05/13/2020

Attentive customer service representative.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

The place you don’t have to go to... stay home and get a great deal

by Steven on 05/05/2020

Everyone is so nice and doing business from home by phone and internet was very convenient.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Job well done.

Job well done.

by Nancy on 05/04/2020

Truthful about time it would take to fix my car.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Great

Great

by Patricia on 05/02/2020

Very prompt and efficient

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

3 months service was effortless

by Kate on 04/30/2020

I was nicely greeted and treated as a valued customer. The service took very little time and was reasonably priced. I misplaced my phone and they found it for me in the lounge. The lounge is well-appointed with coffee and soft drinks.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Inspection first, trade in later

by Spells on 01/16/2020

Brought my car in for inspection on January 8th at 8am. Upon arrival immediately asked to pull vehicle into garage bay. The tech who checked me in was very courteous and waited on me promptly. Even though the garage was partially empty it took 20 minutes before the car was put on the rack (the reason I know this is I chose a seat in the waiting area that faced the bay and the inspection bay was clearly visible). I let them know I was waiting for the vehicle. Even with the delayed start I made it to work on time for a 10:30am meeting and the car passed inspection. Ironically ended up trading in the Escape for a 2019 Ecosport this past Saturday so I would definitely recommend this dealership!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Yearly care package

Yearly care package

by escape on 11/16/2019

My 2 year old blue Escape went to Ford for inspection, oil change, rotation of tires and a wash. They honored our discount coupon. We were quickly called when all was complete. Picked it up and it was as shiny as the brand new models in the lot. Very nice!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
