Bad dealer
by 05/14/2018on
I bought a used car from South hills Kia and it was the worst mistake. When I got home with the car I found on the drive home that the low oil level stays on. The emergency brake didn't work and the remote key lock and alarm buttons didn't work. When I told them they said take it to a Chevy dealer because they don't know about them.So I did and the Chevy place told me and showed me that the emergency brake shoes were non existent. I told Kia and they said that Chevy probably has a barrel fill of bad brakes and they showed them because they just wanted my money.The car I traded in was a Chevy and I have been dealing with them for 20years. The Chevy place couldn't believe they said that. My car was just inspected and there's no way the brake should of been bad. I was told it took years to get like that so DON'T LET KIA INSPECT YOUR CAR BECAUSE THEY DON'T CHECK EVERYTHING
Dismissive and disrespectful
by 05/06/2018on
I bought a used vehicle here on March 24. A week later, on Monday April 2, I needed a jumpstart, then another two days later. The battery was dead and I needed to replace it. I called for the sales supervisor Patrick Winter, and left a message. He never responded, so I called a week later. He asked why I didn't bring the car in first, which was because the battery died, and I live in Ohio and work full time. I asked reimbursement for the battery and offered to furnish proof that the cell was bad, and of my jumpstarts. He said it wasn't necessary, took my info and said he'd call back. He never did. After another week I called him and asked what would be done. He said 'there was nothing he could do, since I didn't bring the car in'. He knew why I couldn't, and was dismissive of my proof of the dead battery. I do not appreciate the disrespectful way in which I was treated. He blew me off when all I was asking was the replacement cost of the battery, for a car I'd bought for $18,000. The sales rep I dealt with initially even said that was something the service department should have caught, and replaced. Now, my brakes are squealing, which makes me wonder if a proper inspection was performed at all. The service department also leaves a lot to be desired, in my opinion. I understand the nature of the 'as-is' sale, but this is beyond the scope. Bottom line: this dealership does not stand behind their products, and once a customer is out the door, that customer no longer matters. Avoid this place.
Great car buying experience
by 04/14/2016on
After visiting other dealerships using time wasting tactics I was surprised at the low pressure, customer centered experience at this dealership. After much research I found their prices to be very competitive and their sales and management staff well informed making the purchase actually enjoyable. I would recommend our salesperson Jared to anyone as he was friendly, knowledgeable and upfront which is all that I could ask. I would recommend this dealership to anyone.
Beware
by 02/12/2015on
Purchased a used car a year ago, it came off a lease. Advertised as CLEAN carfax NO ACCIDENTS!!! 1 Year later i find out there was an accident that wasn't "reported" on the carfax until 6 months after i bought the car. The accident was almost 6 months before i bought it. My research shows they knew there was an accident but didn't notify my and advertised as there not being one. Be careful :(
Personable
by 02/01/2015on
Eddie was a great salesperson. No pressure. Explained everything in detail. Feel like we've known him forever.
2012 kia sportage awd
by 01/04/2015on
Bought the car in late july and come jan the check engine light has come on 3 times in less then 6k miles since we got the car ... worst car ever ... Paid over 28K for it and it had less then 30k miles...INSANE
customer for life
by 09/21/2014on
I am extremely happy/satisfied with my purchase at South Hills Chrysler Jeep Kia. I was looking for a new Jeep. I requested a quote from the Jeep website and was contacted by Christine. She was patient, kind and very knowledgeable. When I went to the dealership I met Ryan. He is funny, friendly,polite and very very patient. He is very knowledgeable and helpful. I was comfortable with Christine, Ryan and Jim (the manager) right away. My previous car purchases had been a draining ordeal but Ryan made this purchase fun, exciting and very easy. We were offered a great price on exactly what I wanted and I made the purchase on the spot. They offer great concierge services (free oil changes, car inspections and car washes). I could not be more happy with my experience at South Hills Chrysler Jeep Kia and with my brand new Jeep.
The people make the difference!
by 06/13/2014on
Dealt with Dan B and Brett, the Sales Manager, buying a new Sedona. This was the most painless car purchase I have ever made. In fact, I actually enjoyed hanging out. While there, we talked to several repeat customers who were extremely happy with both their Kia vehicle and the people at South Hills Kia.
South Hills Kia-never had a problem
by 01/18/2013on
Very patient as the purchase of my optima on 1/11 took about 8 months to get done- due to my 2nd car having on and off problems. All staff is great especially Pat and leigh Anne
