Buick Lease
by 08/14/2021on
The process to lease a vehicle from beginning to end was so easy. The staff was so professional and attentive to what I needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer beware....Bait n Switch Strategies
by 07/29/2020on
Currently in a vehicle guying process with a Cochran dealership. Already called them out on blatant lies between sales people also called them out on "bait n switch" strategies. They do not honor policies services, etc posted on their website. All I have done is ask the dealership to make things "right"! Still meeting with them.....we will see how they do. When you are told to read the fine print and you signed the contract.....you know something shady is up.....all I can say is buyer beware! Most likely the last vehicle I will buy from this dealership.
cadillac sales
by 02/23/2019on
Called to inquire about a Cadillac SUV. Was told by the salesman that he was too busy to talk and I would have to make an appointment. Went to the dealer ship in Monroeville and was told there were no salesman around.Went back in the showroom 3 times and no one was there.I guess they were all out telling everyone how great they are!
Fast, Friendly Service
by 12/12/2018on
Dropped my car off in the morning for new tires, new brakes and rotors install, and an inspection. Was informed that work had been completed by early afternoon. Fast, friendly service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another great experience!
by 05/04/2018on
Had a Buick Enclave on lease from #1 Cochran and was getting it ready for return. Called Shawn Smail with a few questions. During the call, he asked what we were looking to replace the vehicle with. I told him we were looking at a couple possibles. He raved about the new design of the GMC Terrain. Said I had to a least look at it. We did, then drove it. He told us about the great incentives being offered, and that it was the #1 selling vehicle, that it was hard to keep them on the lot. After crunching the numbers, he got us right where we wanted to be. My wife and I agreed, we didn't need to look at anything else. The return of the lease, and the pick up of the GMC went as smooth as you'd want (almost too smooth!) Shawn, Louis and Dale were awesome to deal with. Located the vehicle in Ohio, and had it ready for us in a few days. We've had it over a week now, and love it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service all around
by 02/23/2018on
From the Service Advisor, Ron Bettencourt, the Lunch Counter Clerk, Lisa, I was treated like I was the only customer in the Service Center during my entire experience at Cochran Buick GMC Dealership In Monroeville.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 05/20/2016on
Great service. Will recommend to another person. I will also be returning.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
always go above and beyond
by 05/13/2016on
Every time I use #1 Cochran for Parts, Sales, Service, or Collision Center they go above and beyond my expectations
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
poor service, and poor quality
by 04/15/2016on
not happy, poor service poor quality, waited until the warranty ran out and then tells me,about all the work that needs to be done;and the same with my sons car;
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of new car
by 04/01/2016on
I purchased a new suv from Cochran of Monroeville and it was a no hassle approach.The sales person Shawn Smail was engaging,personable and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
awesome service by everyone
by 03/04/2015on
Everyone was courteous and respectful.....and I could not have picked the place or the car better myself....
my best car buying experience
by 01/27/2015on
I am pleased to say that I have new confidence in buying a new car. after years of bad experiences buying used cars after trying to purchase new , I have found a salesman and dealership I can be comfortable recommending to anyone!!! salesman TIM WILLS and COCHRAN OF MONROEVILLE have earned my whole familys trust and business for life after delivering not one , but 2 BRAND NEW vehicles to me. I have a very strict budget to work with , and a very picky wife to work with , and yet TIM found the time, during some very busy days , to demonstrate various vehicles including test drives to my wife , keeping my budget in mind!!! after multiple days and test drives --- without suggesting ones we could not afford -- we got not only my truck , but an suv for my wife , and still under my budgeted payment. I would also like to thank TIM WILLS and COCHRAN for yet another sale to my parents of a brand new suv to replace her small car which could not accommodate my fathers wheelchair even folded up. even better was that her monthly payment was only one dollar more than what she already was paying on a car that was way too small for their needs. That being said , TIM WLLS now has 3 new vehicle sales in a family that was always told they could only purchase USED , and not in budgeted amount -- always close , but always over budget !!! THANK YOU AGAIN FOR NOT ONE , BUT 3 NEW VEHICLES over a 2 week period of very patiently and pleasantly working sales staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Totally Satisfied
by 01/25/2015on
Cochran provide a great car buying experience. When we arrived at the dealership, we were unsure of the vehicle we wanted. Shawn was vey patient and knowledgable, with no pressure. He spent 5 hours helping us find the perfect fit, a Buick Enclave.
Excellent Car Buying Experience
by 01/21/2015on
Your entire staff was very friendly, polite, and professional. Our salesman Bruce was everything an outstanding Cadillac Salesman should be, very patient, knowledgeable and most of all not pushy. This was one of the most perfect car buying experiences ever. You are right when you say you're # 1 Cochran, because you are # 1, and the great way you treat your prospective buyers proves it! #1
Excellent service
by 07/31/2014on
Dallas and Shawn did a fantastic job assisting us in finding a vehicle. Hands down I would come back for another vehicle and highly recommend you to my family and friends. Great job guys I appreciate everything you guys did for my family. Glad to know there are some great individuals that truly put the customer first.
very pleased
by 07/31/2014on
I'm very pleased with the service I've had with #1 Cochran. I've felt very welcomed the second I walked in until the second I walked out. I was welcomed by Dallas, the general sales manager who made my visit to your store great. I have never been pleased with buying a car before but my visit to your store has made me more pleased than ever. The time and effort your sales manager has put into my visit was greatly appreciated.
should not be Edmunds dealer
by 07/24/2014on
Have dealt with Cochran for over 25 years. went to Cochran to buy a new Regal AWD. They did not have colors I wanted. I went on web and found at least 3 cars at other dealers. Instead of buying directly from other dealers, I sent this info to Cochran thinking they would get me the vehicle. Boy was I wrong. They dragged their feet until most of those cars were gone. Then they said they found one, but they wanted $3000 more than the Edmunds price. Edmunds price was $32500 They wanted over $35000. In addition the Edmunds value on my trade in was $17000 , they wanted to give me $15000. The whole experience was awful. They wouldn't even try. I thought they were suppose to meet Edmunds price. Not evn close. I have purchased over a dozen cars from them in 20 years. They have lost a good customer and Shawn S and his manager are the reason.
Poor service and very unprofessional
by 05/16/2014on
We went to Cochran Monroeville this morning looking to purchase a Cadillac Escalade EXT, but not one person introduced themselves or asked if we needed help. We purchase vehicles every 3-4 years, and pay cash each time. Our neighbor recommended you - he is embarrassed at how we were treated. If service is this poor for a potential buyer, I can't imagine the headache I would endure in dealing with you for routine maintenance.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Unparalled Customer Care
by 06/06/2013on
Through the years, my husband and I have bought or leased several cars at a variety of Western Pennsylvania GM dealerships. To be sure, our experiences were always good ones. But none can compare with the ultimate quality of customer service that we recently received from the #1 Cochran dealership in Monroeville, PA. Here's what happened: We bought a particular car there in late February. Our choice was based on the vehicle descriptions we found at various GM websites. To our dismay, after bringing our new car home, we discovered that the websites contained erroneous details. We had a car we did not want. But there's a happy ending. #1 Cochran Buick managers, working with GM, achieved the seemingly impossible agreement that allowed us to complete what amounted to an even exchange. We now have the car we wanted from the start. We couldn't be more pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I was Pleased
by 10/25/2012on
As soon as I walked in, I was helped and treated with respect and I felt like my business was wanted. I was also relaxed through out the buying process, and the choices I had to choose from were varied and good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Cochran ripped me off! Sold my car without oil or coolant,Engine now blown
by 04/10/2012on
#1 Cochran buying a GTO Pontiac -started with the the sales person, yelling at me for wanting to think the deal over then finding out after the first , the most fun 4-5 days of driving my new car, the engine hot warning lights start flashing and oil light, I pull right into Jiffy Lube within one mile, Jiffy Lube showes me the car has below minum engine oil level and is black instead of clear gold color. They also show me the enigne has no coolant at all, and is bone dry.. Cocrahn, soid sorry bring it in, we will go oer all fluids, they did, but 3 months later the engine is blown. The let me drive a 400hp high performance engine off the lot after telling me it had a 152 point inspection on it. I believe the 4-5 days of driving without proper fluids ruined my engine, how else would it blow after only 3 monuths and 3500 miles. I also found out they sold me the car with belts exposed on the tires, two bad tire rodes, cracked radiator, bad water pump and a cracked strut plate, but somehow had brand new state inspeaction stickers on the car. The saleperson buying experiance= He just came back to me with a thousand dollar higher downpayment than we orginaly spoke about. I said "sorry but, it 8:30pm at night, I only have $2000 cash on me, so I will need to think it over on how to come up with the extra thousand dollars", the saleperson then ripped the sales paperwork from my hands, started to walk away, and said "come back when you are seriouse about buying." I said "I am but I just need come up with the extra money, if you dont like it than when I come back for my dream car, I will just get someone else to help me:, he yelled, I mean shouted because he then had his back turned towards me walking away "no you will not, I am the only one who can get you that car car. I left his business card there, and walked out not believing the way he just turned on a dime the way he treated me when I had to think it over. Ask the young lady working the front desk that evening if he yelled "No you will not get someone else, I am the only one who can get you that car... in front of two other salesman and two other customers sitting all watching him shout."Girl working the front counter for a witness, her name, Pam, she was sitting in between me walking out, and the salesperson yelling at me in front of everyone, ask Ccochran to show the survailance video of that evening, lol. and After I drove away. Within 5 minutes, a manager from Cochran was calling my cell phone to apoligize on behalf of the way the salesperson just acted, and that he was just was so emotinal and took it out on me because he was so upset he could not get the deal I wanted through the finace department, I wanted $2000 downpayment, finance department said I need $3000, this is why the salesperson was so angry. The manager said please give them another chance and agin sorry on behalf of Jimmy Powers and the way he acted. The next morning by 7:30am, I had a vocie mail on my work, the manager saying we got the orginal deal, your car is ready for you to pick up. They even let me give $1500 cash downpayment and held a $500 check for the remainign down payment part two weeks until my next pay day. The salesperson told me the car is ready, the 152 point inspeaction and brand new state inspection stickers, congrats on your new car, too bad there was no oil and no coolnat and 3500 miles later the engine is blown. Cochran also fixed the cars coolant system 3 times without a warranty na dthe sale person said the car just came in two days before I came to buy it, they must have not had time to do the 152 point inspection, or just missed the fluid part of it. He said, dont worry, the fluids have all been checked, topped off, and that the radiator needed replaced. He also said the engine oil (synththic) was suppose to be black, that is what all new cars use.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
