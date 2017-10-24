Skip to main content
Enterprise Car Sales Mechanicsburg

6515 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Mechanicsburg

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought a used Enterprise vehicle

by thatsrev2u on 10/24/2017

The whole transaction went smoothly. They arranged local body work for a blemish on rear quarter panel and provided a rental.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Second time buyer, once again a great experience!

by gmomb21 on 10/24/2017

Enterprise Car Sales is an easy, friendly place to meet with a staff that listens to your needs and helps you find the right car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enterprise Mechanicsburg

by Moniyaya on 06/21/2017

This was the best car buying experience I've had. The staff was extremely friendly and helpful. They gave me an excellent price on my trade in. They looked through every available option to find me the best financing. The people are amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jacquelyn B will help you out!

by Mulliganandme on 05/14/2014

It was a great pleasure working with Jacquelyn. She was thoughtful and very helpful. She was not pushy. There was one desire she demonstrated in the whole process and that was we would leave with a smile on our faces because we bought something we really liked at a good price. This is a great place to buy a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
