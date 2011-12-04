5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After shopping over a half dozen dealers we found that Bobby Rahal Honda of Mechanicsburg to be the easiest to deal with. We were able to use the internet while dealing with Travis Shuman (their internet saleman). Never in our life have we had someone help us make a effortless purchase like Travis did. Once at the dealer, it took all of 5 minutes to confirm the price and make the transaction. No pressure what so ever! If I had known what I know now, we would have never purchased a car at any other dealer. Bobby Rahal knows what it takes to get high marks in customer satisfaction. Thank you Travis for making this purchase so easy. BTW.....we LOVE the Odyssey! Read more