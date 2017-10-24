Enterprise Car Sales Mechanicsburg
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Mechanicsburg
Bought a used Enterprise vehicle
by 10/24/2017on
The whole transaction went smoothly. They arranged local body work for a blemish on rear quarter panel and provided a rental.
Second time buyer, once again a great experience!
by 10/24/2017on
Enterprise Car Sales is an easy, friendly place to meet with a staff that listens to your needs and helps you find the right car!
Enterprise Mechanicsburg
by 06/21/2017on
This was the best car buying experience I've had. The staff was extremely friendly and helpful. They gave me an excellent price on my trade in. They looked through every available option to find me the best financing. The people are amazing!
Jacquelyn B will help you out!
by 05/14/2014on
It was a great pleasure working with Jacquelyn. She was thoughtful and very helpful. She was not pushy. There was one desire she demonstrated in the whole process and that was we would leave with a smile on our faces because we bought something we really liked at a good price. This is a great place to buy a car.
