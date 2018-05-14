1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought a used vehicle here on March 24. A week later, on Monday April 2, I needed a jumpstart, then another two days later. The battery was dead and I needed to replace it. I called for the sales supervisor Patrick Winter, and left a message. He never responded, so I called a week later. He asked why I didn't bring the car in first, which was because the battery died, and I live in Ohio and work full time. I asked reimbursement for the battery and offered to furnish proof that the cell was bad, and of my jumpstarts. He said it wasn't necessary, took my info and said he'd call back. He never did. After another week I called him and asked what would be done. He said 'there was nothing he could do, since I didn't bring the car in'. He knew why I couldn't, and was dismissive of my proof of the dead battery. I do not appreciate the disrespectful way in which I was treated. He blew me off when all I was asking was the replacement cost of the battery, for a car I'd bought for $18,000. The sales rep I dealt with initially even said that was something the service department should have caught, and replaced. Now, my brakes are squealing, which makes me wonder if a proper inspection was performed at all. The service department also leaves a lot to be desired, in my opinion. I understand the nature of the 'as-is' sale, but this is beyond the scope. Bottom line: this dealership does not stand behind their products, and once a customer is out the door, that customer no longer matters. Avoid this place. Read more